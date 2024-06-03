SGP Betting – Understanding Single Game Parlays

SGP betting is a staple of sports wagering in the US and regulated markets across the globe. This describes so-called “same-game parlay” betting, which enables you to combine multiple picks and outcomes in a single wager.

SGP stakes as a percentage of the total amount wagered also increased from 19.2% in 2019 to 24.3% in 2023. But what is the precise SGP meaning, and how can you place the most effective SGP bets?

SGP Meaning: What Does SGP Mean in Betting?

What is an SGP bet? To put it simply, SGP stands for ‘same-game parlay.’ This operates similarly to a regular or multi-game parlay in that it enables you to combine multiple outcomes in a single wager. However, the key difference here is that you must combine outcomes from a single game rather than picking the winners or results in different matches.

As with multi-game parlays, however, your SGP bet is dependent on each of your outcomes occurring. If just one leg of your SGP fails, the bet will be void, and your stake will be lost in its entirety. SGP NBA bets can be particularly risky in this respect due to the fast-paced and high scoring nature of the sport.

SGP betting is largely the preserve of skilled and experienced bettors. This is because it’s hard to construct profitable SGPs that retain an enticing win probability, especially over an extended period of time.

According to data compiled by the University of Nevada Las Vegas Center for Gaming Research, sportsbooks in the state have recorded a 30.97% win percentage on SGPs since 1992. This dwarfs the win percentage of moneyline or single market bets and highlights why bettors need to be careful and strategic when building SGP bets.

Start betting with BetOnline and take advantage of their lucrative welcome bonus!

BetOnline Sports US 50% Welcome Bonus Up to $1,000 50% Welcome Bonus Up to $1,000 Official betting partner of La Liga, Golden Boy, and the LFA, offering Pick'em and Survivor

The earliest moneylines, with access to odds before events commence

Cutting-edge live in-play sportsbook, with multi-view options 9.8 Review BetOnline Sports US Play Now NO CODE REQUIRED

How Do Single Game Parlays and SGP Bets Work?

In order to fully answer the question “What does SGP mean in betting?”, we need to outline some concise examples. You’ll find several at the BetOnline sportsbook, which has a dedicated SGP vertical and provides wager types across multiple sports.

In the soccer betting examples below, there are two SGP bets associated with the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League final. As you can see, both feature three different outcomes and highly competitive odds, while the implied probability for each wager is prohibitive.

In the first example, you’ll back Real Madrid to defeat Borussia Dortmund, midfielder Emre Can to pick up a yellow or red card, and winger Vinicius Junior to score anytime. Each of these outcomes is relatively likely to occur by themselves, but combining them in an SGP unlocks a price of +900.

If successful, this would payout $900 to a $100 stake, but the odds imply just a 10% probability of winning. This perfectly highlights the risk-reward conundrum that’s synonymous with SGP betting, although it is possible to build parlays that suit your appetite for risk (we’ll touch more on this below).

Are There More Straightforward SGP Bets?

In the second example, you can bet on underdogs Dortmund to win the UCL. This SGP also backs both Jadon Sancho and Niclas Füllkrug to register over 1.5 shots on target during the 90 minutes. The combination of underdogs in the win market with rather niche player props creates even more outlandish odds of +1,200.

This will deliver a payout of $1,200 on your $100 stake if the bet is successful. However, the odds imply a 7.77% win probability in this instance, so the risk increases incrementally in line with the reward.

More basic examples of an SGP bet include the combination of a moneyline pick with the over/under or points spread on a particular game. This can unlock enhanced odds when betting on a short price favorite, although your potential payouts will be considerably lower in this instance. A typical SGP NFL bet may take this form.

Bovada’s wide range of betting markets and sporting events help you get in on all the sports betting action!

$750 Bitcoin Sports Welcome Bonus $750 Bitcoin Sports Welcome Bonus Rewards Program with points from every wager that are redeemable for prizes

Daily reward points on NBA, NFL, Golf, and Soccer parlay boosters

Selective live streaming, & personalized bets with #What'sYaWager feature on X 9.7 Review NO CODE REQUIRED Play Now Learn More Close Learn More 0 3

Single Game Parlays vs. Regular Parlays

As we’ve touched on, SGPs and multi-game parlays are structured in an almost entirely identical manner. They both combine multiple picks and selections in a single wager, for example, each of which must prevail for the bet to deliver a payout.

Both wager types are categorized as being high-risk and high-reward, as they’re contingent on multiple outcomes occurring rather than just one. However, SGP bets are less likely to deliver consistent wins or profitability over time.

This is because they require you to target several markets and betting lines apart from the moneyline. These may be subject to a much wider range of variables, while spread and totals markets are often evenly priced and difficult to call accurately.

Conversely, multi-game parlays enable you to pick the winners of between four and 20 matches. This enables you to target short-priced favorites with a high likelihood of winning, lowering your risk significantly. The flip side is that SGP betting can unlock higher returns if you make informed and well-researched selections.

How to Place a Single Game Parlay

Before placing your first SGP wager, you must identify your chosen sportsbook and register for an account. BetOnline is our pick as the best offshore sportsbook in the US, so here’s our guide to signing up and engaging in SGP betting!

Visit the Homepage To begin with, simply visit the site’s homepage www.betonline.ag and navigate to the ‘Join’ button in the top right-hand corner of the homepage. Create Your Betting Account Next, you’ll provide your email address and password to help secure your new account. On a separate secure screen, you’ll also have to provide your legal name, age, and zip code while verifying your mobile number via SMS. BetOnline will use this information to verify your identity and age. Final Verification Once verified, your signup will be confirmed, and you’ll see the welcome message above. Then, you can head to the ‘Deposit’ page and credit your account! Fund Your Account & Enter a Promo Code You can then select your preferred payment method and a deposit amount, ensuring that both meet the site’s T&Cs and those associated with any bonus you want to opt into. At this stage, you’ll also be prompted to enter a promo code if this is required. Place Your First SGP Wager When you head back to the sportsbook, you can access SGPs through the ‘Same Game Parlays’ icon on the left-hand vertical menu. This will reveal a list of predetermined SGPs across an array of sports. You can also construct your own parlays by selecting outcomes and populating the bet slip in the bottom right-hand corner of the page.

SGP Betting Tips

We’ve now explored the SGP betting meaning and learned how to place this type of bet. However, navigating this market can be challenging, especially given the risk-reward relationship and range of variables in play. So, here are some SGP betting tips to help you construct optimal wagers:

Stack Three or More Correlated Events: One effective same game parlay strategy is to stack three (or more) ‘correlated’ events from within the same game. If you were backing Manchester City to beat third-tier Stockport County in the 2024/25 FA Cup, you could back the Citizens to win, with over 3.5 goals to be scored and both teams not to score. The presumption is that if City dominates, the game will likely be high-scoring, and they’ll restrict their opponents’ attacking opportunities. These outcomes all correlate and are arguably more likely to occur simultaneously.

One effective same game parlay strategy is to stack three (or more) ‘correlated’ events from within the same game. If you were backing Manchester City to beat third-tier Stockport County in the 2024/25 FA Cup, you could back the Citizens to win, with over 3.5 goals to be scored and both teams not to score. The presumption is that if City dominates, the game will likely be high-scoring, and they’ll restrict their opponents’ attacking opportunities. These outcomes all correlate and are arguably more likely to occur simultaneously. Cap Your SGP Picks at Between Three and Four: When building regular or multi-game parlays, you’ll typically pick between six and eight winners from different games. However, you should have a lower cap when building SGP bets, as you’re often selecting even money outcomes from a single game rather than backing short-price match winners. This helps you to strike the ideal balance between risk and reward.

When building regular or multi-game parlays, you’ll typically pick between six and eight winners from different games. However, you should have a lower cap when building SGP bets, as you’re often selecting even money outcomes from a single game rather than backing short-price match winners. This helps you to strike the ideal balance between risk and reward. Follow Injuries, Suspensions, and Load Management News: As correlated bets may be contingent on any goalscorer, spreads, or totals markets, you’ll need to know which players are available for each team. This is especially relevant in sports like basketball, where the sheer volume of regular season games creates a need for stringent load management and rotation. By following the latest team and injury news, you can control at least some of the variables and make more informed SGP picks over time.

Sports Betting Guides

In addition to covering SGP sports betting, the ReadWrite team has produced numerous informational pages and detailed how-to guides. You can check out some of these below whether you want to understand sports betting terminology or create a viable wagering strategy!

Join BetWhale and bet on every big game. Their massive welcome bonus gives first-time bettors a boost!

125% Deposit Bonus - Up to $1,250 to Bet on Sports 125% Deposit Bonus - Up to $1,250 to Bet on Sports Esports from CS:GO to FIFA to NBA2K to Call of Duty with Twitch video feeds

50% bonus on your sportsbook wagers once a day with Winstreak

Various markets, including parlays, player props, futures and spreads 9.7 NO CODE REQUIRED Play Now Learn More Close Learn More 0 0

Responsible Betting

All sports betting and wager types are inherently risky. SGP betting is characterized by a particularly high level of risk and reward. So, it’s important that you create a conservative bankroll that never exceeds an amount that you can afford to lose. This should also cover a fixed period and be managed using deposit limits that suit your betting style.

Of course, sports and SGP betting are highly immersive pastimes. There may be times when you start to wager more or with increased frequency. If you become concerned about your behavior, we’d recommend checking out our dedicated responsible gambling resource. You can also visit the National Problem Gambling Helpline to access practical help, tips, and guidance.

Resources

SGP Betting FAQs