The Best Baccarat Strategy Guide – Learn How to Win at Baccarat

Using the right Baccarat strategy, players can improve their win rate and reduce the house edge to a bare minimum. The game has been around for 5 centuries so pro gamblers had more than enough time to refine several tactics.

We have put together this comprehensive guide to help gamblers catch up with prominent baccarat winning strategies. They all have complex and exotic names but are quite easy to memorize.

Best Baccarat Strategies for Players

We’ll look at some of the most commonly used baccarat strategies in casinos. They mainly suggest which betting pattern to use and how to optimize your spending, and all strategies assume you are betting on either a banker or a player.

Fibonacci System

A quick math trivia before we explain how this works. A Fibonacci sequence is a string of numbers that look like this: 1,1,2,3,5,8, etc. Every number in the sequence is the sum of 2 numbers that precede it. – 0+1 =1/ 1+1=2/1+2=3/2+3=5/3+5=8 etc.

Players use the Fibonacci System as a baccarat strategy to optimize their spending. Whenever you lose, you make your bet equal to the next number in the Fibonacci sequence. You usually start with $1 bets and increase the amount every time your bet loses.

According to this baccarat betting strategy, once you win, your new bet size should be 2 steps back in the sequence. If you won $5, you bet $2 on the next round. You keep that bet size so long as you are winning, and when you lose, you resume where you left off in a losing streak.

Martingale & Reverse Martingale

Martingale is the simplest baccarat strategy to win if you are a new player. Just remember to double your bet size whenever you lose and keep doubling up until you eventually win. This way, all of your losses are recovered instantly, and you also make small progress through wins.

When using reverse Martingale, you double your bet after every win. The main idea is to capitalize on a big winning streak.

For both of these baccarat strategies, you’ll need a starting bet size that should be pretty low. Bear in mind that it’s possible to end up on a long losing streak and go bust, so know when to back off.

D’Alembert & Contra D’Alembert

Many consider D’Alembert the best strategy for baccarat because it’s similar to Martingale but less aggressive. You set a base betting limit, e.g., $2, and that is your wager unit.

Each time you lose you increase your bet by 1 unit, in this case by $2. Also, each time you win, you decrease your bet by 1 unit. So, let’s say you lost 4 times in a row and the 3 following rounds. Your bet size per each round would be $2(L),$4(L),$6(L), $8(L), $10(W), $8,(W), $6(W).

Contra D’Alembert is a similar baccarat game strategy, where you increase the wager size by 1 unit after each win. You also decrease it by 1 unit after each loss.

Pair Bet Strategy

This is a unique baccarat strategy to win at pairs side bet, and it’s impossible to pull off in real casinos. You’ll have more chance of succeeding if you play at the best live casino sites that have baccarat with pairs side bet option.

The idea is to play a game with 8 decks in a shoe and follow which cards are no longer in the shoe. If a large number of the same cards are left in the shoe, then the player’s edge on this side bet gets significantly higher.

You will need to create a spreadsheet with a specific formula for tracking cards and update it after each round. This will then automatically calculate your odds for success in pairs bets. This YouTube guide explains how it works and tells you where to find the spreadsheet.

Mikki Mase Strategy

Mikki Mase is a gambling celebrity who claims that he can recognize patterns as the game goes on. Also known as the dirty goth boi baccarat strategy, this tactic is all about prioritizing banker bets and changing your wagering patterns based on previous outcomes.

It’s hard to tell whether there is any merit to Mikki Mase baccarat strategy as he never clearly explains how it works. He only claims that he knows how to recognize these hidden patterns or outcomes. For all we know, it could all be a scam dressed in a veil of mystique.

Paroli System

The Paroli system is almost identical to the reverse Martingale strategy baccarat. So you use the original bet size whenever you lose, and you double it when you win. The difference is that you can only double it up to 3 times. After 3 wins, you return to the original bet size.

Labouchere System

For the Labouchere baccarat strategy, you’ll need a sequence of numbers like 3,4,5, for example. Your bet amount is always equal to the sum of the first and the last number in the sequence, in this case, $8 (3+5).

If you lose, the sum of money you wagered is added to the sequence (3,4,5,8), and the bet amount for the next hand is 8+3 or $11. If you win, the first and the last number are removed from the sequence. So if our next hand has won that means 3 and 8 would be removed.

Oscar’s Grind Strategy

Just like its name suggests, this winning baccarat strategy is a real grind. Once again, you’ll need to establish a wagering unit (e.g., $2) and form a cycle around it. Whenever your profits are equal to +1 in wager units, the cycle restarts.

When you lose, you keep your bet unit the same as in the previous round. Whenever you win, you can increase your bet size by 1 unit. You’ll go back and forth until your win profit reaches +1 bet unit, and the cycle begins anew. Here’s an example that demonstrates how it works.

Let’s say your wager unit is $2, and you play 6 rounds with the following results – L, L, L, W, W, L, W. The amounts you wager would be – $2, $2, $2, $2, $4, $6, $6. In the next round, you would bet $8, but if you win that one, you restart at $2.

1-3-2-6 System and 1-3-2-4 System

1-3-2-6 represents the multipliers that you use on your original bet unit whenever you win. So, if the base unit is $2, and you win 4 times in a row, your bet amount for each round would be – $2, $6, $4, $12. When you lose, you just reset the sequence back to 1.

The idea here is to get 2 wins in a row and then lower the wager amount to offset the potential loss. If you end up winning 3 times in a row, you have a chance to make a bigger win and significantly increase your profit.

The 1-3-2-4 system has the same application. The only difference is your final bet is not that risky. So, even if you lose and don’t get a 4th win in a row, you still have some profits from the last 3.

The James Bond

Here is a fun online baccarat strategy that is called James Bond, but you can call it Christopher Columbus if it makes it easier to remember. Why, you ask? Well, you need to remember 3 numbers 14-5-1, and Christopher Columbus was born in the year 1451.

The idea is to bet $14 on the banker, $5 on the player, and $1 on the tie. Your maximum potential loss is $10 per round, while your potential profit is nearly $8. Does this work? Who’s to say…probably not. It’s still fun, though.

Cheat Sheet for Baccarat Payouts

Regardless of the baccarat betting strategy you are using, it’s a good idea to have a reminder on how payouts work. You can use the baccarat cheat sheet that details both payouts and house edge for each betting option.

Of course, there are multiple versions of baccarat, and not all of them have the same side bets. So, if you plan on using the cheat sheet, make sure you pick a version that is compatible with it.

Bet Option Payout House Edge Player 1:1 Around 1.24% Banker 1:1 Around 1.06% Tie 8:1 or 9:1 Around 14.36 % Player Pair 11:1 Depends on decks in a shoe and the remaining cards Banker Pair 11:1 Depends on decks in a shoe and the remaining cards

Top 10 Baccarat Betting Strategy Tips

In case you need to brush up on your basics, keeping these essential tips in mind will make any baccarat strategy more successful.

Prioritize the Banker Bet for Lower House Edge

Out of the two main options that pay 1:1, the banker has a slight edge of coming on top. So, regardless of the pattern or baccarat winning strategy you plan to use, make sure to prioritize banker bets.

Familiarize Yourself with Baccarat Rules

When you play at the best online casinos, the rule sheet is always a click away. Use that rule card if you ever need to remember when the banker/player hits or stands or how payouts for tie and side bets work.

Set a Fixed Budget Before Playing

Even the best baccarat strategy will fall short without proper budget management. As you can see, many tactics revolve around your budget and setting your bet unit. A good rule of thumb is to set a budget and have your base betting unit be 2% of that budget.

Opt for Shorter Playing Sessions

You should play as long as you are having fun. Using the best baccarat strategy can extend your playtime, but you are under no obligation to continue if you don’t feel like it. You can play on a mobile casino at any time, so 20-minute sessions are ideal.

Choose Games with Fewer Decks

Although the house edge isn’t drastically affected by the number of decks, every little bit counts. If you are exclusively playing on Banker, fewer decks in the shoe will go to your advantage. Unless you plan to use the Pair Bet baccarat strategy, then standard 8-deck options are better.

Practicing Baccarat Strategy to Win

Finally, you can test all of the baccarat strategies to win in demo mode. You don’t have to spend real money; just use the play-for-fun mode and see if they work for you. Once you find the approach that you like, use it in real money games.

3 Things to Avoid when Playing Baccarat Online

In addition to some of the tips and tactics mentioned above, there are a few things to avoid when playing. Make sure that you don’t fall into these 3 traps:

Avoid Chasing Patterns in Baccarat

There isn’t a single legitimate baccarat pattern strategy or a way to predict who will win in the following round. Many players love to write their pattern and stick to it, just so they avoid overanalyzing the arbitrary outcomes.

You can do the same, and that way, decide in advance how many rounds you’ll play. Just write a Player/Banker pattern that will look natural and that will prioritize the banker bets.- e.g.P/B/B/P/B/P/B/B/P/P/B/B/P/B/B.

Avoid Opting for the Tie Bet in Baccarat

Tie bets just aren’t worth it. You have around 9.5% of getting it right, while the payout is 8 to 1, or 9 to 1 in some variations. The option is mainly there to tempt you and help the casino earn more money.

The same rules go for other possible side bets that might be available. The odds of winning those are slim, and potential payouts just aren’t worth it.

Avoid Overlooking Game Variations

Different variations might have slightly different rules, and that can mess up your baccarat basic strategy. After all, the tactics we listed above only apply to traditional rules. You might want to look for specific variants that use traditional rules but lower number of decks.

What is the Best Strategy for Baccarat?

Each tactic has its strengths and weaknesses, and none of them guarantee victory, but in our opinion, the best strategy for baccarat is Oscar’s Grind. You don’t need to ramp up your bet size after every loss, and winning streaks are rewarding.

The second best 1-3-2-4 system, as it mainly ramps up your bet size after a win and keeps spending to a minimum. That being said, it’s only truly satisfying if you get 4 wins in a row, which is unlikely. The reason we find Oscar’s Grind superior is its excellent recovery potential.

Here are the main pros and cons of Oscar’s Grind:

Pros: Keeps losses to a minimum

Keeps losses to a minimum It’s easy to recover after a losing streak

It’s easy to recover after a losing streak You’ll rarely overextend and regret it Cons: Winning profits are usually low

Winning profits are usually low Lots of calculations involved

FAQs