Gambling now outranks intimacy as 44% say bets beat bedroom thrills – report

It turns out swiping right might have some competition, and it’s not another dating app. A new survey shows that nearly half of adults say placing a bet gives them more of a rush than a romantic moment. Casinos Analyzer found that for many, gambling is actually eclipsing intimacy altogether.

In the survey of 1,500 US adults aged 21 and over, 44% admitted that gambling “gets their heart racing” more than a first kiss, a wild night out, or even intimacy in the bedroom. And for almost 40% of people, betting brings “the most consistent satisfaction” in their lives.

When asked what they’d be willing to give up for their favorite thrill, one in four said they’d rather skip physical closeness for a whole month than lose their ability to place a bet. A whopping 57% admitted they’d take a $500 win over hearing “I love you” from a romantic partner.

Jaime Bronstein, a licensed relationship therapist, said: “Staking money taps into the same brain circuits as attraction and desire, but it’s often more consistent. What makes high-stakes games so potent is the unpredictability of the outcome paired with the promise of reward. That combo lights up the brain much like flirting or bedroom moment, but it’s faster, solo, and repeatable.”

So what’s driving people to place their bets? Turns out, the reasons are as varied as the gamblers themselves. About a third of respondents said they’ve bet to fund specific goals such as summer vacations, big nights out, or shopping sprees. Another 27% admitted they’re using gambling to help cover everyday expenses. For many, betting has become a means to an end.

And it seems gambling has worked its way into daily life in some surprising ways. Nearly a third of people confessed to placing bets in the bathroom, and 18% said they’ve gambled in bed with someone else lying right next to them. Others admitted to sneaking in bets during dates, parties, and even at work.

Maybe it’s no surprise then that two in five participants said gambling has made them feel more “alive” than physical connection ever has. For a third, it’s now their go-to source of adrenaline, beating out social likes, parties, and even intimacy.

“Understanding this pattern isn’t about cutting the thrill – it’s about staying aware of what keeps drawing you in,” Bronstein noted.

