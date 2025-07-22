Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Gambling now outranks intimacy as 44% say bets beat bedroom thrills – report

Gambling now outranks intimacy as 44% say bets beat bedroom thrills – report

It turns out swiping right might have some competition, and it’s not another dating app. A new survey shows that nearly half of adults say placing a bet gives them more of a rush than a romantic moment. Casinos Analyzer found that for many, gambling is actually eclipsing intimacy altogether.

In the survey of 1,500 US adults aged 21 and over, 44% admitted that gambling “gets their heart racing” more than a first kiss, a wild night out, or even intimacy in the bedroom. And for almost 40% of people, betting brings “the most consistent satisfaction” in their lives.

Donut chart showing 57% of people prefer winning $500 over hearing “I love you” from a crush; other options include intimacy (11%), going viral (6%), and “none of the above” (11%).
Over half of adults say they’d take a $500 win over hearing “I love you,” according to a Casinos Analyzer survey. Credit: Casinos Analyzer

When asked what they’d be willing to give up for their favorite thrill, one in four said they’d rather skip physical closeness for a whole month than lose their ability to place a bet. A whopping 57% admitted they’d take a $500 win over hearing “I love you” from a romantic partner.

Gambling trumps intimacy according to study

Jaime Bronstein, a licensed relationship therapist, said: “Staking money taps into the same brain circuits as attraction and desire, but it’s often more consistent. What makes high-stakes games so potent is the unpredictability of the outcome paired with the promise of reward. That combo lights up the brain much like flirting or bedroom moment, but it’s faster, solo, and repeatable.”

So what’s driving people to place their bets? Turns out, the reasons are as varied as the gamblers themselves. About a third of respondents said they’ve bet to fund specific goals such as summer vacations, big nights out, or shopping sprees. Another 27% admitted they’re using gambling to help cover everyday expenses. For many, betting has become a means to an end.

“Understanding this pattern isn’t about cutting the thrill – it’s about staying aware of what keeps drawing you in.” – Jaime Bronstein, licensed relationship therapist

And it seems gambling has worked its way into daily life in some surprising ways. Nearly a third of people confessed to placing bets in the bathroom, and 18% said they’ve gambled in bed with someone else lying right next to them. Others admitted to sneaking in bets during dates, parties, and even at work.

Maybe it’s no surprise then that two in five participants said gambling has made them feel more “alive” than physical connection ever has. For a third, it’s now their go-to source of adrenaline, beating out social likes, parties, and even intimacy.

“Understanding this pattern isn’t about cutting the thrill – it’s about staying aware of what keeps drawing you in,” Bronstein noted.

Featured image: Grok

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

National flag of Brazil
Brazilian government files lawsuit against 43 betting providers
Jacob Woodward
Red background with British Horse Racing [BHA] logo in the center top, followed by the hashtag #AxeTheRacingTax underneath. British Horseracing Authority calls on Government to 'axe the tax'
British Horseracing Authority calls on Government to ‘axe the tax’
Sophie Atkinson
Front of a William Hill store front, can see the blue logo and grey shutters at the top.
William Hill goes all in on virtual sports in new upgrades
Sophie Atkinson
LeBron James in a line art style on a yellow and purple background. LeBron James trade rumours surge as Lakers future looks uncertain
LeBron James trade rumors surge as Lakers future looks uncertain
Suswati Basu
FanDuel slammed by Iowa watchdog and hit with $125,000 fine
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The Kambi Group has agreed a fresh sportsbook supplier agreement with Latin American gambling operator, RedCap.
Gambling

Kambi Group secures further growth with RedCap partnership
Graeme Hanna3 hours

The Kambi Group has agreed a fresh sportsbook supplier agreement with Latin American gambling operator, RedCap.  As part of the latest expansion deal for Kambi, the betting tech provider will...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.