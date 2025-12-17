Home UK Gambling Commission unveil new illegal gambling website identification tool

UK Gambling Commission unveil new illegal gambling website identification tool

UK posts massive $22B in gambling industry earnings. Gambling Commission logo on top of blurred image of betting shop. UK Gambling Commission unveils new illegal gambling website identification tool

The UK’s Gambling Commission has unveiled a new tool to identify illegal gambling websites, which will be led by the Data Innovation Hub.

Executive Director for Policy and Research, Tim Miller, is the senior responsible owner for the project, which will help identify illegal gambling websites which may cause harm to users.

The tool identifies illegal gambling websites through an automated Google search of a list of relevant search terms. A web intelligence platform called Similarweb then provides web traffic estimates, which therefore provides various insights into online illegal gambling activity.

This is a step forward from the previous method. Before this new tool, illegal gambling websites were identified by desktop research, with web traffic estimates being obtained one by one manually.

The new identification tool utilises a Google search API to obtain results for a list of search terms designed using findings from the Gambling Commission’s consumer research into online illegal gambling motivations.

An illegal gambling website identification tool has several benefits

Compared to the old method of identifying illegal gambling websites, the newly developed tool has several benefits which could make things much easier for the Gambling Commission in the future.

This could certainly provide a far greater understanding of the trends in illegal gambling over the next few years.

Furthermore, this tool could enable the targeting of illegal online gambling by making illegal gambling websites that generate the most traffic a priority, focusing on the websites which are causing the most harm.

Previously, data collection was done manually. Now, the automation of collecting data will allow more time and resources to be spent on things such as disruption, which could pay dividends over time.

Despite this, there are several risks, with one being that a legal, licensed website could be flagged as illegal.

Elsewhere, the tool could even miss flagging up illegal gambling websites. Over time, however, this new resource will prove to be a success in fighting against illegal gambling websites.

 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ross Kilvington
Freelance Journalist

Ross Kilvington is a Scottish freelance writer with extensive experience in both sport and iGaming. Since November 2021, he has contributed to publications such as FotMob, Golf Monthly, Today’s Golfer, Football FanCast, and PokerScout, covering everything from breaking news to in-depth features across a variety of sports and topics. More recently, Ross has focused on the betting and gambling industry, producing engaging and insightful content for FIRST.com, Bonus Finder, and Odds Now. Away from writing, he is a devoted Rangers supporter, an avid reader, and a father who enjoys spending time with his young family. A keen golfer, Ross is…

Related News

Illustration of a blank monthly gambling activity statement on a smartphone beside a Pennsylvania Capitol silhouette
Webster Seeks Support for Monthly Activity Statements in Pennsylvania
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of a smartphone representing sports-betting growth and gambling addiction support pressure
Betting Growth Puts North Carolina Addiction Support Under Strain
ReadWrite
Smartphone with abstract AI targeting signals beside a subtle courthouse silhouette
Boston lawsuit challenges DraftKings AI gambling promotions
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone showing AI betting analytics under regulatory scrutiny in Maine and Massachusetts
Maine Watches DraftKings AI as Massachusetts Opens Inquiry
ReadWrite
Casino entry checkpoint representing escalating fines for underage gambling in Atlantic City
Atlantic City Venues Could Face Escalating Fines Under S597
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

A smartphone displaying the Kalshi app interface with Bitcoin price prediction markets.
News

Kalshi’s Growth Puts Prediction-Market Safeguards Under Scrutiny
ReadWrite3 hours

A Pennsylvania man who self-excluded from DraftKings and FanDuel after bankruptcy later found Kalshi through an Instagram ad and lost more than $25,000, NPR reported. Identified by his middle name,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software