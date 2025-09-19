Home UK Gambling Commission report explores motivations behind illegal online gambling choices

UK Gambling Commission report explores motivations behind illegal online gambling choices

Gambling Commission report explores motivations behind illegal online gambling choices. Playing cards showing a royal flush placed on a laptop keyboard with poker chips stacked beside it on a green felt table.

Britain’s Gambling Commission has published the first report in a new series on illegal online gambling, looking at why people choose unlicensed websites and how they use them. The report, called “Illegal online gambling: Consumer awareness, drivers and motivations,” was put together with Yonder Consulting to get a better understanding of how consumers interact with these sites.

The research paid attention to four main groups of people who turn to unlicensed platforms. Self-excluders, Skilled Advocates, Social Explorers, and Accidental Tourists are described as having “varying awareness levels of engagement with illegal websites, different entry pathways into the websites, and motivations for using them.” Over the past year, the UK’s online gambling revenue jumped 7% in Q4, with other key numbers also climbing, according to data from the commission.

Gambling commission report finds players lacked awareness over black market sites

One of the main issues raised by the regulator is that many people are not aware of illegal operators. The report showed that most players had very little knowledge of unlicensed sites, and some admitted they were unsure how to check if a company actually held a licence.

A woman between the ages of 55 and 64, who described herself as a self-excluder, explained: “I didn’t care who I was gambling with, I just wanted somewhere where I could play slots.”

A ‘skilled advocate’ aged 25 to 34, talked about what drew him to online communities: “I like to follow the conversation and see what people are recommending on Reddit. You never know what new thing someone might find to try.”

Social Explorers tend to rely on peer trust before committing money. As one respondent put it: “I’m okay with using these sites. As long as I know they work and I know my friends wouldn’t recommend a site if they hadn’t tried it first.”

Accidental Tourists, however, often do not realize they are using unlicensed operators. One said: “I didn’t realise these sites might be unlicensed. I didn’t even think about their being UK based or otherwise.”

The report makes it clear that most users don’t completely walk away from licensed operators. “Engagement with illegal gambling websites is typically supplementary rather than exclusive, with most illegal gambling website users reporting favouring spending time or money on licensed websites rather than on illegal websites.”

People are often motivated by things like better odds, different payment options, and fewer restrictions. Some also turn to unlicensed platforms in order to “circumvent protection measures such as self-exclusion.”

However, SharpBetting co-founder Chris Fawcett criticized the report. Writing on X, he said: “Increase regulations and the black market grows. Before the anti-gambling lobby started and the Gambling Commission decided 0.4% problem gamblers was too high, the use in the UK was tiny.”

That said, the commission says this is just the start of its work to monitor illegal gambling behavior. It has promised more research through the Gambling Survey for Great Britain and suggested it may also launch a public awareness campaign: “Our overall goal is to continue to build an evidence base that includes understanding the consumer perspective… This will help us understand better the areas of this issue which require regulatory action.”

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

EGBA “urges” delegates to vote on its markers for harm measure
Joel Loynds
MGM Resorts executive shuffle sees Ayesha Molino and Gary Fritz get big promotions
Joel Loynds
Nassau County police officer arrested after spending colleague’s cash on gambling, OnlyFans
Joel Loynds
A room with several brightly lit arcade-style gambling machines, each with multiple controls and large screens showing colorful fish-themed games. A yellow bag sits on the center table, and the machines glow with neon lights. A Honolulu Police Department logo is in the corner.
Honolulu police bust another illegal gambling backroom
Joel Loynds
Illegal arcade raid evidence showing gambling video game tables, slot machines, stacks of seized cash, and counting machine on a desk. Florida authorities seize illegal slot machines, shutting down two arcades
Florida authorities seize illegal slot machines, shutting down two arcades
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

EGBA "urges" delegates to vote on its markers for harm measure
Joel Loynds3 hours

The European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) has sent out a new press release that "urges" officials to vote yes on a landmark vote that could help with harmful behaviours...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software