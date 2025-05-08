Languagesx
UK Gambling Commission sees rise in several betting figures compared to previous year

A shot of a person in Thailand betting online. He is sitting at a desk with a laptop. The laptop screen displays a betting website. There is a smartphone next to the laptop. The room has a poster of a sports event on the wall.

The online total gross gambling yield in the UK increased by 7% in Q4, with other figures on the rise as the Gambling Commission releases data.

The government agency licenses, regulates, advises and provides guidance on all things gambling and gaming law in Great Britain.

The increase has been seen in Q4, with the figure amounting to £1.4 billion which is a 7% increase from Q4 of the previous year.

The overall number of total bets and/or spins also increased by five percent year-on-year to 25.2 billion. The average monthly active accounts in the quarter increased by two percent to 13.5 million.

It isn’t just these figures which are on the up, but real event betting GGY is too as this has gone up by five percent to £596 million. However, the number of bets decreased one percent, while the average monthly active accounts in Q4 decreased by two percent.

Number of total bets and spins increased in UK, according to Gambling Commission report

The Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) of slots has gone up by 11 percent to a massive £689 million YoY.

The number of spins has increased six percent to 23.4 billion while the average monthly active accounts in Q4 increased by six percent to 4.5 million per month which represents a new peak for this data set.

“It is important to note that historical data has been corrected to take account for the correct categorisation of a game, with the product moving from the casino vertical to the slots vertical,” the regulator stated in the report.

While the average session length of online slots stayed consistent at 17 minutes, the number of sessions which lasted longer than an hour increased by five percent. Around six percent of all sessions lasted more than one hour which is the same as the Q4 in the previous year so no major change was seen there.

The Licensed Betting Office GGY declined by three percent to £554 million in Q4 2024 to 2025, compared to the same quarter last year. The number of total bets and spins also went down by five percent to 3.1 billion.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC.

