Frostpunk 2 – Everything we know so far – release date, beta access, plot, and price

A screenshot of a frozen city in Frostpunk 2

The original Frostpunk, just in case you haven’t played it, is probably one of the best strategy games released in the last six years since its release in April 2018.

The city-building survival game set in an alternate 19th Century saw you taking over the reins as the head of a rag-tag band of survivors of a freezing apocalypse.

The eruptions of Krakatoa and Mount Tambora, alongside the unexplained dimming of the sun in this alternate version of history, caused a permanent volcanic winter, so you had better wrap up warm or you won’t feel the benefit when you are outside.

The original Frostpunk was nominated for Best PC Game of the Year in 2018 at the Golden Joysticks, and now some six years later we are about to embark into the cold, harsh wastelands once more.

When is Frostpunk 2 released?

We now have a confirmed release date of the 25th of July for Frostpunk 2 from developer 11 Bit Studios. The game will be available on Steam, Epic Game Store, GOG as well as Xbox and PlayStation. It will also appear on Day One on Xbox Game Pass.

Is there a Frostpunk 2 Beta?

There will be a beta version with access “in April” for those who pre-purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game ahead of time. There is no date given as yet for pre-purchasers of the normal version

Frostpunk Editions

Besides the regular version (which is also the one Game Pass players will get) Frostpunk 2 will have a Deluxe Edition with which you will get:

  • Beta Access in April The beta will be a part of the Sandbox Mode of the game so will hopefully give us some idea of what mechanics have changed pretty soon. This beta period will last for seven days.
  • 3 Paid DLCs that will be released after launch – no timeline as yet.
  • Play the Story mode 72 hours ahead of release
  • Digital version of “Warm Flesh” novella

How much is Frostpunk 2?

The base version of the game is listed on Steam at £37.99/$44.99 with the Deluxe Edition costing £62.99/$74.99, although there is a 10% off promo running until 25 July on the Deluxe Edition only.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

FrostPunk edited
Frostpunk 2: Game Pass day one release for cult classic sequel
Brian Morgan

An image of EmuDeck running on a Steam Deck
Entertainment

EmuDeck adds new emulators - won't remove Yuzu from your Steam Deck & ROG Ally
Paul McNally11 mins

With this week’s shot across the bows from Nintendo to the emulator community - well, more of a direct hit really, you might expect those involved in the emulation scene...

