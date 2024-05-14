Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Florida sports betting case doesn’t belong in SCOTUS, US DOJ says

Florida sports betting case doesn’t belong in SCOTUS, US DOJ says

Aerial view of downtown Miami and Brickell from a morning flight, Florida Miami. Landscape image of buildings.

The back-and-forth of the Florida sports betting bill wages on as the US Department of Justice (DoJ) filed its response in the Supreme Court on Monday (May 13).

This all began following a petition by the owners of one of the state’s oldest pari-mutuels who asked justices to invalidate the 2021 gaming agreement between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The compact agreement allowed the tribe control over sports betting in Florida, with the tribe agreeing to pay the state at least $2.5 billion within the first five years of the deal.

In 2021, the tribe briefly launched an app aimed at allowing sports wagering throughout the state but this was shut down after the pari-mutuel companies filed a federal lawsuit.

West Flagler Associates Ltd and Bonita-Fort Myers Corp also then challenged the compact in the U.S. Supreme Court as they argued it violates the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act because it authorizes gambling off tribal lands.

After West Flagler and Associates filed a writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court in April, the Department of Justice has come back to say the case has no place before the court.

Department of Justice responds to Florida sports betting case

The response concludes with: “The petition for a writ of certiorari should be denied.”

Lawyers of the department suggest the Florida sports betting case comes down to three components and all are explored in the response:

  • Does the compact violate the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act?
  • Does the company violate the Unlawful Internet Gaming Enforcement Act?
  • Does the Department of the Interior’s approval violate the equal-protection measures outlined in the Fifth Amendment?

The filed paperwork suggests the Department of Interiors can only disapprove a proposed compact “if it violates IGRA, federal law, or trust obligations to tribes.”

“In any event, the compact in this case is an agreement between two sovereigns – the State of Florida and the Seminole Tribe – concerning the Tribe’s own conduct of commercial gaming operations within the State,” outlines the brief.

Featured Image: Photo by Ryan Parker on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Aerial view of downtown Miami and Brickell from a morning flight, Florida Miami. Landscape image of buildings.
Florida sports betting case doesn’t belong in SCOTUS, US DOJ says
Sophie Atkinson
Manhattan, Times Square. View of the area, with billboards on both sides.
New Yorkers bet a staggering $1.96bn on sports betting in April
Sophie Atkinson
Australia Online Casinos
Best Online Casinos Australia for Real Money in 2024
Wendy Prinsloo
FanDuel launches FanDuel TV Extra, a new FAST streaming service
FanDuel opens new free streaming TV service
Graeme Hanna
ONLINE CASINO, illustration, 3d render
Online casinos are future for US gambling industry, claim insiders
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Two Fallout 4 characters stand back to back, wielding large weapons with a broken down house in the background
Gaming

The best armor in Fallout 4 for exploration, combat, stealth and early-game
Ali Rees20 seconds

Like all of Bethesda's massive open-world games, Fallout 4 has a huge variety of approaches a player can take when wending their way through the Commonwealth. Jumping into a suit...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.