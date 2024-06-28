Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail: Plot, location, price, release date and everything we know

Fans of Final Fantasy 14 have been waiting an unusually long time for Dawntrail, so excitement about the new expansion to the popular MMO is extremely high.

The game’s previous expansions have been released on a consistent 2-year schedule (Heavensward in 2015, Stormblood in 2017, Shadowbringers in 2019, and Endwalker in 2021), so the three-year wait for Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail has led to a greater-than-average level of excitement.

Excited fans expect a lot of Dawntrail, and everything we’ve seen so far suggests that it is an expansion with a lot to offer, including new jobs, new lands to explore, a ton of quality-of-life improvements, and a long-awaited graphical update. Plus, the level cap is being increased to 100, so there are new depths of strength to unlock for all characters.

When is the Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail release date?

Dawntrail will be released to the general public on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

However, super keen players can preorder the game and dive in starting today (June 28) at 2 AM PDT.

Preorders also include a Wind-Up Zidane Minion and a pair of Azeyma’s Earings, which grant a 30% increase in EXP gained up to level 90, perfect for players who need to make up the last few levels before diving into Dawntrail.

How much will Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail cost?

Given the amount of content reported to be in FF14: Dawntrail, the price comes in at a very reasonable $39.99 for the standard edition. This price is the same for the pre-order too.

The Digital Collector’s Edition costs a little more at $59.99, but includes several in-game bonuses that aren’t available elsewhere, including the Ark Mount and the Wind-Up Garnet Minion.

What platforms will Dawntrail be available on?

Players across all platforms will be able to play Dawntrail on launch. It is simultaneously available on PlayStation 4 & 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

There was some speculation that because FF14 only just launched on Xbox, Dawntrail would be delayed, but that is not the case.

What is the plot of Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail?

The plot of Dawntrail continues after Endwalker as a linear story. This means that players must have played through and completed the main quests for each of the previously released expansions in order to begin Dawntrail.

NPCs Krile Mayer Baldesion, Alphinaud, and fan-favorite Alisaie Leveilleur accompany the Warrior of Light (that is, the player character) to a city mired in a succession and leadership crisis.

Previously unshakable allegiances are called into question as Tural descends into a contest for its rule.

Not too much is known about the details of the main story quest of Dawntrail yet, but it seems the themes of factional rivalry will be strong throughout as players work to stabilize the new region.

Where is Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail set?

Dawntrail is exciting both new and old players with a key feature: Dawntrail is not set in the land of Eorzea, but in the New World, now named Tural.

Tural is a large new landmass divided into northern and southern areas that have long been wracked in territorial wars, until Gulool Ja Ja founded the capital city of Tuliyollal.

“Comprised of two great landmasses─Xak Tural to the north, and Yok Tural to the south─the “New World” lies far to the west of Eorzea’s shores.

Its many and diverse peoples spent centuries mired in territorial wars until the epic deeds of Gulool Ja Ja and his dream of Tuliyollal saw them united under the banner of a single nation,” proclaims the Dawntrail website.

Judging by the website, there will be around seven new areas within the continent of Tural for players to conquer, but hints suggest that there could be more besides, with talk of a search for a mysterious city of gold that may or may not exist.

New jobs in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail

Dawntrail will add two new combat jobs to the game, the Viper and the Pictomancer. Both of these will be available to players at level 80. so you can choose to tackle the expansion as one of the new classes if you wish.

The Viper

Vipers are melee DPS classes who can seamlessly move between using their weapon as two one-handed swords or a single large two-handed twinblade. Frantic combat combined with maintaining ongoing buffs to maximize damage output will make the Viper a challenging and rewarding class to master.

Pick up the Viper job from the new quest giver in Ul’Dah.

The Pictomancer

The Pictomancer is a magical ranged DPS character who wields a paintbrush and palette. Paint spells, buffs, and even magical creatures into combat to overpower your foes. As well as damage, the Pictomancer will seemingly be able to buff party members, judging by a comment made by director Naoki Yoshida at Tokyo Fan Fest. The new graphical effects added by the Pictomancer’s attacks are unique and will appeal to players looking for something totally different.

Grab your new Pictomancer training from the quest giver in Gridania.

Other new content in Dawntrail

Aside from the continuation of the main story quest and the new jobs, Dawntrail will include a ton of additional content too.