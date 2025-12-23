Home The FBI has issued a warning to the public about illegal gambling

The FBI has issued a warning to the public about illegal gambling

The FBI has issued a warning to the public about illegal gambling. Promotional graphic showing stacks of casino chips and dice in dark purple lighting with the headline, ‘Great Odds, High Risk: The FBI Encourages U.S. Bettors to Know the Risks of Illegal Gambling.’ FBI and Department of Justice seals appear at the bottom.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a public service announcement as they warn of the risks of illegal gambling.

The law enforcement agency explains how the sports betting industry has become more widespread in the U.S, with 39 states and the District of Columbia legalizing some form of it.

They warn, however, that “illegal sportsbooks and illegal online gaming sites are still prevalent. These illegal sportsbooks and online gaming sites have significant consequences for the American public, the U.S. economy, and the integrity of sports betting in the U.S.”

The FBI says those that engage in illegal gambling risk funding organized crime activity and suggest it can make them vulnerable to violence, extortion, and fraud. The FBI enforces criminal statutes, including those involving organized crime and illegal gambling operations, but they say it’s each bettor’s individual responsibility to ensure they are wagering legally and responsibly.

FBI: One of the priorities is to investigate organized crime groups that operate illegal sportsbooks to disrupt operations

In August 2025, the American Gaming Association estimated Americans wager $673.6 billion annually with illegal and unregulated gambling operators. This is said to have been driven by a sharp rise in illegal iGaming, including the use of unregulated skill machines and illegal sports betting.

Since 2022, when the AGA last did a report on the subject, the illegal market has grown 22%. Now, illegal operators account for nearly one-third (31.9%) of the total U.S. gaming market.

“Many offshore gambling websites advertise towards U.S. consumers, obfuscating their overseas presence, and providing U.S. consumers with a false sense of comfort. These offshore sportsbooks are not held to the same legal standards as U.S. licensed sportsbooks and may lack consumer protections, increasing the risks for U.S.-based users,” the FBI writes in its notice.

In the tips the agency has provided to bettors, they ask for people to stay informed of applicable federal, state, and local laws and say people should check their state gaming agency’s website to ensure they are betting through a legal sportsbook operator.

Featured Image: FBI via X

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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