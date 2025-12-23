FanDuel Predicts, the sportsbooks prediction market in partnership with the CME group, is officially launching in five states, with a phased expansion to others early next year.

The app is available in Alabama, Alaska, South Carolina, North Dakota, and South Dakota, with these states marking the start of a phased national rollout over the coming weeks.

The company says FanDuel Predicts will be available to millions of U.S. customers over the coming months, with the new mobile application available through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Today, @FanDuel, our leading US brand, launched FanDuel Predicts in partnership with @CMEGroup, introducing a new prediction markets platform for customers to engage with the events shaping the world around them. Launching first in AL, AK, SC, ND, and SD, with a phased rollout… pic.twitter.com/1Is9SlPFOW — Flutter Entertainment (@FlutterEnt) December 22, 2025

The platform, which is the company’s first foray into the prediction markets space, will offer event contracts in all 50 states on benchmarks like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100, prices of oil and gas, gold, cryptocurrencies, and other economic indicators such as GDP and CPI.

This launch comes at a time when there’s growing interest in prediction markets from sportsbook operators, with DraftKings having just launched their markets app across 38 states.

FanDuel Predicts is launched by FanDuel and CME Group

As well as the financial markets, sports contracts will be available across baseball, basketball, football, and hockey in states where online sports betting is not yet legal, apart from on tribal lands.

When these states legalize online sports betting, the platform will stop offering sports event contracts in those states.

“We’re giving our customers a new platform to engage with the world around them – whether that’s the next Fed rate decision or a sports event,” said James Cooper, Senior Vice President, Flywheel and New Ventures at FanDuel in a media release.

“This launch in five states will provide valuable insights into customer engagement with this new platform, enabling us to refine our approach as we expand to additional states in 2026.”

While the actual date isn’t yet known, it’s reported the rollout will continue to other states through early 2026.

“CME Group prediction markets will enable a new generation of users to express their views on global benchmarks, economic indicators, sports and more,” said Lynne Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Financial Officer, CME Group.

“This launch is a pivotal step for expanding the reach of our products to FanDuel’s millions of registered users across the U.S.”

Featured Image: Via press release