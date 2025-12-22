Home DraftKings Predictions launches CFTC-regulated markets app across 38 states

DraftKings Predictions launches CFTC-regulated markets app across 38 states

Green background with dark green tile with 'DraftKings Predictions' logo in the middle. DraftKings Predictions launches CFTC-regulated markets app across 38 states. DraftKings confirms market-making push into prediction markets

DraftKings has stuck true to its word, as it officially launches its prediction market across 38 states under the oversight of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The DraftKings Predictions market is a standalone app and web product that allows customers to trade on real-world outcomes across a range of markets. Initially, sports and finance will be the main focus, but additional categories like entertainment and culture can be expected as the offering expands.

This comes after other major sportsbooks have entered the market, like FanDuel in November, despite prediction markets still causing controversy for local regulators.

In November, Nevada gaming regulators made one of the biggest moves as they pulled key licenses from major operators DraftKings and Flutter Entertainment, at a time when the state continues to battle in court over whether sports even contracts and political prediction markets are even legal.

Prediction market industry now joined by DraftKings

Speaking on the company’s introduction, the chief product officer Corey Gottlieb said: “DraftKings Predictions is a significant milestone and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering products that tap into the passion of our customers.

“We will create an unparalleled customer experience, leveraging key strategic relationships like ESPN and NBCUniversal to provide an authentic, real-time product that moves at the speed of sports. Along with our operational footprint, marketing and analytics infrastructure and advanced in-house technology, we believe we are uniquely positioned to lead this space over the long term.”

These event contracts, under DraftKings Predictions, will be offered in 38 states including California, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and more.

In the future, the company has explained its plans to connect to multiple exchanges, beginning with CME Group at launch, to give eligible customers “the greatest possible depth and breadth of markets, including global benchmarks, economic indicators, and sports contracts.” This will also include the planned rollout of Railbird Technologies which was recently acquired.

Featured Image: Via DraftKings Inc LinkedIn post

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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