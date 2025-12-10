FanDuel Casino has announced plans to create a slot game based on the reality dating show, Love Island.

In partnership with Zoo 55 (part of ITV Studios, the company behind Love Island) and Games Global, FanDuel Casino plans to use exclusive Love Island content to create a slot game based on the international dating show. Titled Love Island Reel Vibes, this is the first of multiple games planned as part of the new deal. It’s currently available to all players in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Ontario, with Michigan planned to join soon.

.@FanDuelCasino enters the villa with exclusive @LoveIsland partnership bringing the hit reality franchise to iGaminghttps://t.co/e5QiN5cbuQ — FanDuel News (@FanDuelNews) December 9, 2025

The new slot game introduces a fresh signature ‘POWER COMBO’ mechanic, where players can utilize three distinct Free Spins features that intensify as the game goes on. Love Island Reel Vibes includes enhanced jackpots, wild reels, and multipliers across an expanded six-row grid, as well as branding and content that fans of the dating show will recognize from the villa.

“Love Island has become a cultural phenomenon with a deeply engaged, mobile-native fanbase, making it an ideal partner as we expand our portfolio of exclusive entertainment,” said Ian O’Reilly, Vice President of Games at FanDuel Casino.

“With Love Island Reel Vibes, we’re delivering a fresh, feature-rich slot experience that brings the energy of the villa directly to our players — and this is only the beginning of a multi-year collaboration that will introduce even more exclusive Love Island content.”

The future of Love Island gaming

While additional titles have been confirmed, there’s no word yet on what these will look like. However, it seems that FanDuel plans a long-running partnership, with release dates scheduled for 2026 and beyond.

Prediction markets have exposed a growing interest in betting on pop culture events like reality TV, and this partnership brings that same audience into the slots and casino space.

“It has been a pleasure to work on this deal with the team, and we not only have a cracking first game launching this month, but some really cracking games to join the fun in 2026,” Lex Scott, VP Gaming added. “We can’t wait to see this partnership grow.”

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