Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Sim Racing giants Fanatec file for insolvency while Corsair circles around possible acquisition

Sim Racing giants Fanatec file for insolvency while Corsair circles around possible acquisition

A product photo of the DD Extreme Wheel for Gran Turismo from Fanatec

You don’t even need to be into sim racing to have probably heard of Fanatec. Even a passing interest in any motorsport means you will probably have noticed track-side advertising or real-world drivers sim racing with Fanatec gear.

For the last few months, rumors have been circulating about internal battles and financial issues and this has now all come to a head with Fanatec’s parent company Endor AG filing for insolvency with reported liabilities of more than 95 million Euros, of which bank debt alone is some 70 million of that sum.

While all this has been going on in the background, according to sim race website Traxion which reports that founder and former CEO Thomas Jackermeier is being blamed for the collapse after blocking a move to sell the company to Corsair. The US peripheral manufacturer had previously provided some four million Euros in financial support loans in exchange for the collateral of what is believed to be product designs and the Fanatec brand while investigating a buyout.

The move was blocked as parent company Endor AG had used the German legislation StaRUG which could have allowed Corsair to purchase the company without existing shareholders receiving a payout.

While we aren’t overly interested in business politics here, we just want to see great gaming products in the hands of the people who want to purchase them, it has clearly been a mess behind the scenes.

Corsair, for its part, maintains an interest in purchasing the brand but said in its most recent financial report, “We remain interested in the sim racing brand Fanatec, owned by Endor AG

“Although we were disappointed to see the company file for insolvency, we intend to continue exploring a potential acquisition.

“Such acquisition would likely be within the framework of the pending insolvency proceedings, and as a result, we cannot provide any assurance our bid will be successful.”

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

key art for creatures of ava. the player character vic is surrounded by several dinosaur-esque creatures of varying sizes. the game's logo is splashed across the centre of the image.
Pokémon fans should not sleep on this Xbox Game Pass day one drop
Ali Rees
Art from diablo iv patch
Diablo IV – what’s in the new 1.5.0 patch notes incoming for Season 5? The 10,000-word document suggests it’s a lot
Paul McNally
A product photo of the DD Extreme Wheel for Gran Turismo from Fanatec
Sim Racing giants Fanatec file for insolvency while Corsair circles around possible acquisition
Paul McNally
AI Generated image of Super Mario surrounded by Japanese text
Huge internet emulation website ROMhacking changes to news only and releases entire 11GB of files onto Internet Archive for preservation
Paul McNally
Microsoft Xbox announces full plans for gamescom 2024, with 50 titles to be included.
Xbox announces Gamescom 2024 showcase lineup
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Two Pairs Poker
Gambling

What is Two Pair in Poker and How Does This Hand Rank?
Lewis Humphries1 hour

The two-pair poker hand doesn’t offer especially high value, either in Texas Hold ‘em or Omaha. In fact, only two hands are ranked lower in poker, so it can prove...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.