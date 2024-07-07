Languagesx
AI-Modded Taylor Swift and Zuckerberg appear in Elder Scrolls Oblivion video, meanwhile Fallout London looks like dropping soon

Whatever your views on AI the and huge amount of computational power it takes, as well as its effect on the planet, sometimes it can be justified. Today is one such time. AI-modding Taylor Swift, Mark Zuckerberg, and Kanye West with Bethesda’s 2006 Skyrim-predecessor Oblivion has to be worth knocking a few years off the lifetime of Planet Earth.

A video from IRL Loading Screens, an account that spoofs the Bethesda loading screens usually packed with pretentious advice while whatever bug-ridden but amazing abomination loads in the background, released a video that uses AI to overlay celebrity renders over Oblivions’s NPC’s and impart their own celebrity advice. Sometimes people have a little too much time on their hands. You can check out the vid for yourself below.

Fallout London ready to go

Meanwhile, after delay after delay due to pesky Bethesda first releasing Starfield and then the next-gen version of Fallout 4, it appears as though we will shortly (finally) be getting the Fallout 4 total conversion Fallout London from Team Folon.

In a post, the mod devs said:

“There has been a lot of speculation regarding our upcoming release, and we wanted to open up and clear the air for our core supporters. The bottom line is that we’ve sent several builds over to GOG for QA testing and are waiting for the final green light. Once they’ve completed the process of double-checking that Fallout London and its installer work on all supported machines, we should be good to go. (Yes, we have our own installer, and downgrader too!) It is in all of our interests that this final QA process is carried out in full, and we are very thankful that GOG is assisting.”

So it seems as though we are on the last leg of the journey. You will need Fallout 4 and it’s DLCs to travel to a fully re-imagined London, but as you can see from the video below, it is going to be well worth it.

 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

