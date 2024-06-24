F124 patch brings your Ferrari up to date and fixes a host of annoying bugs that still remained

F124 has rapidly improved from its launch version. Patch 1.5 has just arrived and fair play to Codemasters for getting five patches pushed so quickly addressing the majority of the game’s issues.

This patch also brings some updated skins for Ferrari with the cars and drives now sporting the HP branding.

An irritating bug that prevents the game from continuing from the starting grid has been fixed up, meaning all races should now start as planned and the devs have even been working on Turn 13 at Catalunya as there was an erroneous bump on the track that was causing a bit of havoc.

No more. The rollers have been out.

The patch is a big one and you can read the full patch notes at your leisure, but here are the main highlights of what has changed and what you can expect to have been fixed.

F124 Patch 1.5 highlights