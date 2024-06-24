F124 patch brings your Ferrari up to date and fixes a host of annoying bugs that still remained

F124 has rapidly improved from its launch version. Patch 1.5 has just arrived and fair play to Codemasters for getting five patches pushed so quickly addressing the majority of the game’s issues.
This patch also brings some updated skins for Ferrari with the cars and drives now sporting the HP branding.
An irritating bug that prevents the game from continuing from the starting grid has been fixed up, meaning all races should now start as planned and the devs have even been working on Turn 13 at Catalunya as there was an erroneous bump on the track that was causing a bit of havoc.
No more. The rollers have been out.
The patch is a big one and you can read the full patch notes at your leisure, but here are the main highlights of what has changed and what you can expect to have been fixed.
F124 Patch 1.5 highlights
- Updated the Scuderia Ferrari HP name, vehicle livery, and driver suit
- AI will now use ERS more effectively to encourage overtaking and building gaps between one another
- Fixed an issue which could cause the game to stop on the starting grid and not advance to the race
- Flattened out a bump in the track surface at Catalunya Turn 13
- Changed the UI color for Haas & Visa Cash App RB for easier identification
- Slightly increased the amount of brake pressure needed before ERS stops deploying to help people with controller or pedal problems
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when entering the Player Hub from the Main Menu
- In Multiplayer races, vehicles that crash heavily into barriers will behave more realistically when viewed by other players
- Fixed a rare issue which could prevent the player from using Engineer commands during a number of sessions
- All cars will now use the legally correct tire compounds in Sprint Qualifying 1 & 2
- Improvements have been made to make simulated AI times more consistent with their on-track times
- DRS markers have been adjusted to the correct locations at Spa and Melbourne