Home Evoke sees 3% rise in revenue in first half of 2025

Evoke sees 3% rise in revenue in first half of 2025

Evoke is the latest gambling company to post a positive report in its first half of 2025. The owner of William Hill, 888, and Mr Green has seen a 3% rise year-on-year for its overall revenue, but its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 44% year-on-year.

It attributes this growth to its strategic plans. These include “intelligent automation” and “data insights”. In the report, it states that thanks to its data team, it was able to drive “11% year-over-year increase in Average Revenue Per User” for the first half of 2025.

Of course, it mentions the company’s culture, but also mentions that it has found success thanks to its “distinct brands”. In particular, it attributes a new marketing scheme for William Hill as a success, “leveraging the heritage and strength” that the brand carries in the UK in particular.

It expects to see the third quarter hit 5-9% for growth, and is anticipating another successful H2 following on from the first half of the year.

CEO of Evoke comments on company’s success

Per Widerström, CEO of Evoke, said:

“We are seeing clear evidence of the transformation and operational reset we’ve undertaken, with the Group delivering continued revenue growth, significantly improved profitability, and meaningful deleveraging during the first half of the year.

“The improved financial performance is a result of substantial strategic progress, focusing resources on our core markets and executing a short-term turnaround, while investing in building stronger capabilities to support long-term, sustainable, and profitable growth.

“Having delivered four consecutive quarters of growth, we are well positioned to drive continued progress, supported by our leading market positions, established brands, outstanding products, and a clear customer proposition.

“The acceleration in Q2 performance, together with a strong pipeline of product enhancements and operational efficiency initiatives, underpins our confidence of improved growth in H2 and reiterated guidance of 5-9% revenue growth and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 20% in 2025, as we continue to execute against our plans to create significant shareholder value.”

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

New report exposes Evolution AB illegal operations in sanctioned countries
Joel Loynds
Kangwon Land casino location official image. Kangwon Land to take action against deepfakes in illegal gambling
Kangwon Land to take action against deepfakes in illegal gambling
Suswati Basu
BlueBet fined $53K after letting man gamble $700K. Bluebet logo
BlueBet fined $53K after letting man gamble $700K
Joel Loynds
AGA logo /New research from the American Gaming Association (AGA) has revealed that consumers knowingly use online sweepstakes casinos for gambling
Illegal gambling takes up nearly a third of US wagering
Joel Loynds
Person holding mobile phone with bank card
Polymarket included in list of illegal Australian gambling sites
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

New report exposes Evolution AB illegal operations in sanctioned countries
Joel Loynds4 hours

A new report out of Bloomberg has put another wrench in the works for Evolution AB, which has been involved in a lawsuit regarding its operations in banned markets. Audio...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.