Evoke sees 3% rise in revenue in first half of 2025

Evoke is the latest gambling company to post a positive report in its first half of 2025. The owner of William Hill, 888, and Mr Green has seen a 3% rise year-on-year for its overall revenue, but its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 44% year-on-year.

It attributes this growth to its strategic plans. These include “intelligent automation” and “data insights”. In the report, it states that thanks to its data team, it was able to drive “11% year-over-year increase in Average Revenue Per User” for the first half of 2025.

Of course, it mentions the company’s culture, but also mentions that it has found success thanks to its “distinct brands”. In particular, it attributes a new marketing scheme for William Hill as a success, “leveraging the heritage and strength” that the brand carries in the UK in particular.

It expects to see the third quarter hit 5-9% for growth, and is anticipating another successful H2 following on from the first half of the year.

Per Widerström, CEO of Evoke, said:

“We are seeing clear evidence of the transformation and operational reset we’ve undertaken, with the Group delivering continued revenue growth, significantly improved profitability, and meaningful deleveraging during the first half of the year.

“The improved financial performance is a result of substantial strategic progress, focusing resources on our core markets and executing a short-term turnaround, while investing in building stronger capabilities to support long-term, sustainable, and profitable growth.

“Having delivered four consecutive quarters of growth, we are well positioned to drive continued progress, supported by our leading market positions, established brands, outstanding products, and a clear customer proposition.

“The acceleration in Q2 performance, together with a strong pipeline of product enhancements and operational efficiency initiatives, underpins our confidence of improved growth in H2 and reiterated guidance of 5-9% revenue growth and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 20% in 2025, as we continue to execute against our plans to create significant shareholder value.”