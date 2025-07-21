William Hill goes all in on virtual sports in new upgrades

The UK-based online betting platform and bookmaker William Hill will soon see its virtual sports offering expanded upon as it announces an extension of a partnership with Inspired Entertainment.

The betting brand has over 1,300 stores across the United Kingdom, with the contract extension delivering a ‘comprehensive upgrade’ to its virtual sports across its UK retail estate.

Inspired is pleased to announce the expansion of our long-term partnership with @WilliamHill – the iconic sports betting and gaming brand with over 1,300 betting shops across the UK: https://t.co/VwYDJScreG This contract extension will deliver a comprehensive upgrade to William… pic.twitter.com/vulpoO4Vhd — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (@Inspired_News) July 17, 2025

The rollout will see the introduction of all-new and upgraded events into William Hill’s broadcast networks. A third channel will be created too, with this being dedicated entirely to virtual racing. The upgrades aim to add around 300 new virtual sports events daily.

William Hill retail offering to have new products added

“We’re always looking for new ways to elevate the customer experience in our shops, and this enhanced Virtual offering is a significant step forward.

“Working with Inspired, we’re excited to bring even more variety, energy and quality to our overall retail product range, helping us to engage customers up and down the country. It’s a great example of how we’re continuing to invest in innovation to meet the evolving expectations of our players,” said Jon Sanders, Head of Retail Gaming at William Hill.

Inspired Entertainment is a B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, and it operates in around 35 jurisdictions worldwide.

“Inspired’s enhanced Virtual Sports products will offer William Hill customers an unparalleled experience, featuring newly refreshed 2D content and state-of-the-art titles like V-Play Horses Chase and V-Play U.S. Horses,” said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired.

“This next chapter in our 20+ year relationship with William Hill underlines our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction in the UK retail betting space.”

The terms of the partnership haven’t been shared, and it’s not known how long it’ll last, but it has been described as ‘long-term,’ expanding on the duo’s previous work.

Featured Image: Credit to Mikey on Flickr