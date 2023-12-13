European Union aims for quantum tech advancements

The European Union (EU) has declared its goal to be at the forefront of quantum technology advancements, as eleven of its member countries signed the European Declaration on Quantum Technologies. Participating nations, such as France, Spain, and Greece, intend to establish a strong quantum ecosystem in preparation for the expected significant technological shift. These countries are committed to investing in research, development, and infrastructure to build an effective quantum computing and communication network. By collaborating and sharing expertise, the European Union aims to create a robust and resilient quantum ecosystem to compete on a global scale and contribute to a thriving digital economy.

These countries have committed to working together in various areas of the emerging quantum technology sector. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development and commercialization of quantum technologies by leveraging each country’s unique resources and expertise. As a result, they hope to drive innovation, enhance economic growth, and address global challenges across industries such as healthcare, cybersecurity, and energy efficiency.

The declaration emphasizes the importance of cultivating domestic research and development capacities for quantum technologies and investing in the entire quantum stack. This strategic focus on quantum technologies will foster innovation and ensure a competitive edge in the global market. By building a solid foundation in research, development, and investment, countries will be better equipped to harness the power of quantum technologies and revolutionize industries in the future.

Establishing Europe as the global “quantum valley”

With the aspiration to become the global “quantum valley,” the EU seeks to draw in promising start-ups and significant industry players to strengthen this fast-evolving field. The region intends to create a thriving quantum research and innovation ecosystem by fostering collaborations and providing ample resources. This, in turn, will drive economic growth and fortify Europe’s position as a leading player in the advancement of quantum technologies.

As the race for quantum technology supremacy continues, the European Union’s commitment to fostering a strong, collaborative ecosystem for research and innovation will likely prove crucial in maintaining its competitive edge on the global stage. With numerous global powers investing heavily in quantum technology, it is vital that the EU strategically leverage its participating countries’ strengths to advance the development and commercialization of potentially revolutionary quantum solutions.

Featured Image Credit: Google DeepMnd; Pexels