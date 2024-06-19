Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home SEC rules Ethereum is not a security, Consensys confirms

SEC rules Ethereum is not a security, Consensys confirms

Digital art of the Ethereum logo emerging from a stack of legal documents, with the SEC seal in the background, symbolizing Ethereum's victory over regulatory uncertainty.
tl;dr

  • The SEC closed its investigation into whether Ethereum (ETH) is a security.
  • Consensys announced the SEC won't charge ETH sales as securities transactions.
  • This closure brings relief and clarity to the Ethereum community and crypto industry.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has closed its investigation into whether Ethereum (ETH), should be classified as a security.

Ethereum developer Consensys announced in June 19 through an X post that the SEC’s Enforcement Division had notified them about the conclusion of the investigation into Ethereum 2.0. The post reads:

Today we’re happy to announce a major win for Ethereum developers, technology providers, and industry participants: the Enforcement Division of the SEC has notified us that it is closing its investigation into Ethereum 2.0.

This means that the SEC will not bring charges alleging that sales of ETH are securities transactions.

A sigh of relief

Consensys had previously sent a letter to the SEC on June 7, requesting clarification on the status of the investigation, citing the agency’s approval of spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in May. Such an approval purportedly implied that ETH was considered a commodity.

Laura Brookover, senior counsel at Consensys, shared the SEC’s response letter, confirming that the agency did not intend to recommend an enforcement action. The SEC has not yet provided an official comment on the matter.

In March, reports emerged that the SEC had issued subpoenas to several companies in an attempt to label ETH as a security. Still, Consensys’ lawsuit against the SEC over its notice suggesting that the MetaMask crypto wallet may have violated securities laws is still ongoing.

The lawsuit claimed that the SEC and its chairman, Gary Gensler, had believed ETH to be a security since early 2023, with the SEC’s Division of Enforcement Director, Gurbir Grewal, approving a formal order of investigation on March 28, 2023.

The resolution of the SEC’s investigation into Ethereum’s security status is expected to provide clarity and relief for the Ethereum community and the broader cryptocurrency industry.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

First Baby Trump, Now TrumpCoin (DJT) Meme Coin Is A Top Trending Crypto
First Baby Trump, Now TrumpCoin (DJT) Meme Coin Is A Top Trending Crypto
Alvin Hemedez
Digital art of the Ethereum logo emerging from a stack of legal documents, with the SEC seal in the background, symbolizing Ethereum's victory over regulatory uncertainty.
SEC rules Ethereum is not a security, Consensys confirms
Radek Zielinski
A caricature of a businessman holding a large golden coin with a silhouette profile on it, standing in front of a wall of charts and graphs displaying cryptocurrency prices.
‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli says he created Trumpcoin with Trump’s son
Radek Zielinski
Possible Reasons for Crypto Market Drop Could Lead to a Bullish Breakout for This Token
Possible Reasons for Crypto Market Drop Could Lead to a Bullish Breakout for This Token
Alvin Hemedez
Could JASMY Reach $1 in the Coming Weeks as the Crypto Market Turns Bullish?
Could JASMY Reach $1 in the Coming Weeks as the Crypto Market Turns Bullish?
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

First Baby Trump, Now TrumpCoin (DJT) Meme Coin Is A Top Trending Crypto
Cryptocurrency

First Baby Trump, Now TrumpCoin (DJT) Meme Coin Is A Top Trending Crypto
Alvin Hemedez2 hours

As the U.S. election approaches, a noticeable trend is emerging: Trump-inspired meme coins are gaining popularity. For instance, the Baby Trump meme coin recently surged in value, while $DJT is...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.