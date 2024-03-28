Subscribe
Home Ethereum reaches 1 million validators, but not everybody is happy

Ethereum reaches 1 million validators, but not everybody is happy

The cryptocurrency Ether (ETH) hits the one million validator milestone with 32 million Ether currently staked. This 32 million is valued at around $114 billion according to current market prices.

According to one report on Cointelegraph “the network achieved a validator count of one million, with the 32 million ETH staked accounting for 26% of the total supply.”

The CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink, caused a surge in the price of Ethereum this week after his comments on a recent interview panel. Fink said that designating ETH as a security won’t be “deleterious.”

After Fink’s comments, the value of Ether would rise to $3,658. We covered BlackRock’s application for an ETH exchange-traded fund last year.

Ethereum reaches landmark

The staking platform Lido saw 30% of the total ETH in play and allows investors in the cryptocurrency to stake in smaller amounts as part of a collective.

This collective then takes part in the staking process (which has a maximum effective staking 32ETH limit) and their presence helps to approve transactions. For playing their part these validators get a small reward in the shape of ETH.

Not all onlookers are happy to see the number of validators increase as they believe it could bring issues with transactions. Investors such as Evan Van Ness took to X to share his concerns on the increase in the number of validators:

Gabriel Weide, who runs a staking pool, responded to Van Ness’ post saying that too many validators can lead to “failed transactions.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has tabled several legal challenges against cryptocurrency operators for their practices. Ethereum isn’t escaping this scrutiny as we reported earlier this month.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has been vocal about his and the regulator’s stance on cryptocurrency operators, speaking recently at Columbia Law School saying “There are participants in crypto securities markets that seek to avoid these (SEC) registration requirements. No registration means no mandatory disclosure. Many would agree that the crypto markets could use a little disinfectant.”

The SEC is currently locked in legal battles with Coinbase, which is set to move to a trial date. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla wrote that “the Court finds the SEC has sufficiently pleaded that Coinbase operates as an exchange, as a broker, and as a clearing agency under the federal securities laws, and, through its Staking Program, engages in the unregistered offer and sale of securities.”

As we reported last week, the government regulator is also seeking $2bn penalties from Ripple Labs.

Image: Ethereum.

 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

An ai-generated image of a man in a jail cell
King of Crypto SBF jailed for 25 years in New York
Paul McNally
Ethereum reaches 1 million validators, but not everybody is happy
Brian-Damien Morgan
Sam Bankman-Fried to be sentenced to jail time
Ali Rees
Pepe crypto
YouTuber ‘TodayTrader’ Launches Free Crypto Giveaway Of 120 Million PEPE Tokens
Petar Jovanović
Kucoin logo on white background
KuCoin faces federal prosecution for AML and registration skirting
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Helldivers 2
Gaming

Helldivers 2 drops new heavy weapons
Brian-Damien Morgan1 hour

Helldiver’s 2 players will be able to access new weapons in the battle against the Terminid and Automaton hordes in the acclaimed game. Those loyal to the fight for Super...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.