EstrelaBet partners with Stats Perform to expand live soccer betting

EstrelaBet, a Brazilian gaming technology company, has signed a multi-year deal with Stats Perform, a leader in sports data and artificial intelligence. Through this partnership, EstrelaBet customers are expected to get access to a much wider range of live soccer streaming and betting options. This follows EstrelaBet’s partnership with Inspired Entertainment last month, expanding its V-Play football platform.

The agreement brings Stats Perform’s Bet LiveStreams service to EstrelaBet, which covers more than 20,000 professional men’s and women’s matches every year across 80 competitions worldwide. Fans will be able to watch games from Spain’s LaLiga, the English Football League and Carabao Cup, various Concacaf tournaments, South American leagues in countries like Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia and Mexico, along with competitions in Asia.

On top of live streams, customers will also be able to bet on in-depth player and team stats powered by Opta data. Altenar, an accredited Opta for Betting partner, will create and settle specialized betting markets for more than 90 competitions and 11,000 matches each year.

EstrelaBet and Stats Perform deal a ‘major upgrade’

In a press release, Fellipe Fraga, EstrelaBet’s Chief Business Officer, said the updates are aimed at building stronger customer trust and keeping fans more engaged: “These are two major upgrades for EstrelaBet. Firstly, it’s vital for customer trust for us to build stats betting experiences with the same consistently-collected soccer data used globally by the biggest professional teams, broadcasters and media, and that is Opta.

“Secondly, the quality and scale of Stats Perform’s premium live streaming package means our customers can quickly watch lots of the games they’re betting on, which further increases their entertainment and enjoyment from our sportsbook.”

Steve Xeller, Chief Revenue Officer at Stats Perform, said the deal reflects the company’s commitment to expanding live sports data services. “Live streaming creates the ultimate trusted and entertaining in-play betting experience, and we’ve built a popular official rights portfolio, especially in football, delivered through award-winning technology.

“We’ve also invested heavily in expanding the range of competitions covered by our specialist Opta API for sportsbooks. These investments ensure that operators like EstrelaBet, and partners like Altenar, can create personalised, innovative, and engaging sports betting experiences. We look forward to seeing the results they achieve.”

Earlier this year, Bet LiveStreams picked up two big honors. It was named Industry Innovation of the Year for South America at the SBC Americas Awards and also took home the title of Live Streaming Supplier of the Year at the EGR Awards.

Featured image: EstrelaBet / Stats Perform via World Lotteries