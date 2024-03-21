Subscribe
Home Epic set to take 12% cut of all Epic Games Store sales when it launches on iPhone

Epic set to take 12% cut of all Epic Games Store sales when it launches on iPhone

Collage of video game titles on the Epic Games stores
Epic Games store

Epic Games has revealed more details about its plans to launch its own Epic Games Store app marketplace.

After finally announcing that it would bring the Epic Games Store back to iOS in Europe after a long battle, Epic Games has now shared more details about its plans to launch its own app marketplace for iPhones in the EU. The company has stated that it will take a 12% cut of all sales, a far smaller cut than Apple and Google’s respective takings of up to 30% on the App Store and Play Store.

This comes after Apple has been forced to relinquish its anti-steering rules in the US following a long legal battle with Epic Games. Nonetheless, Apple said it would still charge a commission on purchases made through alternative payment platforms, taking 12% for developers who are members of the App Store Small Business Program and 27% for everyone else.

In a new brief published today, Meta, Microsoft, X, and Match Group have now jointly added their voices to Epic Games’ long-standing criticisms of Apple.

Epic Games Store plans for Europe

Speaking at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) on March 20, as reported by 9To5Mac, Epic Games revealed that it plans to launch the Epic Games Store for both iPhone and Android in the EU by the end of the year. The terms for developers will remain the same between the US and the EU, with a 12% commission on all sales through the Epic Games Store and a 100% revenue share for the developer for the first six months.

As well as third-party partners, the app marketplace will feature Epic’s own made-for-purpose content, including its most popular title, Fortnite.

“The Epic Games Store has an 88/12 revenue split for developers who distribute paid-for apps on PC and Mac and that will continue on mobile platforms,” explained an Epic Games spokesperson. “Developers do not pay Epic anything to distribute free apps. If developers offer in-app purchases, they can choose to either use our payment processing system with the 88/12 revenue share or use a third-party payment processor and keep 100% of that revenue, just like they do today.”

Featured image: Epic Games

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Collage of video game titles on the Epic Games stores
Epic set to take 12% cut of all Epic Games Store sales when it launches on iPhone
Rachael Davies
A cinematic shot from Evil West
Xbox Game Pass gets cowboy vampire-slayer classic today, just in time for weekend
Paul McNally
A screenshot showing a farm in Stardew Valley.
How to get the Meowmere sword in Stardew Valley
Paul McNally
A moody shot of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth characters
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets its first patch today – here’s what’s included
Paul McNally
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story trailer unveiled
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Collage of video game titles on the Epic Games stores
Gaming

Epic set to take 12% cut of all Epic Games Store sales when it launches on iPhone
Rachael Davies5 seconds

Epic Games has revealed more details about its plans to launch its own Epic Games Store app marketplace. After finally announcing that it would bring the Epic Games Store back...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.