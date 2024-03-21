Epic set to take 12% cut of all Epic Games Store sales when it launches on iPhone

Epic Games has revealed more details about its plans to launch its own Epic Games Store app marketplace.

After finally announcing that it would bring the Epic Games Store back to iOS in Europe after a long battle, Epic Games has now shared more details about its plans to launch its own app marketplace for iPhones in the EU. The company has stated that it will take a 12% cut of all sales, a far smaller cut than Apple and Google’s respective takings of up to 30% on the App Store and Play Store.

This comes after Apple has been forced to relinquish its anti-steering rules in the US following a long legal battle with Epic Games. Nonetheless, Apple said it would still charge a commission on purchases made through alternative payment platforms, taking 12% for developers who are members of the App Store Small Business Program and 27% for everyone else.

In a new brief published today, Meta, Microsoft, X, and Match Group have now jointly added their voices to Epic Games’ long-standing criticisms of Apple.

Epic Games Store plans for Europe

Speaking at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) on March 20, as reported by 9To5Mac, Epic Games revealed that it plans to launch the Epic Games Store for both iPhone and Android in the EU by the end of the year. The terms for developers will remain the same between the US and the EU, with a 12% commission on all sales through the Epic Games Store and a 100% revenue share for the developer for the first six months.

As well as third-party partners, the app marketplace will feature Epic’s own made-for-purpose content, including its most popular title, Fortnite.

“The Epic Games Store has an 88/12 revenue split for developers who distribute paid-for apps on PC and Mac and that will continue on mobile platforms,” explained an Epic Games spokesperson. “Developers do not pay Epic anything to distribute free apps. If developers offer in-app purchases, they can choose to either use our payment processing system with the 88/12 revenue share or use a third-party payment processor and keep 100% of that revenue, just like they do today.”

Featured image: Epic Games