Elon Musk: AI will be smarter than any humans by 2025

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk has predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) will be smarter than any human by the end of next year.

It’s no secret that AI has been growing and improving at a rapid rate over the last few years and especially in recent months with growing fears surfacing around its potential to take human jobs. But the march of progress does not stop and new AI tools are appearing all the time, bringing with them new possibilities and greater accessibility to the technology.

Elon Musk has long since been a proponent of AI. Indeed, just recently the CEO raised AI workers’ salaries to keep Tesla in the race. Now, speaking on his own social media platform X’s Spaces, the CEO predicts “many, many software breakthroughs”.

“AI is the fastest advancing technology I’ve seen of any kind, and I’ve seen a lot of technology,” the billionaire stated. “AI hardware and computers that are coming online dedicated to AI are increasing by a factor of 10 every year, if not every six to nine months.

“Many, many software breakthroughs are demonstrated on the curve. My guess is we’ll have AI smarter than any one human around the end of next year.”

The future of AI

There are both concerns and hopes around the future of artificial intelligence. While many fear that AI will make some human jobs obsolete, others predict that it could lead to more and better-paying work for humans down the line.

Generative AI is the form that the average person tends to think of when it comes to artificial intelligence but there are plenty more ways that it can assist people in their everyday lives. From more accurately predicting the weather to speeding up repetitive admin tasks for businesses, there is a wealth of benefits.

However, that’s not to say that there are no risks involved as well. More and more international governments are raising concerns about the unchecked growth of AI, with some groups arguing for the introduction of regulations.

Featured image: Generated by Midjourney