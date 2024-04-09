Languagesx
Elon Musk: AI will be smarter than any humans by 2025

Elon Musk side profile black and white on a black background with a large neon blue electrical brain behind him and symbols to represent AI
Elon Musk says AI will be smarter than any one human by the end of 2025
TL:DR

  • Elon Musk predicts AI surpassing human intelligence by end of next year.
  • AI advancements accelerating rapidly with many software breakthroughs.
  • Debate over AI's impact on jobs and the need for regulation grows.

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk has predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) will be smarter than any human by the end of next year.

It’s no secret that AI has been growing and improving at a rapid rate over the last few years and especially in recent months with growing fears surfacing around its potential to take human jobs. But the march of progress does not stop and new AI tools are appearing all the time, bringing with them new possibilities and greater accessibility to the technology.

Elon Musk has long since been a proponent of AI. Indeed, just recently the CEO raised AI workers’ salaries to keep Tesla in the race. Now, speaking on his own social media platform X’s Spaces, the CEO predicts “many, many software breakthroughs”.

“AI is the fastest advancing technology I’ve seen of any kind, and I’ve seen a lot of technology,” the billionaire stated. “AI hardware and computers that are coming online dedicated to AI are increasing by a factor of 10 every year, if not every six to nine months.

“Many, many software breakthroughs are demonstrated on the curve. My guess is we’ll have AI smarter than any one human around the end of next year.”

The future of AI

There are both concerns and hopes around the future of artificial intelligence. While many fear that AI will make some human jobs obsolete, others predict that it could lead to more and better-paying work for humans down the line.

Generative AI is the form that the average person tends to think of when it comes to artificial intelligence but there are plenty more ways that it can assist people in their everyday lives. From more accurately predicting the weather to speeding up repetitive admin tasks for businesses, there is a wealth of benefits.

However, that’s not to say that there are no risks involved as well. More and more international governments are raising concerns about the unchecked growth of AI, with some groups arguing for the introduction of regulations.

Featured image: Generated by Midjourney

Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

