Biggest iPoker winter event surpasses expectations

Brian-Damien Morgan / Last Updated: Jan 23, 2024 / Gambling
Play at Online Casinos with Crypto

The Elite Series Winter Edition has become iPoker’s biggest-ever network event, eclipsing forecasted figures.

The event, held between December 1 of last year and January 16, 2024, saw more than 800 tournaments.

With close to a €10 million ($10.8m) total prize pool, the Elite Series Winter Event had buy-ins ranging from €3 ($3.2) to €1,000 ($1,800).

There was a Guaranteed (GTD) of €20,000 ($21,000) or higher for those taking part, as reports Gambling Insider.

When a tournament has a “guarantee” it means that the minimum amount of money in a prize pool is at least this amount stated. So even if there aren’t enough players to make up a prize pool, the organizers ensure that the guarantee or GTD amount is at the very least available for participants.

Largest and most successful Elite Series ever

The event reached a global audience of 33,000 players overall from 92 different countries.

Marat Kross, Playtech VP of interactive gaming said “We are thrilled with the results delivered in our latest iPoker Elite Series Winter Edition, which was the largest and most successful series in iPoker Network history; surpassing the guaranteed prizes in multiple tournaments across the series.

“Engaging a global audience, our tournament series saw participation from over 33,000 players representing 92 countries.

The event eclipsed the expected €7m ($7.6m) guaranteed total prompting Kross to state that the Elite Series Winter Edition event is “a milestone in our ongoing strategic investments towards the expansion of tournament series on the iPoker networks. The success of the series is a testament to the expertise of our team and the unwavering support from our valued partners.”

Brian-Damien Morgan

Freelance Journalist

Brian-Damien Morganis an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014, Media and Sport Directorate of the Scottish Government. Working with ministers to enact change through sport with institutions like the Homeless World Cup. He would then lend his skills to multiple private sector institutions. Brian would win national acclaim helping his country deliver judicial education and communications during the pandemic-era. Earning a writ of personal distinction from the Lord President of Scotland for his efforts as the Head of Communications and Digital for the Judicial Office for Scotland. Brian has returned back to the thing he loves most, writing and commenting on developments across technology, gaming and legal topics, as well as any-and-all things sport related.