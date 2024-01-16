EA’s new patent signals a shift toward community-driven game creation

Electronic Arts, the video game titan better know as EA, is exploring new frontiers with a recently published patent that hints at the development of innovative game creation and marketplace software, according to a recent Game Rant report. This move could mark a significant shift in EA’s approach to game development and community engagement.

The patent details suggest that EA’s software could function similarly to established platforms like Unreal Engine, GameMaker, and even the building games in Roblox. This software would potentially allow users to access source code, graphics, sounds, and more, all available in a marketplace where these assets could be traded or purchased using various forms of currency.

EA’s proposed software aims to lower the barriers to game development, making it more accessible to a wider audience. Users could create original games or modify existing ones, expanding opportunities for creativity and fostering communities that enjoy game modifications. The patent also hints at the possibility of “for-pay content,” indicating that users might have the option to offer their games for free or charge others for access.

The gaming industry has long been perceived as having a high entry barrier for aspiring developers. EA’s game creation marketplace, if realized, could democratize the process, offering a platform for budding developers to gain experience and showcase their talents. This could be particularly significant in light of the industry’s ongoing challenges, including studio layoffs and the need for more inclusive development opportunities.

While companies often file patents that never materialize into actual products, the existence of this patent opens up intriguing possibilities for the future of game development. It suggests that EA is considering ways to engage more directly with its gaming community and potentially transform how games are created and distributed.