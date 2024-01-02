EA Sports FC 24: First all-female Team of the Year Leaked

The Team of the Year (TOTY) is the eagerly awaited announcement for digital football fans who play EA Sports FC 24’s (EAFC 24) Ultimate Team mode, and a recent leak has given gamers an early indication of what to expect.

Each recent version of the game has showcased the best male footballers in the world. However, this year will feature male and female teams for the very first time, according to insiders.

EAFC TOTY Leaks

Reliable community source Fut Sheriff posted to X about the rumored teams:

🚨EXCL TOTY will have 2 FULL TEAMS! One for MEN and one for WOMEN🤠 24 TOTY cards 🤩#fc24 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) January 2, 2024

EAFC 24 was previously known as FIFA before the world governing body for the sport of the same name and the global gaming giant parted ways to see the emergence of the re-branded EAFC 24.

Twenty-four TOTY cards will be included in the total release expected in late January.

This isn’t the first time EA Sports FC 24 has had leaks release promotion details early as seen last month when FUT Police posted the Team of the Group Stage spoiler .

EAFC 24 announced landmark numbers last month for the mobile version of the beautiful game. With over 45.1 billion games played, with 103.5 billion goals scored across the portable platform.

Women’s Football’s inclusion on console

EAFC 24 has been celebrated for the inclusion of women’s football in the Ultimate Team mode.

Ultimate Teams is where console gamers open packs to find the best players to include in their custom online squads. These packs are part of the online store environment and come with varying price point tiers for gamers to invest in.

The game also features 74 different women’s teams and over 1,600 female players. This has been heralded as a positive progressive step for gaming inclusion and equality.

“For football to advance, the elevation and equality of women’s football needs to be a focus,” said Navin Singh, Commercial Director at The Football Association. “EA SPORTS FC will provide fans with an unmatched women’s gaming experience that highlights the importance and impact of women’s football. We know that fans have been asking for more opportunities to engage with the Barclays WSL, and EA SPORTS FC provides an answer.”

Superstars like Chelsea’s Sam Kerr and the Ballon d’Or winner for 2023, Aitana Bonmatí are seen as the leading lights of the rumored female TOTY.

Image Credit: Markus Spiske, Pexels.