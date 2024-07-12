Stamp collecting might become a thing again with the launch of these new D&D stamps in the UK

Long before your Pokemon or sports trading cards were a thing people used to collect stamps. Now that may sound as alien to you as the time when nobody had mobile phones and had to make calls attached to a wire in the wall in the hallways of their homes but they did.

Stamps from around the world be cut off old envelopes and would be prized assets in a collection. Some shops even used to sell random packs of stamps in the UK. So why the history lesson?

The UK’s Royal Mail, which issues new stamps regularly to honor special occasions is to release a super-cool set of Dungeons and Dragons stamps to commemorate the 50th anniversary of D&D.

Now whether you play D&D in the traditional tabletop style or partake in video games such as Baldur’s Gate 3, the fantasy RPG has played a major role in all corners of the gaming spectrum for decades.

The artwork for the stamps features iconic characters from D&D and has been created by Dungeons and Dragons artist Wayne Reynolds.

The Royal Mail is selling a variety of collector’s editions, framed sets, and even signed artwork by Reynolds which you can pre-order before the stamps go on sale on 26th July. Many of these are limited editions and you might need to move quickly to secure this unique gaming merch,

People may not really collect stamps anymore but there is still something beguilingly analog about sticking a stamp on a letter and mailing it and wondering if it will ever get to its destination!

Some of the framed, signed artwork is especially nice and if you are looking for that unique gaming memorabilia, which will definitely improve in value over time you should check out the Royal Mail’s pre-order webpage and get ordering before the deadline.