Donald Trump plans fourth NFT collection launch

Donald Trump plans fourth NFT collection launch

TL:DR

  • Donald Trump plans a fourth NFT collection after the success of previous releases.
  • Trump noted that 80% of payments for past NFT collections were in cryptocurrencies.
  • He emphasizes US leadership in crypto to prevent countries like China from dominating.

Donald Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, has announced plans for a fourth non-fungible token (NFT) collection, citing the success of his previous releases.

In a recent Bloomberg interview, Trump revealed that cryptocurrencies accounted for 80% of payments for his past NFT collections. He expressed surprise at the popularity of crypto payments, stating:

The thing I really noticed was everything was paid in—I would say almost all of it was paid in crypto, in this new currency. And it opened my eyes.

Trump lauded the success of his NFT ventures. He highlighted the experience:

“It was incredible. So, NFTs are, you know, I did the—very successful. We had one year to sell it out and it sold out in one day. The whole thing sold out: 45,000 of the cards. And I did it three times [and] I’m going to do another one, because the people want me to do another one. It’s unbelievable spirit.”

Donald Trump beyond NFTs

The former president also stressed the importance of US leadership in cryptocurrencies and NFTs, warning that other countries, particularly China, could take the lead if the United States doesn’t act.

If we don’t do it, China is going to pick it up and China’s going to have it—or somebody else, but most likely China.

Trump believes the US has a “good foundation” for cryptocurrencies and doesn’t want to see another country dominate this emerging field. He also mentioned his growing connections with “top-flight” industry professionals.

This marks a shift in Trump’s stance on cryptocurrencies, as he previously held negative views towards the asset class. Recently, his campaign reported receiving cryptocurrency donations, further highlighting his evolving position on digital assets. Recent news also indicates that crypto moguls will be participating in his upcoming super PAC.

Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

