Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Dogwifhat Price Prediction: Top 3 Meme Coin WIF Hits Record 1.32B Volume With OKX Listing

Dogwifhat Price Prediction: Top 3 Meme Coin WIF Hits Record 1.32B Volume With OKX Listing

Dogwifhat

Dogwifhat (WIF), the third largest memecoin in crypto and the largest on Solana, has had a volatile week alongside the wider market crash since the Israel-Iran conflict flared up.

The Dogwifhat price crashed to a new monthly low of $1.81 over the weekend, before rebounding to just over $3.14 on Monday. This recovery coincided with a record trading volume of 1.32 billion WIF that day, the highest since its launch in November 2023.

This peak in trading volume was 28% higher than the previous record of 1.04 billion WIF on March 30th, aligning with Dogwifhat’s all-time high price of $4.95.

The increased trading activity suggests strong entry by new investors and enhanced liquidity, which helps stabilize prices during market slumps.

OKX Listing Boosts WIF Price

The WIF token saw a significant bounce following OKX’s announcement that it would list WIF and MEW tokens for spot trading. This inclusion on one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges enhances WIF’s visibility and market liquidity.

Deposits for both tokens began at 10:00 AM on April 15, 2024, with WIF/USDT and MEW/USDT spot trading starting over the next two hours. Withdrawals then opened the following day. The endorsement of a well-regarded exchange like OKX typically bolsters investor confidence, likely increasing WIF’s trading volume and price.

Dogwifhat Price Prediction

Today, the WIF token is priced at just under $2.60, navigating a delicate market balance. Here’s a breakdown of what that means for potential investors:

  • Pivot Point: $2.90 marks a crucial juncture. Below this, the trend could flip bearish.
  • Resistance Levels: Investors should watch for $3.40, $3.80, and $4.30. Surpassing these could indicate strengthening momentum.
  • Support Levels: Significant supports are at $2.30, $1.90, and $1.60. Breaching these could signal further declines.
Dogwifhat Price Prediction
Dogwifhat Price Prediction – Source: Tradingview

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 39 hints at a bearish sentiment but nearing oversold conditions.

The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) stands at $3.10, reinforcing the resistance near our pivot point.

Market Trend: The presence of a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern just below the $2.93 resistance and 50 EMA suggests potential selling pressure.

If WIF remains below $2.90, the market could see downward movements towards $2.20 or even $1.90.

Conversely, climbing above $2.90 might pivot the sentiment to bullish, attracting more buyers. Keep an eye on these levels as they will dictate the short-term direction of WIF in the market.

In his Dogwifhat price prediction video above, popular analyst Jacob Bury reviewed new Solana meme coin SLOTH.

Slothana ($SLOTH) – Next Big Meme Coin on Solana?

Slothana is quickly gaining traction within the cryptocurrency community, merging the charm of sloth-themed tokens with the efficiency of the Solana blockchain.

This emerging meme coin, crafted by a team linked to the successful Smog project, is drawing attention for its straightforward and engaging presale strategy, which emphasizes the potential for speculative gains without delving into complex tokenomics.

The initial phase of the presale was a hit, securing over 3,500 SOL (roughly $650,000) on its first day, pricing each $SLOTH at 10,000 per SOL. As the presale progressed, enthusiasm has only grown, with the total funds raised now exceeding $10 million.

With a presale countdown now added, just 13 days remain for investors to participate before Slothana officially launches.

Whether Slothana can replicate Dogwifhat’s success is yet to be seen however its live market cap at launch will be approximately 0.5% of that of $WIF, which now stands at over $2.5 billion since it flipped Pepe to become the #3 meme coin.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Arslan Butt
Editor

Arslan Butt graduated from the University of Gujrat with an MBA in Finance and interned at the National Bank of Pakistan, before going on to work as a research analyst at FX Leaders, Harvest Topworth International and NatureForex. With a passion for trading education, Arslan now hosts live webinars, a YouTube channel, and covers daily cryptocurrency market analysis here at ReadWrite. Arslan also has a number of publications in business journals including the IOSR and IRMBR.

Related News

Dogwifhat
Dogwifhat Price Prediction: Top 3 Meme Coin WIF Hits Record 1.32B Volume With OKX Listing
Arslan Butt
A close-up shot of a person's hands typing on a laptop keyboard, with a Bitcoin cup of coffee nearby, symbolizing the focus and productivity of remote work.
Early Bitcoin miner moves 50 BTC after years of inactivity
Radek Zielinski
Hong Kong skyline with Bitcoin and Ethereum symbols in the foreground, representing the approval of spot crypto ETFs.
Hong Kong approves first spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
Radek Zielinski
BlockDAG Sets New Precedents in Crypto Presales With 20,000x ROI, Overshadowing Furrever and Borroe
Michael Graw
A close-up of a person's hand holding a Bitcoin coin, with the FBI logo in the background, symbolizing the agency's involvement in the cryptocurrency theft investigation.
FBI subpoenas Brink co-founder for CoreDev Atlanta attendee data
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Waist-up depiction of Darth Vader, the iconic Star Wars villain, striding toward the viewer, as he appears in Fortnite
Gaming

Star Wars is coming back to Fortnite in time for May the Fourth
Owen Good14 mins

Fortnite apparently has more festivities planned for May 4, which as every Star Wars fan knows is the holiest day on the liturgical calendar for galaxies far, far away. Leaks,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.