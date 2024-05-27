Doge Days Are Over: AI Kitten KAI is Set to Take Over Meme Coin Mania in 2024

Dogs have had the crypto market on the leash for a long time.

For a better perspective, four out of the top five meme coins are dog coins.

The crowd of dog coins have saturated the market. They have little that differentiates them from each other. If the grand opening of the KAI presale is any sign, a shift has begun.

The ferocious feline is set to kindle the next wave of meme coin mania. Let’s see how.

An AI-Compatible Crazy Kitten – KAI is No Ordinary Cat!

“He may have a soft white belly purrfect for rubs, but this is no ordinary cat. KAI is a ferocious feline. AI compatible, with crazy kitten capabilities, and a Ray Gun so powerful he single-handedly split Bitcoin in half,” introduces the website.

The brave, fierce, and strong kitten dares to challenge the dog-dominated crypto streets. With a fluffy belly, KAI is adorable for sure. But that’s just the exterior demeanor. This new kitten is also extremely powerful, unlike anything seen in the meme coin market before.

KAI’s goal is to lead the feline movement that is gaining strength in 2024. The success of projects like Cat in a Dogs World (MEW) proved that cats have the potential to rise to the top of the food chain in the meme coin space.

Built as a secure ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, $KAI has focused on establishing its credibility right from the beginning. The contract is audited by Coinsult, one of the most trusted auditing firms in the crypto industry.

Apart from its meme coin packaging and AI utilities, KAI puts forward a rewarding presale staking strategy. It empowers early investors to earn significant staking rewards right from the beginning and grow their wealth over time.

Presale buyers can claim their rewards after the presale ends.

The AI Cat is Ready for Battle!

There are many meme coins in the market. We could say there are too many.

How does KAI stand out in the crowd?

Being a cat coin is not enough to win investors. So there must be more going on. This is where KAI’s large ecosystem focused on AI utilities comes into the picture. Here is a glimpse of KAI’s journey ahead.

The first phase is titled Cat Pack Assemble on the white paper.

Although cats love their solitude, they don’t stand a chance in a dog fight alone. They need to come together to dethrone dog coins and attract meme coin investments.

According to the white paper, the Cat Pack is a “gang of digital kitties ready to do battle with the vicious canines”.

In Phase 2, the Cybernetic Street Fight begins. Led by KAI, the Cat Pack community will fight an epic war with the dogs. Advanced AI power will come to their aid. The goal is to amass a large market cap and climb up the charts systematically.

Phase 3 is called Doge Catcher, where the total market cap of KAI spills over to billions. We can expect KAI to be in the top 3 meme coin list at this stage. It is set to usher in the age of the Kitty in the meme coin market.

Is KAI the Next MEW?

MEW is one of the most successful meme coins of 2024.

It currently boasts a market cap above $290M. Since launch, the token has gained 74%. MEW ranks seventeenth on the meme coin chart.

MEW all-time price chart, source: CoinMarketCap

While MEW has rekindled interest in cat coins this year, it still has a long way to go when it comes to leading the meme coin mania.

KAI aims to bridge this gap using its AI powers and action-packed staking system. Due to its AI underpinning, the project maintains a strong competitive edge against existing meme coins –– dogs, cats, and frogs.

KAI Presale Window is Now Open – Limited Tokens Available at Fixed Discounted Prices

KAI presale just went live.

In this stage, KAI tokens will be available for purchase to early adopters. The presale will feature heavily discounted prices. It is divided into multiple stages, where the price undergoes a slight increase with each new stage.

Investors need a wallet (preferably Metamask) loaded with ETH, USDT, and BNB to join the presale. The presale also supports card payments.

Once the wallet is connected to the official presale page, investors can select the amount of $KAI they wish to buy and follow the instructions. The official KAI telegram group is now active to assist presale buyers.

By clicking the ‘Buy and Stake’ button on the website, investors can put their tokens to work right away.

Once the presale is over, $KAI will be listed on popular decentralized and centralized exchanges to ensure widespread accessibility and high liquidity. Waiting until then to buy the token might prove to be a costly decision. Follow KAI on Twitter for the latest updates.

