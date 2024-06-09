Does BRETT’s Price Rally Continue as This New Meme Coin Presale Surpasses $3 Million?

The Brett (BRETT) mascot of the Base network, currently the biggest project on the platform, experiences a surge in popularity and shows a lot of bullish potential.

As the crypto market turns more positive, top cryptocurrencies have recovered and sparked more interest in meme coins. Brett (BRETT) stands out with a 390% gain in the past 30 days.

Since its launch three months ago, BRETT has reached a market cap of $1.7 billion, making it the top gainer among the top 100 cryptocurrencies. However, a new meme coin in its presale phase is set to dominate the crypto market upon launch.

Brett (Based) BRETT: The leading meme coin on Base Network

BRETT is a meme coin on the Base network, inspired by a character from Matt Furie’s Boys’ Club comic. Launched in February 2024, BRETT has become the largest meme coin on the Base network by market cap, earning the nickname “PEPE’s best friend on BASE.”

BRETT stands out because its contract is renounced, and it has no minting function, leaving the token’s future entirely in the hands of its community. The creator cannot create more tokens or alter the contract, relying on the community for development.

With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, BRETT’s scarcity and potential value are influenced by the limited number of tokens. The coin follows a fair launch model, giving everyone equal chances to participate.

BRETT has no transaction taxes, which can encourage trading but might affect long-term value. In terms of distribution, 85% of the tokens are allocated to the Liquidity Provider (locked), 10% to the Treasury, and 5% to the centralized exchange wallet.

Brett (BRETT) price prediction

Brett has experienced impressive growth, rising 9% in a day, 54% in a week, and a staggering 390% in a month. It is now ranked among the top 11 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of $1.4 billion and a trading volume of $94 million.

BRETT is currently trading at $0.1718. It remains the top meme coin on the BASE network and is the market’s best performer. CoinMarketCap data shows an incredible 700% rise from its all-time low, showing the huge interest the token has gained in recent months.

The project is widely available for purchase on centralized exchanges like KuCoin and various decentralized exchanges. Strong indications suggest that Brett will soon be listed on major platforms like Coinbase and Binance, which could significantly boost its price.

The project appears very bullish, with analysts and moving averages indicating a strong buy signal. From the outset, Brett distinguished itself with its unique mascot, setting it apart from the typical cats, dogs, and frogs.

Consequently, it has experienced tremendous growth, ranking 215 overall and trending highly across various platforms. Recent developments include KuCoin listing Brett and a massive $1.2 million giveaway in collaboration with the project. Additionally, the meme coin is rapidly approaching 100,000 followers.

New on #KuCoin: $BRETT 🚀 In collaboration with @BasedBrett, we’re delighted to offer a massive 1,200,000 $BRETT giveaway! Don’t miss this exclusive listing campaign and the amazing activities we’ve lined up! 🔥 Get the details and participate! ⤵️ — KuCoin (@kucoincom) June 6, 2024

Brett has surpassed several other meme coins and is on track to becoming a top contender in the meme coin space. It is only a matter of time before it ranks alongside other top meme coins like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Pepe.

If this trend continues, Brett could potentially surpass other meme coins like Bonk Inu (BONK) in market cap, with only a $200 million difference between the two. Some experts remain very bullish on Brett’s long-term prospects, predicting it could reach $1 by the end of this year or early next year.

PlayDoge: Another Base coin poised to become the next big meme coin

The PlayDoge (PLAY) presale has raised over $3 million in its first two weeks, showing high excitement for the project’s utility. Launched on the Binance Smart Chain, PlayDoge is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) meme coin featuring a dog-themed mascot.

PlayDoge stands out from other projects with its P2E utility, inspired by the popular 1990s Tamagotchi game. In this pet companion game, users care for their virtual pet dog by feeding, resting, and entertaining it.

Users earn XP by interacting with their pets and playing minigames, which helps them climb the leaderboard and earn more $PLAY rewards. However, users must hold $PLAY to receive these rewards.

The game is free to play, but owning $PLAY tokens is necessary to access the P2E features, driving token demand as the platform grows. Players can cash out their $PLAY rewards for other cryptocurrencies, make in-game purchases, or stake them.

Staking is already live with an impressive 635% APY. According to the website, the PlayDoge game will be available on the App Store and Google Play Store. Combining the excitement of meme coins with P2E gaming, PlayDoge is set to make a significant impact.

By capturing the spirit of the original Tamagotchi game, PlayDoge appeals to a wide audience, including fans of the original game, P2E gamers, meme coin traders, and utility-focused investors.

The website states that 50% of tokens are allocated for the presale, 6.5% for community rewards, 11.5% for exchange liquidity, 10.5% for marketing, 10.5% for project funds, and 12% for staking.

Currently, the $PLAY price is $0.00505 but will increase throughout the presale, with the next rise in 25 hours. Follow PlayDoge on X (Twitter) or join its Telegram channel for updates, or visit the website to buy and stake tokens.

To take part in the $PLAY token presale, visit playdoge.io.

Related