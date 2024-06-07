‘PlayDoge’ Raises Over $2.5 Million In Crypto Presale – A Close Look at This Meme Coin

New hot presale PlayDoge has just raised over $2.5 million this week, and at the time of writing, it’s actually approaching the $3 million mark.

This presale managed to achieve this result within just a week of its launch, which is pretty good. With such strong early interest from investors, let’s delve deeper into what PlayDoge is all about and why investors are pouring money into this presale.

PlayDoge – New Meme Coin to Watch?

PlayDoge is a new meme coin project that ingeniously combines the iconic “Doge” meme with a play-to-earn (P2E) gaming concept. It is a mobile-based game where users care for a virtual 8-bit pixel Doge, reminiscent of the classic Tamagotchi virtual pet craze.

The game integrates blockchain technology, enabling users to earn the native $PLAY token by feeding, playing mini-games, and bonding with their virtual pet. The better care users provide, the more $PLAY tokens they earn, creating an engaging system where active participation is directly rewarded.

The total supply of $PLAY tokens is capped at 9.4 billion. The presale has allocated 50% of the supply, with the remaining tokens divided among liquidity provision, staking rewards, marketing, development funds, and community rewards.

The early success of this presale is certainly intriguing for the meme coin sector, but it’s important to note that the hard cap is set at $24 million. This means that you are still early if you are interested in buying $PLAY tokens during the presale. It’s also worth noting that project’s X account is growing pretty steadily and already has almost 2.5k organic followers with team being active.

Main Features – Meme Coin With Utility

The PlayDoge project boasts several noteworthy features that set it apart from other meme coin offerings. In the first paragraph, the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming aspect is highlighted, where users can earn the native $PLAY token by caring for their virtual pet and completing mini-games. These tokens can be traded or used within the PlayDoge ecosystem, providing a tangible utility.

Secondly, the game taps into the nostalgic appeal of retro gaming by featuring 8-bit pixel graphics and 90s-style mini-games, evoking memories of the classic Tamagotchi game. This retro aesthetic is sure to resonate with gamers in crypto (and gaming narrative has not been strong this bull cycle).

It utilizes the BEP-20 standard on the Binance Smart Chain. This integration ensures the seamless functioning of the game’s tokenomics and ecosystem.

Moving on, we highlight virtual pet care aspect, where users care for their virtual pet by feeding it, playing mini-games, and bonding with it. The better care users provide, the more $PLAY tokens they earn, creating a system where engagement is directly rewarded.

Lastly, there are series of fun and nostalgic mini-games styled after traditional 8-bit 2D side-scrollers, playable on all mobile devices from the PlayDoge app.

It’s worth noting that users can stake their $PLAY tokens to earn passive income, with an estimated 108% annual percentage yield (APY) at press time. However, staking is currently available only on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), even though you can buy $PLAY on the Ethereum network too via their official website.

Best Meme Coin to Buy Now?

Interestingly, Jacob Bury, a popular YouTuber with 40k subscribers, posted a video yesterday with his list of the best meme coins to invest in now. He highlighted PlayDoge as a play-to-earn meme coin with big utility. The project aims to transform the Doge meme into a Tamagotchi-style virtual pet game, where users can earn the $PLAY token.

Conclusion

To sum it up, the hot crypto presale PlayDoge has managed to raise over $2.5 million in a remarkably short period, demonstrating strong investor interest.

With its mix of nostalgic gaming elements, play-to-earn mechanics, and the iconic Doge meme coin, PlayDoge is shaping up to be one of the next meme coins to watch out the weeks ahead. The presale continues, and investors still have an opportunity to get in early on this project.

