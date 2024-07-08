Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Disney Pixel RPG unites classic characters in 8-bit adventure

Disney Pixel RPG unites classic characters in 8-bit adventure

Disney Pixel RPG unites classic characters in 8-bit adventure. This image depicts a promotional graphic for the game "Disney Pixel RPG." It features pixelated versions of classic Disney characters against a faint, white background of a dreamlike castle. Mickey Mouse, wearing a wizard's hat, is at the center, casting a spell. To the left, a shadowy figure lurks, and to the right, Donald Duck, wearing a pilot's outfit, is seen waving, with a female character holding a sword behind him. The game's logo is displayed prominently at the top, and the text "Embark on a dreamlike journey, filled with unexpected encounters." is positioned at the bottom. The overall design evokes a nostalgic 8-bit video game aesthetic.
The character lineup features icons like Donald Duck and Goofy
tl;dr

  • GungHo Online Entertainment announces Disney Pixel RPG, featuring cherished Disney characters in an 8-bit adventure.
  • The turn-based game offers touch controls, auto-play, expeditions, and avatar customization, set for September 9 release in Japan.
  • Disney Pixel RPG will be free on Android and iOS with microtransactions and may see an international release.

    • GungHo Online Entertainment has announced its latest venture, Disney Pixel RPG, an 8-bit adventure game that brings together a host of cherished Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Genie from Aladdin, and Baymax from Big Hero 6, among others. The upcoming title will have multiple worlds converge and feature fast-paced, strategic gameplay designed to appeal to a broad audience.

    What to expect from the new Disney Pixel RPG

    Disney Pixel RPG will have a turn-based combat system, which is user-friendly and accessible through simple touch controls, complete with an auto-play option. The game also introduces expeditions, so players can dispatch their Disney characters on quests to collect resources and other items, improving the interactive and immersive nature of the game.

    This image is a promotional graphic for "Disney Pixel RPG," emphasizing the unique pixel art versions of popular Disney characters. The layout features diamond-shaped frames, each highlighting a different character, such as Maleficent holding a staff, Mickey Mouse in a cheerful pose, Ariel dancing, and others like Baymax and Stitch, all depicted in vibrant, colorful backdrops. The headline "Head out on a unique adventure with pixel art versions of Disney characters!" is displayed at the top, suggesting a dynamic and engaging experience. Below the headline, a brief description explains that the game's story takes place in a chaotic domain where multiple Disney game worlds have merged, leading to an ensemble of characters from different universes.

    An exciting addition for players is the ability to customize their own avatar within the game, adding a personal touch to their gaming experience. As of now, fans in Japan have the exclusive opportunity to pre-register for the game, which is set for a September 9 release.

    The game will be available for free on both Android and iOS platforms, but it will include microtransactions, as seen by its listing on Apple’s App Store. The developers have optimized Disney Pixel RPG for tablet devices, in a bid to maximize the advantages of larger screens without compromising on quality by avoiding letterbox formatting.

    The image presents the "Story" section of a promotional material for "Disney Pixel RPG." It features a graphical depiction of the game's narrative, highlighting Disney worlds invaded by strange programs, causing chaos and disarray. The image contains three vivid illustrations: the first shows a whimsical path winding through a fantastical, candy-themed world, bustling with small characters; the second portrays a dark, eerie castle surrounded by a foreboding forest; and the third is a colorful, sprawling amusement park map filled with various attractions. The text emphasizes the plot where isolated game worlds have merged, urging players to take on the role of a hero to embark on quests across these worlds to restore order, adding a layer of urgency and adventure to the game's storyline.

    In a special promotion, Japanese players who pre-register can enter a drawing to win a ¥10,000 Amazon gift card, adding an extra incentive. While GungHo has not confirmed an international release, the presence of promotional materials in English suggests that it could be launched in other regions.

    The character lineup for Disney Pixel RPG features icons like Donald Duck, Goofy, Ariel, Maleficent, Stitch, and Sleeping Beauty. In related news, Disney is also collaborating with Sega on another mobile game, showcasing the company’s ongoing expansion into digital entertainment.

    This image displays two key features of the "Disney Pixel RPG" system: Battles and Avatars. The top section of the image illustrates the game's battle system with a vibrant, detailed screenshot showing Disney characters engaged in a strategic, turn-based fight in a lush forest environment. Descriptive text next to the image highlights the game's fast-paced battles, simple controls, and convenient auto-play function, noting that these features are user-friendly even for those with little RPG experience. The lower part of the image focuses on avatar customization, depicting a user interface where players can outfit their character with various Disney-themed clothing items. The avatar shown is styled in a Mickey Mouse-themed outfit, showcasing the personalization options available within the game. The overall layout is playful and colorful, aligned with the game's engaging and accessible design.

    Disney Pixel RPG seems reminiscent of the Kingdom Hearts series but offers a more casual, family-friendly alternative. Disney enthusiasts can also look forward to the return of Epic Mickey later this year with the release of Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Kingdom Hearts IV in 2025.

    Featured image: Disney

    About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

    The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

    tags
    Suswati Basu
    Tech journalist

    Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

    Related News

    Disney Pixel RPG unites classic characters in 8-bit adventure. This image depicts a promotional graphic for the game "Disney Pixel RPG." It features pixelated versions of classic Disney characters against a faint, white background of a dreamlike castle. Mickey Mouse, wearing a wizard's hat, is at the center, casting a spell. To the left, a shadowy figure lurks, and to the right, Donald Duck, wearing a pilot's outfit, is seen waving, with a female character holding a sword behind him. The game's logo is displayed prominently at the top, and the text "Embark on a dreamlike journey, filled with unexpected encounters." is positioned at the bottom. The overall design evokes a nostalgic 8-bit video game aesthetic.
    Disney Pixel RPG unites classic characters in 8-bit adventure
    Suswati Basu
    Queen Marika the Eternal
    All the Elden Ring endings explained and how to get them
    Ali Rees
    Freyna in The First Descendant
    How to get Freyna in The First Descendant
    Jacob Woodward
    ultimate bunny the first descendant
    The First Descendant Ultimate vs normal Descendants: What’s the difference?
    Jacob Woodward
    A screenshot showing a bay in Cities Skylines II
    Xbox and PlayStation versions of Cities Skylines 2 get delayed indefinitely – the last time Paradox did that it canceled the game two weeks later
    Paul McNally

    Most Popular Tech Stories

    Latest News

    Disney Pixel RPG unites classic characters in 8-bit adventure. This image depicts a promotional graphic for the game "Disney Pixel RPG." It features pixelated versions of classic Disney characters against a faint, white background of a dreamlike castle. Mickey Mouse, wearing a wizard's hat, is at the center, casting a spell. To the left, a shadowy figure lurks, and to the right, Donald Duck, wearing a pilot's outfit, is seen waving, with a female character holding a sword behind him. The game's logo is displayed prominently at the top, and the text "Embark on a dreamlike journey, filled with unexpected encounters." is positioned at the bottom. The overall design evokes a nostalgic 8-bit video game aesthetic.
    Gaming

    Disney Pixel RPG unites classic characters in 8-bit adventure
    Suswati Basu31 mins

    GungHo Online Entertainment has announced its latest venture, Disney Pixel RPG, an 8-bit adventure game that brings together a host of cherished Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh,...

    Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

    AI
    AI
    AI
    AR / VR
    AR / VR
    AR / VR
    Cryptocurrency
    Cryptocurrency
    Cryptocurrency
    Gaming
    Gaming
    Gaming
    Smartphone
    Smartphone
    Smartphone
    Gambling
    Gambling
    Gambling
    Wearables
    Wearables
    Wearables
    Web
    Web
    Web

    Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

      Tech News

      Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

      In-Depth Tech Stories

      Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

      Expert Reviews

      Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.