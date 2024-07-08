Disney Pixel RPG unites classic characters in 8-bit adventure

GungHo Online Entertainment has announced its latest venture, Disney Pixel RPG, an 8-bit adventure game that brings together a host of cherished Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Genie from Aladdin, and Baymax from Big Hero 6, among others. The upcoming title will have multiple worlds converge and feature fast-paced, strategic gameplay designed to appeal to a broad audience.

What to expect from the new Disney Pixel RPG

Disney Pixel RPG will have a turn-based combat system, which is user-friendly and accessible through simple touch controls, complete with an auto-play option. The game also introduces expeditions, so players can dispatch their Disney characters on quests to collect resources and other items, improving the interactive and immersive nature of the game.

An exciting addition for players is the ability to customize their own avatar within the game, adding a personal touch to their gaming experience. As of now, fans in Japan have the exclusive opportunity to pre-register for the game, which is set for a September 9 release.

The game will be available for free on both Android and iOS platforms, but it will include microtransactions, as seen by its listing on Apple’s App Store. The developers have optimized Disney Pixel RPG for tablet devices, in a bid to maximize the advantages of larger screens without compromising on quality by avoiding letterbox formatting.

In a special promotion, Japanese players who pre-register can enter a drawing to win a ¥10,000 Amazon gift card, adding an extra incentive. While GungHo has not confirmed an international release, the presence of promotional materials in English suggests that it could be launched in other regions.

The character lineup for Disney Pixel RPG features icons like Donald Duck, Goofy, Ariel, Maleficent, Stitch, and Sleeping Beauty. In related news, Disney is also collaborating with Sega on another mobile game, showcasing the company’s ongoing expansion into digital entertainment.

Disney Pixel RPG seems reminiscent of the Kingdom Hearts series but offers a more casual, family-friendly alternative. Disney enthusiasts can also look forward to the return of Epic Mickey later this year with the release of Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Kingdom Hearts IV in 2025.

Featured image: Disney