Disney+ and Hulu combine to offer one-third of U.S. favorites

The completed acquisition of Hulu by the Walt Disney Company makes the combined might of Disney+ and Hulu responsible for one-third of top U.S. titles.

The research carried out by Ampere Analytics states that Disney+ and Hulu’s “catalog size would rank second only to Amazon Prime Video.”

Disney seeks to offer more to viewers via Hulu takeover

Disney’s current library consists of animated family favorites and established classics aimed at universal audiences.

Ampere’s study highlights that “Disney+’s content strategy relies on its strong Children & Family content portfolio and tentpole Sci-Fi & Fantasy releases from major franchises. Hulu’s content library would complement Disney+’s as it includes popular tiles from genres currently under-served on Disney+, particularly Crime & Thriller, Romance, and Horror.”

Shows that have a distinct lack of more mature titles have fuelled the acquisition to offer more balance to the streaming platform audience.

Ampere's Popularity data from Q3 2023 reveals that the upcoming #Disney+ and #Hulu merger is set to offer one-third of the top 100 US titles, ranking second only to #Amazon. Read the full press release via the link below:https://t.co/wVIuB9r79B pic.twitter.com/AgAr5ApfDH — Ampere Analysis (@AmpereAnalysis) December 11, 2023

Specializing in analytics and market research data, Ampere also notes that “Hulu has more subscribers than Disney+ in the US” as of October 2023.

It has been no secret that Disney wants to become the one-stop-shop for users looking to watch video on demand. Taking over Hulu is just one other acquisition to broaden the media titan’s existing list of IPs and offerings to consumers.

This is not the only development in the world of leading streaming platforms, as Netflix announced its bid to stream live sports.

Hulu purchased by Disney

In November this year, the Walt Disney Company announced the purchase of the platform.

The media giant stated, “Disney expects it will pay NBCU approximately $8.61 billion, representing NBCU’s percentage of the $27.5 billion guaranteed floor value for Hulu that was set when the companies entered into their agreement in 2019 minus the anticipated outstanding capital call contributions payable by NBCU to Disney.”

Featured Image credit: Photo by skitterphoto; Pexels