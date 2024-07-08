Diablo IV has a large patch coming this week – here’s what we can expect from it

Diablo IV has always been a good game that is a lot of fun to play. Where it has suffered has been a couple of meh seasons that have made things all feel like a bit of a chore. Of late though the game seems to have really begun to find its feet with some really good seasonal content coming through, as well as the announcement of the first main expansion for D4.

To prepare the way for some of these upcoming changes, this week we will get a sizable patch for Diablo IV. Due to arrive on 10th July we will see incoming changes to Termpering materials as well as the general drop rate for Elixirs being reduced.

By far the biggest set of changes though come to gameplay where a large number of bugs have finally been squashed and there are a few irritating ones that have gone too, so that is definitely good news.

With Season 5 slated to go live at the beginning of August, this is likely the last Diablo IV patch before that. We are really looking forward to the new season, and the game will be in better shape for it after this patch drops.

Diablo IV 1.4.4 patch notes

Game Update

The sale price of Boss summoning materials has been increased. Examples:

Blackened Femur, Gurgling Head, and Trembling Hand sell price increased from 20,000 Gold to 50,000.

Stygian Stone sale price increased from 70,000 Gold to 150,000.

Tempering manual drop rates have been improved to be more consistent.

Elixirs’ general drop rate has been reduced.

Tempered affixes on items now have an icon associated to the Tempering category, instead of the same icon for all Tempered affixes.

Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader didn’t function properly when interacting with collapsible menus.

Gameplay

Gameplay Fixed an issue where boss summoning materials could be lost if transferred to a newly created character.

Fixed an issue where the Tortured Gift of Amulets in Helltide didn’t grant as many items as intended.

Fixed an issue where a Helltide ambush from a Threat Level increase could spawn within the Iron Wolves encampment.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in place if the World Tier statue was interacted with while using a Town Portal.

Fixed an issue where the Bold Chieftain’s Aspect did not grant cooldown reduction for Druid’s Debilitating Roar or Blood Howl.

Fixed an issue where progression in Garan Hold could be blocked if Keeper Xor’lim was killed too quickly.

Fixed an issue where progression in Sunken Library could be blocked if the Head Librarian spawned behind a locked door.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck behind certain Tortured Gift chests.

Fixed an issue where the tempering affix to increase the duration of the Damage Reduction granted by Reap also increased the cooldown for how often Reap could form a corpse.

Fixed an issue where the Tempering affix for increasing Corpse Tendrils’ Crowd Control Duration instead caused the skill to take longer to pull in enemies.

Fixed an issue where Bone Prisons created by Yen’s Blessing would persist indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where Firebolts going near but not through Firewall would still split into 3 when using Flameweaver.

Fixed an issue where Venous Mote altars could sometimes not be interacted with to complete the Whisper.

Fixed an issue where changing mount armor could reset your Spur count.

Fixed an issue where some of the Drowned Sea Hag’s attacks were harder to see in dark environments.

Fixed an issue where the following Aspects were not dealing as much damage as intended:

Dust Devil’s Aspect

Aspect of Surprise

Trickster’s Aspect

Aspect of Artful Initiative

Vengeful Aspect

Aspect of the Arrow Storms

Fixed an issue where Stormbane's Wrath could teleport to the player during its cast in a Nightmare Dungeon, instantly killing the player.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where the Tempered title was used for 2 different title rewards. A new title, Frenzied, has been added as the reward for completing Tier 59 of the Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue where the bottom of the Journal could not be interacted with if too many quests were active at the same time.

Fixed an issue where the Exceptional Gloves appearance got renamed to Superior Gloves.

Fixed an issue where the toggle for comparing stats would reset after logging out.

Fixed an issue where interacting with the Pit Obelisk also opened the inventory.

Fixed an issue where the icon for an available potion upgrade was only visible when near an Alchemist.

Fixed an issue where the Gauntlet Score screen could malfunction if you scored lower and didn’t rank up.

Fixed an issue where the Barbarian’s Weapon Expertise icons were all using the same image.

Fixed an issue where score updates on the Leaderboard could take longer than intended.

Fixed an issue where when completing a Gauntlet dungeon, only the achieved rank would be displayed and would not include an earned Seal.

Miscellaneous