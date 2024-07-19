Meet Diablo IV’s new class – The Spiritborn – an apex predator who likes a tattoo or two

The Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo IV was announced earlier this year with the promise of the addition of the first new class to enter Sanctuary. While many might have been expecting a more standard Paladin to return to the fray we were instead teased the Spiritborn – an apex predator from the jungles of Nahantu.

Very little was known at that early stage but now Blizzard has revealed the Spiritborn in all their glory in an hour-long livestream, hosted by presenters in Spiritborn t-shirts. This is truly big time. But who are the Spiritborn? What will they bring to Diablo IV and when can we start creating our new class? Here’s what we know at this point.

Who are the Spiritborn?

“Before this question can be answered, you must first understand the Spirit Realm and Akarat’s discovery of it.” cue Blizzard mysteriously slipping into story-telling mode.

There is a huge amount of lore here and if you want to immerse yourself in that, then have a full read here, but suffice to say for our purposes, they are a band of warriors who have sworn to protect the Spirit Realm, but on to the cool stuff.

A Spirtborn can call upon one of four Spirit Guardians in times of need- the Jaguar, Gorilla, Eagle, or Centipede and champion their prowess.

With the Spiritborn comes a new Skill Tag: Incarnate. While equipped, the Spiritborn embodies the traits of the Guardian associated with the Incarnate Skill, providing you with a passive bonus. When activated, you take on the Guardian’s full strength.

The Spiritborn are described by Blizzard as thusL “Spiritborn are versatile warriors who fuse devastating three-hit-combo attacks and acrobatic fluidity into a potent display of their ferocity. They are masters of hand-to-hand combat, doling out lethality at close range through the ability to extend their wrath with the aid of spirit energy and their favored demon-slaying implement, the glaive. Their physical prowess allows them to block or dodge incoming strikes, absorbing this power for themselves or redirecting it back at their aggressors.”

The Four Spirit Guardians

Jaguar (Rezoka)

The Jaguar is relentless and violent, attacking repeatedly with blinding speed and fury. Constantly ramping up in lethality and keeping its fire burning in between kills.

Rake: Conjure claws that rake through enemies in front of you, dealing [20%] damage before exploding for an additional [40%] damage.

Conjure claws that rake through enemies in front of you, dealing [20%] damage before exploding for an additional [40%] damage. Ravager: (Passive) Minimum Ferocity increased by 2. (Active) Unleash a savage roar, causing all your attacks to trigger additional strikes dealing [60%] damage for 6 seconds.

(Passive) Minimum Ferocity increased by 2. (Active) Unleash a savage roar, causing all your attacks to trigger additional strikes dealing [60%] damage for 6 seconds. Rushing Claw: Slash a short distance through an enemy, striking all enemies along the way twice for a total of [50%] total damage.

Slash a short distance through an enemy, striking all enemies along the way twice for a total of [50%] total damage. The Hunter: Bound across the battlefield with the Jaguar Spirit, dealing [50%] damage upon landing and then rapidly slashing enemies in the area for [200%] total damage over 7 strikes.

Gorilla (Wumba)

The embodiment of resilience and retaliation, the Gorilla not only shrugs off incoming damage but ensures their reprisals are brutal, swift and final. This Guardian embodies pure dominance and efficient resolution to protect its own at all costs.

Rock Splitter: Rush at a target and clobber enemies in front of you, dealing [15%] damage. Your third attack strikes enemies around you, dealing [28%] damage.

Rush at a target and clobber enemies in front of you, dealing [15%] damage. Your third attack strikes enemies around you, dealing [28%] damage. Concussive Stomp: Stomp in front of you, releasing a shockwave that deals [15%] damage and Knocks Down enemies for 3 seconds.

Stomp in front of you, releasing a shockwave that deals [15%] damage and Knocks Down enemies for 3 seconds. Payback: Smash enemies in front of you, dealing [100%] damage. When attacked, you have a 35% chance to reduce Payback’s active Cooldown by 1 second.

Smash enemies in front of you, dealing [100%] damage. When attacked, you have a 35% chance to reduce Payback’s active Cooldown by 1 second. The Protector: The Gorilla Spirit protects an area for 6 seconds, continuously smashing surrounding enemies for [80%] damage and granting you Barrier for 15% of your Maximum Life every 1.5 seconds.

Eagle (Kwati)

The Eagle is lethal and attacks its prey with pinpoint precision. Its movement speed and amplified Evade, combined with extendable mid-ranged attacks, come together to deliver a concentrated burst of pain upon your foes.

Soar: Fly into the air, creating a cloud that makes enemies at your target location Vulnerable for 5 seconds before you crash down upon them dealing [50%] damage.

Fly into the air, creating a cloud that makes enemies at your target location Vulnerable for 5 seconds before you crash down upon them dealing [50%] damage. Quill Volley: Hurl 5 feathers that pierce through enemies, each dealing [14%] damage.

Hurl 5 feathers that pierce through enemies, each dealing [14%] damage. R azor Wings: Whirl out a cluster of razor-sharp feathers that rebound back, dealing [50%] damage each way.

Whirl out a cluster of razor-sharp feathers that rebound back, dealing [50%] damage each way. The Seeker: The Eagle Spirit swoops down and deals [20%] damage. After a short delay it blasts off dealing [300%] damage.

Centipede (Balazan)

Draining the strength of foes to sustain itself, the Centipede is a manifestation of the inescapable cycle of death. Wield debilitating Poison damage and disruptive crowd control to reduce any opposition to a lifeless husk.

Withering Fist: Dart at and jab an enemy, dealing [5%] damage and applying [30%] Poisoning damage over 6 seconds. Your third attack bursts on your target, damaging surrounding enemies and Slowing them by 30% for 3 seconds.

Dart at and jab an enemy, dealing [5%] damage and applying [30%] Poisoning damage over 6 seconds. Your third attack bursts on your target, damaging surrounding enemies and Slowing them by 30% for 3 seconds. Scourge: Call forth a wave of insects that bite enemies, Fearing and Slowing them for 3 seconds and applying [100%] Poisoning damage over 6 seconds.

Call forth a wave of insects that bite enemies, Fearing and Slowing them for 3 seconds and applying [100%] Poisoning damage over 6 seconds. Stinger: Strike a small area, dealing [70%] damage to enemies within as well as all surrounding Poisoned enemies.

Strike a small area, dealing [70%] damage to enemies within as well as all surrounding Poisoned enemies. The Devourer: The Centipede Spirit emerges, blasting enemies in a line for [140%] damage and splitting at others for [40%] damage. Lasts for 15 seconds.

When are the Spiritborn coming to Diablo 4?

The Spiritborn will arrive in D4 on October 8 as part of the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Pre-purchasing the Ultimate edition of the expansion will also get you some cool SB cosmetics to get you up and running.