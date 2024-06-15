DCS World dropping long-awaited Flaming Cliffs 2024 update

Anybody who has ever started getting into DCS World (Digital Combat Simulator) will have had a similar starting journey. Start off with one of the two free planes, probably the SU-25T, and then jump on a forum for advice on what to buy next.

This advice will always generally be to go and purchase Flaming Cliffs as your first expansion as it will give you access to a handful of new aircraft to learn in, none of which are the hardcore high-fidelity ‘real-life’ controls of some of the amazing planes that are available.

In terms of bang for buck, Flaming Cliffs is where your learning curve is at.

Eagle Dynamics has just announced that the Flaming Cliffs module is to get a long-awaited upgrade to a 2024 version that will feature more aircraft and give players access to some new aerial experiences.

ED said, “Flaming Cliffs (FC) 2024 will expand the series with the inclusion of three new aircraft: the FC: F-5E, FC: F-86F, and FC: MiG-15bis. These aircraft are designed to be less complex and easier to learn, making them ideal for players who prefer a more straightforward flight simulation experience. The new models come with DCS Professional Flight Models that ensure a high level of realism.”

Existing Flaming Cliffs 3 owners with F-15C, A-10A, Su-27, J-11, Su-33, Su-25, MiG-29, and MiG-29S, can upgrade to the new version for an early mover $9.99 fee. This special offer will only be available until the end of July, thereafter the upgrade price will increase to $14.99.

Flaming Cliffs 3 is currently for sale priced at $49.99 and it’s not clear if this will rise when 2024 comes out. The above would suggest so but you will still struggle to find a better starting DCS World offering if you are serious about getting into the best combat flight simulator out there today.

If you are unsure about jumping in, you can find out everything you need to know about DCS with our handy guide.