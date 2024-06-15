Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home DCS World dropping long-awaited Flaming Cliffs 2024 update

DCS World dropping long-awaited Flaming Cliffs 2024 update

DCS World's Flaming Cliffs

Anybody who has ever started getting into DCS World (Digital Combat Simulator) will have had a similar starting journey. Start off with one of the two free planes, probably the SU-25T, and then jump on a forum for advice on what to buy next.

This advice will always generally be to go and purchase Flaming Cliffs as your first expansion as it will give you access to a handful of new aircraft to learn in, none of which are the hardcore high-fidelity ‘real-life’ controls of some of the amazing planes that are available.

In terms of bang for buck, Flaming Cliffs is where your learning curve is at.

Eagle Dynamics has just announced that the Flaming Cliffs module is to get a long-awaited upgrade to a 2024 version that will feature more aircraft and give players access to some new aerial experiences.

ED said, “Flaming Cliffs (FC) 2024 will expand the series with the inclusion of three new aircraft: the FC: F-5E, FC: F-86F, and FC: MiG-15bis. These aircraft are designed to be less complex and easier to learn, making them ideal for players who prefer a more straightforward flight simulation experience. The new models come with DCS Professional Flight Models that ensure a high level of realism.”

Existing Flaming Cliffs 3 owners with F-15C, A-10A, Su-27, J-11, Su-33, Su-25, MiG-29, and MiG-29S, can upgrade to the new version for an early mover $9.99 fee. This special offer will only be available until the end of July, thereafter the upgrade price will increase to $14.99.

Flaming Cliffs 3 is currently for sale priced at $49.99 and it’s not clear if this will rise when 2024 comes out. The above would suggest so but you will still struggle to find a better starting DCS World offering if you are serious about getting into the best combat flight simulator out there today.

If you are unsure about jumping in, you can find out everything you need to know about DCS with our handy guide.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Joanna Dark in Perfect Dark
Perfect Dark – Release date speculation, trailers, platforms, and everything we know
Jacob Woodward
DCS World's Flaming Cliffs
DCS World dropping long-awaited Flaming Cliffs 2024 update
Paul McNally
Empires of the Undergrowth
How to get Food in Empires of the Undergrowth
Paul McNally
A possible image from Assetto Corsa Evo
Assetto Corsa Evo – Kunos’ next racer will support VR from day one
Paul McNally
Obsidian's Avowed to mirror The Outer Worlds in structure and length. A character in a fantasy role-playing game stands on a grassy hill at sunset, looking out towards a distant town. The landscape is adorned with rocky formations, lush grass, and a few trees, under a partly cloudy sky. The character is clad in medieval-style armor and holds a sword, with their back facing the viewer. The scene conveys a sense of adventure and exploration in a vast, open world.
Obsidian’s new RPG Avowed will be similar to The Outer Worlds ‘in structure and length’
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Top 3 Meme Coins to Buy in June to 100x Your Investment - $WAI, $DAWGZ, and $PLAY
Cryptocurrency

Top 3 Meme Coins to Buy in June to 100x Your Investment - $WAI, $DAWGZ, and $PLAY
Alvin Hemedez1 hour

Despite today's slight downturn in crypto markets, there remains a big opportunity to achieve 100x returns through meme coin presale gems. Meme coin presales let investors get in early at...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.