Darkest Dungeon 2: console release date, game modes, and more

Darkest Dungeon 2 has been out in some shape or form since 2021, continuing the roguelike RPG franchise but it’s soon coming to consoles.

Developed and published by Red Hook Studios, Darkest Dungeon 2 is the sequel to Darkest Dungeon. The game features multiple characters, each with their unique strengths and abilities that can help players advance. Players can emphasize certain traits by equipping these characters with specialist trinkets and combat items.

The world is navigated using a stagecoach, with the ultimate goal being reaching a mountain. An evil force has taken over the in-game world and is based at the mountain but before the player can reach it, they must explore and overcome different obstacles along the way.

Many of these are centered around turn-based combat, where heroes must be positioned just right to maximize the use of their skills. Some cannot be used when they are standing in the wrong spot.

With a score of 81 on game review aggregation site Metacritic (compared to the original game’s 84), the sequel has gone down pretty well among fans. What’s more, it appears that the game is already laying the groundwork for a third game, with a final call at the end of the game that Eldritch forces are still at work and could need to be bested once more.

For now though, here’s a look at when Darkest Dungeon 2 first came out and the details of the highly-anticipated wider release that’s on the way.

When is the Darkest Dungeon 2 release date?

Darkest Dungeon 2 was first released in October 2021 in its early access form for Windows. Since then, the full version of the game was released on May 8, 2023 for via both the Epic Games Store and Steam.

However, there are plans to expand availability to other consoles beyond PC in the near future.

Darkest Dungeon 2 Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation release dates

Specifically, a wider release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S is scheduled for July 15, 2024. This will be the first time that Darkest Dungeon 2 will be available outside of PC gaming.

What is Darkest Dungeon 2: Kingdoms?

While the main story of Darkest Dungeon 2 is already available for PC gaming, a fresh update is planned for later in 2024. Titled ‘Kingdoms’, the extra content introduces a new campaign and three enemy factions, known as the Coven, the Beastmen, and the Crimson Couriers. Director Chris Bourassa told PC Gamer that the update will “blend some of the permanence and roster management of the original Darkest Dungeon with the traversal and combat of Darkest Dungeon 2”.

The update is entirely free and appears to be geared towards long-term fans of Darkest Dungeon, reintroducing specific gameplay features from the original game. While players will still travel through the in-game world as in the Confessions storyline of Darkest Dungeon 2, the main focus will reportedly be on collecting resources that can be used to upgrade heroes’ skills and bolster the defenses of inns, which act as checkpoints to progress through the game.

Heroes will still be gone for good if they die, as in the main game, but your stagecoach is still there to carry around a party of heroes to liberate the inns under siege. You can see an early look at what Kingdoms are involved in the trailer below.

Darkest Dungeon 1 vs 2

With the two Darkest Dungeon games being quite distinct from one another, they have their own unique identities. While the first game was centered around the characters and developing their skills for combat, the sequel takes the opportunity to expand the lore of the in-game world.

There are, of course, also some technical updates, with improved graphics, more complicated (and therefore versatile) combat, and a rogue-like style that offers more possibilities for replaying the game.

In some ways, Darkest Dungeon 2 took the best parts of the first game (specifically the combat and style) and improved on them. This is most keenly felt in the Kingdoms update, which brings the game closer to the first in the series.

Where to find Darkest Dungeon 2 mods

As with any popular PC game that’s been out for over a week, there are plenty of mods to help fine-tune your Darkest Dungeon experience. Some of the most popular ones on Nexus Mods are a good place to start if you haven’t already, offering the options for more trinket slots, sellable items, or equipping all skills at once.

If you want a slightly easier start in the game, there are also mods you can equip to start your game with increased space or a number of Mastery Points. This is also a popular option for people on a replay, as it means there’s less pressure to grind early on, if you can get a leg up using the Mastery Points mods.

Featured image: Red Hook Studios