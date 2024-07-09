Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Darkest Dungeon 2: console release date, game modes, and more

Darkest Dungeon 2: console release date, game modes, and more

Artwork for Darkest Dungeons 2
TL:DR

  • Darkest Dungeon 2, out since 2021, is coming to consoles on July 15, 2024, for Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.
  • The game features characters with unique abilities, turn-based combat, and a stagecoach for world navigation.
  • An upcoming free update, 'Kingdoms,' adds a new campaign, three enemy factions, and resource-based hero upgrades.

Darkest Dungeon 2 has been out in some shape or form since 2021, continuing the roguelike RPG franchise but it’s soon coming to consoles.

Developed and published by Red Hook Studios, Darkest Dungeon 2 is the sequel to Darkest Dungeon. The game features multiple characters, each with their unique strengths and abilities that can help players advance. Players can emphasize certain traits by equipping these characters with specialist trinkets and combat items.

The world is navigated using a stagecoach, with the ultimate goal being reaching a mountain. An evil force has taken over the in-game world and is based at the mountain but before the player can reach it, they must explore and overcome different obstacles along the way.

Many of these are centered around turn-based combat, where heroes must be positioned just right to maximize the use of their skills. Some cannot be used when they are standing in the wrong spot.

With a score of 81 on game review aggregation site Metacritic (compared to the original game’s 84), the sequel has gone down pretty well among fans. What’s more, it appears that the game is already laying the groundwork for a third game, with a final call at the end of the game that Eldritch forces are still at work and could need to be bested once more.

For now though, here’s a look at when Darkest Dungeon 2 first came out and the details of the highly-anticipated wider release that’s on the way.

When is the Darkest Dungeon 2 release date?

Darkest Dungeon 2 was first released in October 2021 in its early access form for Windows. Since then, the full version of the game was released on May 8, 2023 for via both the Epic Games Store and Steam.

However, there are plans to expand availability to other consoles beyond PC in the near future.

Darkest Dungeon 2 Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation release dates

Specifically, a wider release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S is scheduled for July 15, 2024. This will be the first time that Darkest Dungeon 2 will be available outside of PC gaming.

What is Darkest Dungeon 2: Kingdoms?

While the main story of Darkest Dungeon 2 is already available for PC gaming, a fresh update is planned for later in 2024. Titled ‘Kingdoms’, the extra content introduces a new campaign and three enemy factions, known as the Coven, the Beastmen, and the Crimson Couriers. Director Chris Bourassa told PC Gamer that the update will “blend some of the permanence and roster management of the original Darkest Dungeon with the traversal and combat of Darkest Dungeon 2”.

The update is entirely free and appears to be geared towards long-term fans of Darkest Dungeon, reintroducing specific gameplay features from the original game. While players will still travel through the in-game world as in the Confessions storyline of Darkest Dungeon 2, the main focus will reportedly be on collecting resources that can be used to upgrade heroes’ skills and bolster the defenses of inns, which act as checkpoints to progress through the game.

Heroes will still be gone for good if they die, as in the main game, but your stagecoach is still there to carry around a party of heroes to liberate the inns under siege. You can see an early look at what Kingdoms are involved in the trailer below.

Darkest Dungeon 1 vs 2

With the two Darkest Dungeon games being quite distinct from one another, they have their own unique identities. While the first game was centered around the characters and developing their skills for combat, the sequel takes the opportunity to expand the lore of the in-game world.

There are, of course, also some technical updates, with improved graphics, more complicated (and therefore versatile) combat, and a rogue-like style that offers more possibilities for replaying the game.

In some ways, Darkest Dungeon 2 took the best parts of the first game (specifically the combat and style) and improved on them. This is most keenly felt in the Kingdoms update, which brings the game closer to the first in the series.

Where to find Darkest Dungeon 2 mods

As with any popular PC game that’s been out for over a week, there are plenty of mods to help fine-tune your Darkest Dungeon experience. Some of the most popular ones on Nexus Mods are a good place to start if you haven’t already, offering the options for more trinket slots, sellable items, or equipping all skills at once.

If you want a slightly easier start in the game, there are also mods you can equip to start your game with increased space or a number of Mastery Points. This is also a popular option for people on a replay, as it means there’s less pressure to grind early on, if you can get a leg up using the Mastery Points mods.

Featured image: Red Hook Studios

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Artwork for Darkest Dungeons 2
Darkest Dungeon 2: console release date, game modes, and more
Rachael Davies
Over the shoulder shooting in Once Human
Once Human controller support explained: Is it available on launch?
Jacob Woodward
An image showing the amazing realism of Rennsport.
Rennsport – everything we know about the new Unreal Engine 5 sim racer – release date, how to play the beta, free cars and more
Paul McNally
Artwork from Gori: Cuddly Carnage
Gori: Cuddly Carnage devs get censored in China for being too bloodthirsty and celebrate by encouraging gamers to give blood
Paul McNally
Overwatch 2 hero Reinhardt in an Optimus Prime skin -- in an anime-style trailer -- leaning on his axe and gazing at a coin in his hand
Overwatch 2’s crossover with The Transformers goes live with — wait for it — Optimus Prime-hardt
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Artwork for Darkest Dungeons 2
Gaming

Darkest Dungeon 2: console release date, game modes, and more
Rachael Davies14 seconds

Darkest Dungeon 2 has been out in some shape or form since 2021, continuing the roguelike RPG franchise but it's soon coming to consoles. Developed and published by Red Hook...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.