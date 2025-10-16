Curaçao Gaming Authority confirms smooth operations amid leadership and oversight changes

The Curaçao Gaming Control Board says it’s still running smoothly, even after some recent changes to its leadership and how it’s being overseen by the government.

The GCB explained that with the entry into force of the National Ordinance on Games of Chance (LOK) on 24 December 2024, “the GCB has been designated as the Curaçao Gaming Authority (CGA) and will continue operations under this name.” The authority is “led by a Board of Directors under the supervision of a Supervisory Board.”

Curaçao Gaming Authority confirms government’s transfer of responsibilities

A change in ministerial responsibility was also confirmed. “Until recently, the CGA fell under the political-administrative responsibility of the Minister of Finance; since 19 August 2025 this responsibility has been transferred by the government to the Minister of Justice, as announced by the government on 13 October 2025,” the statement said.

In the context of transparency, the CGA addressed recent developments within its governance. “The CGA confirms that the Supervisory Board resigned in mid-September. The process to appoint new members by the government has already begun,” the authority stated.

The CGA added that “this development has no impact on the performance of the CGA’s supervisory duties, including the continued implementation of the National Ordinance on Games of Chance (LOK). All licensing and supervisory activities continue uninterrupted.”

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has repeatedly called on officials in the small Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao to stop allowing online casinos to target Australian players. As it continues blacklisting more operators, the media watchdog pointed out that a large number of the nearly 1,000 blocked websites are licensed in Curaçao.

The island, located off the coast of Venezuela, has become a popular base for online casinos because of its loose regulatory environment. The Curaçao Gaming Authority has admitted that many companies registered there also hold foreign B2B licenses. The setup is illegal and can be misleading for both players and service providers, potentially encouraging other companies to get involved in unlawful gambling activities.

Featured image: Canva