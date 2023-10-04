13 New Bitcoin Casinos to Join in 2023

The integration of blockchain technology into the iGaming industry gave rise to numerous new crypto casino sites. Only a handful, however, have the makings of top-quality gaming platforms. To help you identify them, our experts took it upon themselves to separate the wheat from the chaff.
Thorough analysis and extensive testing resulted in a list of the top 13 new crypto casinos. Keep reading to uncover their characteristics, delve into their offerings, and understand our selection process.
Top New Bitcoin Casinos for 2023
Let’s get straight to the point with a list of the best new Bitcoin casinos. Explore the options, discover these sites’ defining features, and visit those that appeal to you most.
- Lucky Block — Based on our testing, Lucky Block is the best new crypto casino for 2023. The platform offers several thousand slot, specialty, virtual, and live dealer games, a 200% up to €10,000 match deposit bonus, and a native crypto token.
- Mega Dice — Fantastic option for players looking for straightforward registration and a user-friendly payment system. Mega’s integration with Telegram streamlines the sign-up process, while its in-house Cashier enables quick cryptocurrency transactions.
- BC.Game — Don’t miss out on one of the best crypto promotions. Grab the 1380% match deposit incentive, take advantage of daily Lucky Wheel free spins, and enjoy quest-driven rewards as a BC.Game member.
- Metaspins — Bitcoin casino offering an exclusive live player community stream. Its P2P chat helps new players get used to the platform and nurtures a sense of community among returning players. Exciting game selection and jackpot prizes are the icing on the cake.
- Wild.io — Wilderness-themed gaming site with a 10 BTC intro promotion and top-notch casino games. You can top up your account hassle-free with the former and make quick use of your bonus funds with the latter.
- Heybets — World-class casino and sports betting options. Whether you’re into virtual table games, live dealer betting, or wagering on popular sports events, you’ll be spoilt for choice at Heybets.
- Vave — Get a taste of authentic Vegas-style gaming with Vave’s regular tournament schedule. Make the most of a 100% up to 1 BTC cashback bonus and secure your place at this casino’s exclusive Hall of Fame leaderboard.
- Flush — Newly launched crypto casino with thrilling proprietary games and convenient feature buy-ins. You can customize betting limits according to your budget and try your luck at original games.
- 7Bit — Ideal choice for players who get a kick out of rich and diverse gaming content. With over 7,000 new and well-known releases from in-house and third-party developers, you’re in for a memorable gaming adventure.
- Betplay — Bitcoin network integration and a 100% deposit bonus up to 50,000 micro-Bitcoin make this platform an easy choice. Fund your account in seconds and jump into freebie poker tournament action every week.
- Betpanda.io — You don’t have to give up your privacy to enjoy the benefits this online casino has to offer. Quick no-KYC registration will make you eligible for Betpanda’s 100% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus and real-money gameplay.
- MyStake — Exciting horse and greyhound betting, unique mini-games, and popular esports make up for an all-encompassing gaming experience. Choose one of three match deposit welcome offers, and start your crypto casino journey in style.
- Jackbit — Crypto gaming site with a rich virtual and live poker offer and round-the-clock customer support. Discover a wonderland of winning opportunities with its extensive selection and relax, knowing friendly customer service agents always have your back.
Best New Bitcoin Gambling Sites Reviewed
The top list above provides an overview of what brand-new Bitcoin casinos offer but isn’t comprehensive enough for you to make an informed choice. The mini-reviews below fill in the gaps, offering a more detailed look at each of our top picks.
Read all the reviews, check the feature tables, and weigh new crypto gambling sites’ pros and cons. Comparing your notes should help you pick the one that suits you best.
1. Lucky Block — Best New Bitcoin Casino in 2023 with 200% Match Deposit Bonus up to €10,000 + 50 Free Spins
Inaugurated in 2022, Lucky Block is one of the newest Bitcoin casinos on the global market. It started out as a lottery-based platform whose management decided to capitalize on the online gambling industry’s growing potential. Their business foresight and dedication pushed Lucky Block to the top in less than a year. Today, this gaming platform ranks far above many of its blockchain-based peers.
Lucky Block’s most notable feature is its native crypto token. The brand introduced the coin long before it entered the iGaming scene. It was one of the first lottery platforms based on a blockchain and the talk of the town among investors and mainstream media. According to its whitepaper, the network operates on the Binance Smart Chain, offering improved gaming transparency and, most importantly for its users, a chance for profit.
Lucky Block Casino lets users purchase and lock their LBLOCK coin reserves to support the ecosystem. The process generates rewards based on the number of staked coins, so it’s a great source of passive income. Plus, it’s straightforward and quick, making it accessible to all users, including blockchain newbies.
Besides LBLOCK, this new crypto gambling site works with a range of other virtual currencies. Its payment system is efficient and economical, whatever you choose. Most transactions are completed within minutes without additional fees, so you’ll be playing games and claiming casino bonuses in no time.
Lucky Block goes all out in other departments. The platform hosts thousands of slots, live dealers, and crash games, has a robust sportsbook, and offers generous promotions. The 200% up to €10,000 match deposit bonus + 50 free spins welcome bonus makes gaming more accessible, while high-quality software ensures an enjoyable experience.
Ongoing €200 reloads, promotional free spins and weekly tournaments await once you become a regular. Bonus terms might not be as favorable as we’d like, but they are still worth looking into.
|Bonus
|Wagering requirements
|Available games
|Live casino
|Accepted cryptos
|Minimum deposit
|Payout time
|200% match deposit bonus up to €10,000 + 50 free spins
|6x the amount of your deposit for every 10% of the bonus
|Slots, crash games, table games, game shows
|Yes
|BTC, BCH, LTC, DOGE, ETH, USDT, ADA, TRX, BNB, XRP, LBLOCK, SOL
|0.00001 BTC
|1 min–1h
Pros:
- Blockchain-based gaming pioneer
- Native crypto token
- Quick, fee-free transactions
- 200% up to €10,000 + 50 FS welcome bonus
- Rich casino and sportsbook offering
Cons:
- Bonus terms not as favorable
2. Mega Dice — Seamless Registration and Instant Transactions with 200% up to 1 BTC Match Deposit Bonus + 50 Free Spins
Our runner-up is a brand new Bitcoin casino from MIBS N.V. despite being a year younger than Lucky Block, Mega Dice doesn’t lag far behind. The platform boasts a fantastic gaming portfolio, a solid sportsbook, and great promotions. Still, the highlight has to be the recently formed Telegram partnership, offering a multitude of benefits to Mega Dice users.
A simplified registration procedure is the first and most obvious advantage Telegram introduced. This app’s integration allows users to sign up for a Mega Dice account in just a few clicks. The system connects their Telegram account with Mega Dice, syncing all information in minutes, requiring little to no intervention from you. It ensures a streamlined experience whether you’re a veteran or an iGaming newbie.
Telegram also treats Mega Dice users to exclusive bonuses. The social media platform offered a 10% up to €1000 cashback with no wagering requirements in the first month of integration. While this promotion ended, we expect other similar rewards in the future.
In the meantime, you can take advantage of Mega Dice’s 200% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus, €500 Monday reload, and regular slot tournaments. They’re available to members who make a qualifying minimum deposit (between €20 and €50) using one of Mega Dice’s many payment methods. The reliable payment system handles transactions in minutes, making it one of the best Bitcoin casinos with instant withdrawals on the market.
|Crypto Welcome Bonus
|Wagering Requirements
|Games Available
|Live Casino?
|Accepted Crypto Coins
|Minimum Deposit
|Payout Speed
|200% up to 1 BTC match deposit + 50 free spins for Wanted Dead or a Wild
|40x
|Slots, crash games, table games, game shows
|Yes
|BTC, BCH, ADA, BNB, LTC, ETH, USDT, SOL, DOGE, TRX, XRP
|0.00001 BTC
|1 min–1h
Pros:
- Innovative Telegram integration
- Streamlined registration process
- Exclusive Telegram bonuses
- 200% up to 1 BTC match deposit + 50 FS intro bonus
- Quick payouts
Cons:
- Poor virtual table game selection
3. BC.Game — Crypto Casino With 1380% Match Deposit Bonus and Fast Payouts
In third place is BC.Game, a new crypto casino with one of the longest track records on our top list. The platform joined the global iGaming scene in 2017, launching under the BlockDance B.V. umbrella.
The casino hosts a gaming library of over 6,000 titles in the slot, table, live dealer, and specialty categories. Most come from industry-leading developers like Betsoft, Endorphina, Evolution, and Microgaming. However, there’s also a great choice of proprietary and provably fair content. Original releases might not be as numerous and diverse as their third-party counterparts, but they promise a unique gaming experience.
If you’d like to play these games for real money, you should make use of BC’s many promotions. The site welcomes newcomers with a 1080% match deposit bonus, plus another 300% if they make their first deposit within 20 minutes of registration. Other promotions are no less impressive.
From daily Lucky Wheel spins and Quest Hub rewards to exclusive recharge cashbacks and VIP level-up prizes, users have something to look forward to during every visit. The crypto-packed Cashier and 5-to-10-minute transaction processing times make the proposition all the more compelling.
|Crypto Welcome Bonus
|Wagering Requirements
|Games Available
|Live Casino?
|Accepted Crypto Coins
|Minimum Deposit
|Payout Speed
|300% match deposit within 20 min of registration/1,080% match over the first four deposits
|Wager amount x 1% x 20%
|Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat video poker, lottery, BC Originals
|Yes
|Bitcoin + 150 other cryptos
|None
|5–10 min
Pros:
- 1,080% + 300% match deposit welcome bonus
- Unique regular promotions
- 6,000+ original and third-party games
- 100+ crypto payment methods
- 5–10 min transactions
Cons:
- Complex bonus terms
4. Metaspins — Community of Players and Robust Crypto Jackpots
The fourth spot on our newly launched Bitcoin casino list belongs to Metaspins, an online casino licensed in Curacao. Although less widely used than some of its competitors, this gaming platform holds its own. It boasts a quality gaming library, a fantastic player community, and some of the biggest jackpot prizes you’ll see in the sector.
This Web3-based site shelves more than 2,500 casino titles. Slots dominate its lobby, with releases featuring vintage and modern mechanics. Still, this platform makes room for casino classics such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. There’s even a separate section for daily lottery drawings aimed at fans of traditional games of chance.
Whatever your choice, Metaspins promises hefty prizes. Many titles in the slot category offer mysterious prize drops and progressive bonuses. On top of that, MetaLotto runs daily draws with rewards up to $20,000. If you’re lucky, these can bag you 7-figure payouts with a small bet.
Metaspins’ promotions and quick transactions are designed to make your life easier. The former feature a 100% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus, and the latter offer withdrawals with zero fees. If you encounter issues or have questions, you’ll find support in the unique P2P real-time chat packed with friendly Metaspins players.
|Crypto Welcome Bonus
|Wagering Requirements
|Games Available
|Live Casino?
|Accepted Crypto Coins
|Minimum Deposit
|Payout Speed
|100% up to 1 BTC
|25x
|Slots, virtual table games, live dealer titles, lottery + separate provably fair category
|Yes
|BTC, ETH, USDT, TRX, ADA, LTC, DASH
|None
|Up to 24h
Pros:
- Web3 integration
- Excellent provably fair game selection
- Daily lottery draws
- Range of hefty jackpots
- No transaction fees
-
Cons:
- Few regular ongoing promotions
- No sportsbook
5. Wild.io — Grab a 10 BTC Sign-Up Bonus at This Leading Online Casino
Our fifth-ranked brand new Bitcoin casino leads us into the blockchain-based iGaming wilderness. Wild.io offers high-profile gaming software, several jaw-dropping promotions, and smooth deposits and payouts. These characteristics helped it gain recognition worldwide, even when the crypto market was in a downturn.
Wild’s game collection features over 5,000 titles in 6 neatly arranged categories. The easy-to-use filtering system helps you narrow your choices and target your favorite titles. Once you start playing, high-quality gaming software and captivating themes will keep you coming back for more.
Thanks to Wild’s many promotions, you’ll never be low on funds. The 480% up to 10 BTC match bonus + 300 free spins package offers the best incentive. Meanwhile, the ongoing 50% reloads, $1,000 rakeback, 20% cashback, Wheel of Fortune rewards, and various VIP perks also provide great value. You can become eligible to redeem any of them after a few crypto deposits.
Wild lets you top up your account with BTC, LTC, ETH, BCH, ADA, TRX, BNB, and other popular coins. Five-minute transactions and the 0.00006 BTC deposit limit make the process easy as pie.
|Crypto Welcome Bonus
|Wagering Requirements
|Games Available
|Live Casino?
|Accepted Crypto Coins
|Minimum Deposit
|Payout Speed
|480% up to 10 BTC
|40x
|Slots, blackjack, roulette, poker, bonus buy games, jackpot games
|Yes
|BTC, ETH, LTC, ADA, TRX, BNB, BCH, and others
|0.0006 BTC
|Up to 5 min
Pros:
- 480% up to 10 BTC match bonus + 300 FS intro bonus
- Regular rakebacks, reloads, cashbacks, and other promos
- Well-organized gaming lobby
- Software from 30+ developers
- 0.0006 BTC minimum deposit limits
Cons:
- Few game categories count toward wagering requirements
- No sportsbook
6. Heybets — A Popular Crypto Casino with World-Class Live and DFS Betting Options
Halfway through our top list, you’ll find HeyBets, an LFG Gaming N.V. platform that’s been around for a year now. The Curacao platform didn’t get as much attention from the start as some of its sister sites, but it gradually built an impressive user base. Its sports betting and daily fantasy sports offerings, along with an intricate loyalty program, have been vital contributors to its success.
Heybets’ gaming lobby includes sports betting on more than 30 markets. The selection covers popular live and DFS contests in numerous disciplines, including the Euroleague, La Liga, and Premier League. Its user-friendly layout and straightforward betting system will help you indulge, regardless of your experience.
Unlike other new Bitcoin casinos on this list, Heybets doesn’t offer a welcome bonus to new players. However, its numerous VIP perks and rewards offset this omission. The site is an excellent Roobet, Duelbits, and Stake alternative since it offers to beat these platforms’ VIP prizes.
|Crypto Welcome Bonus
|Wagering Requirements
|Games Available
|Live Casino?
|Accepted Crypto Coins
|Minimum Deposit
|Payout Speed
|None
|1x
|Slots, blackjack roulette, poker, game shows
|Yes
|BTC, ETH, LTC
|$10
|Not specified
Pros:
- User-friendly layout
- World-class live and DFS betting options
- Enticing VIP perks
- Low wagering requirements
-
Cons:
- No welcome bonus
- Few payment solutions
7. Vave — 100% Cashback Intro Bonus and Unique Tournaments with Low Minimum Deposit
Vave is a TechOptions Group B.V. sportsbook/casino. Having debuted in 2020, the platform was off to a great start. The pandemic-caused lockdowns prompted players to flock to it in great numbers, and its unique cashbacks, welcome promotions, and intriguing tourney assortment kept its users hooked.
Vave offers two welcome cashbacks, catering to its casino and sportsbook fans separately. Neither is a new crypto casino no deposit bonus, but both provide fantastic value for your money. For only $20, this site will grant you 100% up to 1 BTC cashback for all casino and sports betting losses incurred on the first Sunday after your deposit.
These and Vave’s regular promos will give you more chances to capitalize on any of its 6,000 casino releases and pre-match/live betting options. If you’re competitive, tournaments will be an even better choice. The offer includes monthly slot races with $15,000 prize pools and regular bettor competitions for $2,250.
Choose between fiat and crypto payment methods, take advantage of the 10-minute processing times, and jump into action.
|Crypto Welcome Bonus
|Wagering Requirements
|Games Available
|Live Casino?
|Accepted Crypto Coins
|Minimum Deposit
|Payout Speed
|100% up to 1 BTC
|40x
|Slots, blackjack roulette, poker, baccarat
|Yes
|BCH, BTC, DOGE, ETH, LTC, TRX, XRP, USDT
|$20
|Up to several hours with crypto/up to 10 min with fiat
Pros:
- Two cashback welcome bonus offers
- 6,000+ premium games
- Regular slot and sports betting tourneys
- No withdrawal fees
Cons:
- Short welcome bonus validity period
- No live casino
8. Flush — New Crypto Casino With Feature Buy-ins and High Transaction Limits
Securing the eighth spot among our recommendations is Flush, a small casino site with impressive features. Besides an easy-to-navigate platform, this gaming operator offers original games, promotions with user-centered bonus terms, and broad transaction limits.
Flush is known for its seamless registration and intuitive interface. This design puts numerous slots, live casino classics, and popular game shows within reach. Feature Buy-ins and Flush Originals take center stage. The former lets users make bets customized to their bankrolls, and the latter provides original gaming experiences.
With no welcome bonus and few regular promotions, incentives won’t help you on your way. However, Flush works with various crypto and fiat payment processors to make transactions accessible. The casino’s smooth payment system and $10,000 monthly limits cater to crypto and fiat enthusiasts alike.
|Crypto Welcome Bonus
|Wagering Requirements
|Games Available
|Live Casino?
|Accepted Crypto Coins
|Minimum Deposit
|Payout Speed
|None
|1x
|Slots, jackpots, poker, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, craps, game show, Flush Originals
|Yes
|BTC, DOGE, LTC, ETH, MATIC, BNB, USDT, USDC, DAI
|$10
|Not specified
Pros:
- Original games
- Convenient feature buy-ins
- Great transaction limits
- Intriguing tournament offer
Cons:
- Lackluster regular promotions section
- No sports betting
9. 7Bit — Play 7,000 Games With the Help of Reloads, Cashbacks, Free Spins, and More
Besides BC.Game, 7Bit is the oldest platform among our newly launched Bitcoin casinos. Its 5+ years in the industry have shaped it into one of the best casinos on the market.
The site boasts one of the richest gaming portfolios among our recommendations. Its lobby counts over 7,000 titles powered by some of the biggest names in the industry. Register, and you’ll have access to real-money and free-play 7Bit, Betsoft, Booming, Mascot, Nucleus, and other games. These come in slot, table, and live dealer formats for diverse gameplay.
To experience these games in real-money mode, 7Bit users can top up their accounts and claim bonuses. Banking options consist of popular solutions with minimum deposits starting at $1, and promotions include 325% match deposit bonuses, 200+ free spin bundles, 35% cashbacks, and more. You’ll enjoy smooth transactions and convenient bankroll boosts with any option.
|Crypto Welcome Bonus
|Wagering Requirements
|Games Available
|Live Casino?
|Accepted Crypto Coins
|Minimum Deposit
|Payout Speed
|325% match deposit + 250 FS
|35x
|Slots, jackpots, poker, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, craps, Bitcoin-friendly games
|No
|BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, BNB, BCH
|0.00072 BTC
|Instant/up to 3 business days
Pros:
- Everyday generous bonuses
- 225% match deposit + 250 FS welcome bonus
- Robust gaming portfolio
- $1 minimum deposit limits
Cons:
- No live dealer games
- No sportsbook
10. Betplay — Crypto-Geared Casino With Competitive Poker Tournaments with 100% Deposit Bonus up to 50,000 mBTC
Betplay stands out from the bunch thanks to its Bitcoin tech integration and dedicated poker section. Both play an equal role in determining the site’s ranking on this list.
Betplay is one of few new crypto casinos to include a Poker-dedicated section. There are no cash tables, but the casino runs regular freebies. You can take part in any as long as you’ve made at least one deposit during the previous week.
This condition should be simple to meet, thanks to Betplay’s Bitcoin partnership. The platform integrates with the Bitcoin network to offer instant deposits and withdrawals. This is a massive advantage if you’re a Bitcoin fan and enjoy live casino games. You can deposit and join live streams in record time.
The absence of transaction fees and limits, coupled with Betplay’s welcome bonus, makes the offer even more enticing. Players have a shot at 100% up to 50,000 mBTC or currency equivalent, plus daily and weekly cashbacks and rakebacks. Our only concerns with the platform are the high wagering requirements and the 7-day bonus validity period.
|Crypto Welcome Bonus
|Wagering Requirements
|Games Available
|Live Casino?
|Accepted Crypto Coins
|Minimum Deposit
|Payout Speed
|100% deposit bonus up to 50,000 mBTC
|80x
|Slots, table, and live dealer games, live poker tournaments
|Yes
|BTC, LTC, DOGE, ETH, USDT, XRP, USDC, BUSD, BNB, TRX, XLM, SHIB, SAND
|N/A
|Seconds
Pros:
- Integrated Bitcoin network
- Speedy transactions
- Regular freebie poker tournaments
- 100% up to 50,000 mBTC welcome bonus
Cons:
- High wagering requirements
- Short bonus validity periods
11. Betpanda.io — Play Anonymously With No Minimum Deposit Limits and 100% Deposit Bonus Up to 1 BTC
In eleventh place on our brand-new Bitcoin casino list is Betpanda, a modern no-KYC platform from Star Bright Media S.R.L. This Costa Rica-based platform is ideal for casual players and users concerned with privacy.
Signing up at Betpanda is a breeze, thanks to its remarkably straightforward and speedy registration. You can become a member with just a username, password, and email address. There are no tedious and intrusive KYC procedures common in crypto exchanges and other casinos. There is no better choice if you prefer not to commit to one iGaming brand or like to keep your sensitive data private.
This system doesn’t take away from Betpanda’s offerings. Its gaming library shelves hundreds of top-notch games, ensuring enjoyable gaming sessions. Its Promo page provides a crutch with three regular incentives. The 100% up to 1 BTC match deposit targets newbies, while 10% cashbacks and VIP rewards encourage regulars to keep playing.
The promotions are available through various cryptocurrencies without a minimum deposit. However, there’s little information about other bonus terms.
|Crypto Welcome Bonus
|Wagering Requirements
|Games Available
|Live Casino?
|Accepted Crypto Coins
|Minimum Deposit
|Payout Speed
|100% up to 1 BTC
|N/A
|Slots, blackjack, baccarat, craps Sic Bo, game shows, specialties
|Yes
|BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, DOGE TRON, SAND, SHIB, SAND, LTC, USDT
|None
|Instant
Pros:
- Quick registration
- Anonymous play
- 100% up to 1 BTC sign-up bonus
- No minimum deposit limits
Cons:
- Unclear bonus terms
- No virtual table games
12. MyStake — Popular Option for Fans of Racing and Rare Mini Games
MyStake is one of many International B.V. casinos launched in 2019. Like its sister sites, the platform quickly gained traction in the market. It landed on our new Bitcoin gambling site list on account of its mini-games and horse betting features.
In line with a few of its predecessors, MyStake’s game roster includes around 6,000 games. Its titles come from over 70 software providers, resulting in one of the most diverse gaming libraries we’ve reviewed. Nevertheless, MyStake’s mini-games and race betting options outshine all other categories. The former feature gems like Plinko, Aero, and Hilo, and the latter cover hundreds of horse greyhound racing events.
MyStake’s hefty promotions can help you make the most of either section. From the 100% up to $500 mini-games welcome offer to the 10% sports cashback, the deals are lucrative. Instant deposits and $15,000 maximum withdrawal limits give you enough room to chase the big bucks.
|Crypto Welcome Bonus
|Wagering Requirements
|Games Available
|Live Casino?
|Accepted Crypto Coins
|Minimum Deposit
|Payout Speed
|100% up to $500 for mini-games and 100% or 150% match deposit for other casino games
|30x
|Slots, blackjack roulette, baccarat, exclusive mini-games
|Yes
|BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, DOGE TRON, SAND, SHIB, SAND, LTC, USDT
|$20
|Up to 3 days
Pros:
- Robust horse and greyhound race betting options
- Unique mini-games
- Three casino welcome bonuses
- 170% crypto match deposit deal
Cons:
- Failure to meet wagering requirements results in a 20% withdrawal fee
- Mandatory KYC procedure
13. Jackbit — Bitcoin Casino With Multiple Support Options and Impressive Video Poker Lineup
Our last recommendation for new Bitcoin casinos is Jackbit. This distinctively named gambling site joined the blockchain iGaming scene in 2022, with only one sister site to speak to its quality. Nevertheless, its diverse gaming options and hands-on customer support swiftly put it on the map.
Jackbit features a robust and neatly organized gaming lobby. The offer comprises over 5,000 slots, 100+ virtual table games, and fantastic live and virtual sports betting options. While all these titles are worth your attention, video poker is our favorite. The category includes nearly 80 releases from game developer titans like Microgaming, Habanero, and Bgaming.
Whether you’re a fan of the popular Jacks or Better or niche All-American Poker variants, you’ll find something you like. All you need to do is make a deposit. The platform features few payment methods but takes pride in instant deposits and withdrawals. You can buy your first tokens in its Cashier and dive into the gameplay. Jackbit’s 24/7 live chat and three email support addresses are at your disposal if you need help.
|Crypto Welcome Bonus
|Wagering Requirements
|Games Available
|Live Casino?
|Accepted Crypto Coins
|Minimum Deposit
|Payout Speed
|None
|Minimum 1x
|Slots, blackjack roulette, baccarat, poker, dice, game shows, video poker, and mini-games
|Yes
|XRP, LTC, XMR, ETH, BCH, DASH, BTC, and others
|N/A
|Instant to 1 day
Pros:
- 5,000+ slot games
- Rich live, virtual, and video poker options
- Multiple customer support channels
- Solid sports coverage
Cons:
- No welcome bonus
- Limited ongoing promotions
How We Choose the Best New Crypto Casinos for 2023
Our list of the best new crypto gambling sites is a result of extensive research and testing. The following sections discuss the criteria our experts used to curate it.
Smooth and Reliable Crypto Payments
When looking for quality new crypto casino sites, our first stop is the Banking section. There, our team learns about each operator’s available payment options and banking system functionalities. They focus on:
- Security protocols the casino uses to protect your funds and sensitive information
- Methods the management relies on to monitor transactions
- Terms, conditions, and policies the brand implements online
This information helps them narrow the choice to regulated, secure, and trustworthy sites.
Deposits and Withdrawal Speed and Limits
While analyzing the newest Bitcoin casinos’ payment systems, our team notes two other components:
- How long the management takes to approve and process transactions
- The size of the crypto deposit and withdrawal limits
Cryptos are the fastest and most flexible banking solutions you can use in a casino, so our experts look for platforms whose policies don’t undermine these benefits. As you can see, most providers in our top list offer swift transactions and broad limits.
Transaction Processing Fees
Transaction fees are commonplace in the iGaming industry, whether you’re using fiat or cryptocurrencies. These expenses cover your processor’s and gaming site’s network operation costs. However, not all casinos charge them to users.
While testing the casinos’ payment systems, our team singles out operators that don’t incur fees on crypto transactions. If you read our mini-reviews, you’ll see many of them made the final cut.
Game Selection
Having ensured a new Bitcoin casino offers safe, reliable, quick, and fee-free transactions, we move on to the second testing phase — the entertainment value check. Here, our experts visit each platform’s gaming lobby, examining the following components:
- Number of available titles — The more, the merrier is a rule of thumb here.
- Available game categories — Slots and table games are a must, but other options are welcome.
- Gaming software quality — High-definition graphics, clean audio, crisp live streams, and professional live dealers are some of the boxes we tick.
- Original content — Proprietary games show a casino strives to offer a one-of-a-kind gaming experience to its users.
- Provably fair games — This technology allows players to leverage the blockchain to verify their casino’s games are fair.
Promotional Value
The Promotions page is our top priority next to games. As part of this step, the team ensures that our recommended casinos feature various incentives, target new and returning players, and offer generous rewards.
New Bitcoin casinos with no deposit bonuses may be challenging to find, but many other promotions are fair game. We look for match deposit bonuses, cashbacks, rakebacks, free spins, and other similar incentives. We check their bonus terms, focusing on minimum deposits, validity periods, and wagering requirements, to ensure each offer is attainable.
User Experience
Our experts use all previous tests to form a clear picture of the platform’s interface. They eliminate casinos with cluttered platforms, complex layouts, and lags or glitches. They also cut operators with poor mobile optimization, inadequate Help Centers, and unreliable customer support teams. Finally, we end up with a top list of elegant, responsive, and user-friendly platforms.
What Are the Advantages of Playing at Brand New Bitcoin Casinos?
If you’re in two minds about playing at new crypto gambling sites, the following list of their advantages may help you make a decision.
- Innovation — To compete with already established brands, many new casinos invest heavily in their platform’s design and features. They leverage the latest technology and employ resourceful developers, managers, and customer support agents to provide the ultimate gaming experience. Lucky’s native crypto token offering and Mega Dice’s Telegram integration are great examples.
- Watertight security — Newly launched Bitcoin casinos tend to have more robust and well-planned security systems. They take advantage of state-of-the-art technology, implementing protocols like SSL encryption, multi-factor authentication, high-performance firewalls, and more.
- Fresh games — New gaming platforms keep up with the trends by filling their lobbies with the latest gaming content. They offer diverse and exciting original and third-party titles, as you can see on most of our top-rated provider’s websites.
- Lucrative bonuses — As promotions are pivotal in attracting players, most new casino operators go above and beyond when designing their promo pages. They include hefty welcome bonus packages, regular reloads, cashbacks, rakebacks, and exciting tournaments.
- Efficient transactions — Brand new Bitcoin casinos seem to put more emphasis on hassle-free transactions than their older counterparts. As our top list shows, these operators offer fee-free and swift deposits and withdrawals. Betplay goes as far as integrating with Bitcoin networks to offer instant transactions.
How Often Do New Crypto Casinos Launch?
There’s no fixed frequency at which new crypto casino sites enter the market. Internet space is practically infinite, so there’s room for hundreds of new companies every year. However, market trends, competition, and regulations affect how many of these operators actually launch.
Market trends and competition go hand in hand when it comes to new crypto platform debuts. These sites are dependent on the popularity of blockchain technology. Recent years have shown that the number of crypto gambling platforms increases during market bull runs. Their success, then, encourages others to launch similar sites, and so on.
Regulatory landscapes also play a significant role in the crypto casino launch trends. Although they’re not subject to the same rules and regulations as their traditional counterparts, some countries still require crypto casinos to have gambling licenses to operate legally. Strict market regulations often hinder and limit new casino launches.
How Safe Are New Crypto Casinos in 2023?
Blockchain technology is still a novelty on the legal front, so most jurisdictions don’t have a clear policy on businesses that work with cryptos. In that sense, crypto casinos fall into a gray area and are neither illegal nor legal. Nevertheless, their iGaming component makes things a bit different.
This industry has thrived for decades, so most countries have developed legal frameworks for online casino platforms. Their requirements differ, but operating under a gambling license and implementing responsible gaming policies and similar regulations have become standard across the board. For your safety, all platforms we recommend comply with these criteria.
Conclusion
Reputable new Bitcoin casinos are many, but there’s only one winner. According to our research, that’s Lucky Block. This operator comes from a company with years of experience in iGaming. It’s licensed and regulated, filled with exciting slots, table, and specialty games, and packed with promotions like a 200% up to €10,000 match deposit welcome bonus.
If you join Lucky, you’ll have a blast playing for real-money prizes and get to earn a passive income through its LBLOCK network. Opportunities like this don’t come along often — don’t miss out!