13 New Bitcoin Casinos to Join in 2023

The integration of blockchain technology into the iGaming industry gave rise to numerous new crypto casino sites. Only a handful, however, have the makings of top-quality gaming platforms. To help you identify them, our experts took it upon themselves to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Thorough analysis and extensive testing resulted in a list of the top 13 new crypto casinos. Keep reading to uncover their characteristics, delve into their offerings, and understand our selection process.

Top New Bitcoin Casinos for 2023 Let’s get straight to the point with a list of the best new Bitcoin casinos. Explore the options, discover these sites’ defining features, and visit those that appeal to you most. Lucky Block — Based on our testing, Lucky Block is the best new crypto casino for 2023. The platform offers several thousand slot, specialty, virtual, and live dealer games, a 200% up to €10,000 match deposit bonus, and a native crypto token. Mega Dice — Fantastic option for players looking for straightforward registration and a user-friendly payment system. Mega’s integration with Telegram streamlines the sign-up process, while its in-house Cashier enables quick cryptocurrency transactions. BC.Game — Don’t miss out on one of the best crypto promotions. Grab the 1380% match deposit incentive, take advantage of daily Lucky Wheel free spins, and enjoy quest-driven rewards as a BC.Game member. Metaspins — Bitcoin casino offering an exclusive live player community stream. Its P2P chat helps new players get used to the platform and nurtures a sense of community among returning players. Exciting game selection and jackpot prizes are the icing on the cake. Wild.io — Wilderness-themed gaming site with a 10 BTC intro promotion and top-notch casino games. You can top up your account hassle-free with the former and make quick use of your bonus funds with the latter. Heybets — World-class casino and sports betting options. Whether you’re into virtual table games, live dealer betting, or wagering on popular sports events, you’ll be spoilt for choice at Heybets. Vave — Get a taste of authentic Vegas-style gaming with Vave’s regular tournament schedule. Make the most of a 100% up to 1 BTC cashback bonus and secure your place at this casino’s exclusive Hall of Fame leaderboard. Flush — Newly launched crypto casino with thrilling proprietary games and convenient feature buy-ins. You can customize betting limits according to your budget and try your luck at original games. 7Bit — Ideal choice for players who get a kick out of rich and diverse gaming content. With over 7,000 new and well-known releases from in-house and third-party developers, you’re in for a memorable gaming adventure. Betplay — Bitcoin network integration and a 100% deposit bonus up to 50,000 micro-Bitcoin make this platform an easy choice. Fund your account in seconds and jump into freebie poker tournament action every week. Betpanda.io — You don’t have to give up your privacy to enjoy the benefits this online casino has to offer. Quick no-KYC registration will make you eligible for Betpanda’s 100% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus and real-money gameplay. MyStake — Exciting horse and greyhound betting, unique mini-games, and popular esports make up for an all-encompassing gaming experience. Choose one of three match deposit welcome offers, and start your crypto casino journey in style. Jackbit — Crypto gaming site with a rich virtual and live poker offer and round-the-clock customer support. Discover a wonderland of winning opportunities with its extensive selection and relax, knowing friendly customer service agents always have your back.

The top list above provides an overview of what brand-new Bitcoin casinos offer but isn’t comprehensive enough for you to make an informed choice. The mini-reviews below fill in the gaps, offering a more detailed look at each of our top picks.

Read all the reviews, check the feature tables, and weigh new crypto gambling sites’ pros and cons. Comparing your notes should help you pick the one that suits you best.

1. Lucky Block — Best New Bitcoin Casino in 2023 with 200% Match Deposit Bonus up to €10,000 + 50 Free Spins

Inaugurated in 2022, Lucky Block is one of the newest Bitcoin casinos on the global market. It started out as a lottery-based platform whose management decided to capitalize on the online gambling industry’s growing potential. Their business foresight and dedication pushed Lucky Block to the top in less than a year. Today, this gaming platform ranks far above many of its blockchain-based peers.

Lucky Block’s most notable feature is its native crypto token. The brand introduced the coin long before it entered the iGaming scene. It was one of the first lottery platforms based on a blockchain and the talk of the town among investors and mainstream media. According to its whitepaper, the network operates on the Binance Smart Chain, offering improved gaming transparency and, most importantly for its users, a chance for profit.

Lucky Block Casino lets users purchase and lock their LBLOCK coin reserves to support the ecosystem. The process generates rewards based on the number of staked coins, so it’s a great source of passive income. Plus, it’s straightforward and quick, making it accessible to all users, including blockchain newbies.

Besides LBLOCK, this new crypto gambling site works with a range of other virtual currencies. Its payment system is efficient and economical, whatever you choose. Most transactions are completed within minutes without additional fees, so you’ll be playing games and claiming casino bonuses in no time.

Lucky Block goes all out in other departments. The platform hosts thousands of slots, live dealers, and crash games, has a robust sportsbook, and offers generous promotions. The 200% up to €10,000 match deposit bonus + 50 free spins welcome bonus makes gaming more accessible, while high-quality software ensures an enjoyable experience.

Ongoing €200 reloads, promotional free spins and weekly tournaments await once you become a regular. Bonus terms might not be as favorable as we’d like, but they are still worth looking into.

Bonus Wagering requirements Available games Live casino Accepted cryptos Minimum deposit Payout time 200% match deposit bonus up to €10,000 + 50 free spins 6x the amount of your deposit for every 10% of the bonus Slots, crash games, table games, game shows Yes BTC, BCH, LTC, DOGE, ETH, USDT, ADA, TRX, BNB, XRP, LBLOCK, SOL 0.00001 BTC 1 min–1h

Pros: Blockchain-based gaming pioneer

Native crypto token

Quick, fee-free transactions

200% up to €10,000 + 50 FS welcome bonus

Rich casino and sportsbook offering Cons: Bonus terms not as favorable

2. Mega Dice — Seamless Registration and Instant Transactions with 200% up to 1 BTC Match Deposit Bonus + 50 Free Spins

Our runner-up is a brand new Bitcoin casino from MIBS N.V. despite being a year younger than Lucky Block, Mega Dice doesn’t lag far behind. The platform boasts a fantastic gaming portfolio, a solid sportsbook, and great promotions. Still, the highlight has to be the recently formed Telegram partnership, offering a multitude of benefits to Mega Dice users.

A simplified registration procedure is the first and most obvious advantage Telegram introduced. This app’s integration allows users to sign up for a Mega Dice account in just a few clicks. The system connects their Telegram account with Mega Dice, syncing all information in minutes, requiring little to no intervention from you. It ensures a streamlined experience whether you’re a veteran or an iGaming newbie.

Telegram also treats Mega Dice users to exclusive bonuses. The social media platform offered a 10% up to €1000 cashback with no wagering requirements in the first month of integration. While this promotion ended, we expect other similar rewards in the future.

In the meantime, you can take advantage of Mega Dice’s 200% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus, €500 Monday reload, and regular slot tournaments. They’re available to members who make a qualifying minimum deposit (between €20 and €50) using one of Mega Dice’s many payment methods. The reliable payment system handles transactions in minutes, making it one of the best Bitcoin casinos with instant withdrawals on the market.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Games Available Live Casino? Accepted Crypto Coins Minimum Deposit Payout Speed 200% up to 1 BTC match deposit + 50 free spins for Wanted Dead or a Wild 40x Slots, crash games, table games, game shows Yes BTC, BCH, ADA, BNB, LTC, ETH, USDT, SOL, DOGE, TRX, XRP 0.00001 BTC 1 min–1h

Pros: Innovative Telegram integration

Streamlined registration process

Exclusive Telegram bonuses

200% up to 1 BTC match deposit + 50 FS intro bonus

Quick payouts Cons: Poor virtual table game selection

3. BC.Game — Crypto Casino With 1380% Match Deposit Bonus and Fast Payouts

In third place is BC.Game, a new crypto casino with one of the longest track records on our top list. The platform joined the global iGaming scene in 2017, launching under the BlockDance B.V. umbrella.

The casino hosts a gaming library of over 6,000 titles in the slot, table, live dealer, and specialty categories. Most come from industry-leading developers like Betsoft, Endorphina, Evolution, and Microgaming. However, there’s also a great choice of proprietary and provably fair content. Original releases might not be as numerous and diverse as their third-party counterparts, but they promise a unique gaming experience.

If you’d like to play these games for real money, you should make use of BC’s many promotions. The site welcomes newcomers with a 1080% match deposit bonus, plus another 300% if they make their first deposit within 20 minutes of registration. Other promotions are no less impressive.

From daily Lucky Wheel spins and Quest Hub rewards to exclusive recharge cashbacks and VIP level-up prizes, users have something to look forward to during every visit. The crypto-packed Cashier and 5-to-10-minute transaction processing times make the proposition all the more compelling.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Games Available Live Casino? Accepted Crypto Coins Minimum Deposit Payout Speed 300% match deposit within 20 min of registration/1,080% match over the first four deposits Wager amount x 1% x 20% Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat video poker, lottery, BC Originals Yes Bitcoin + 150 other cryptos None 5–10 min

Pros: 1,080% + 300% match deposit welcome bonus

Unique regular promotions

6,000+ original and third-party games

100+ crypto payment methods

5–10 min transactions Cons: Complex bonus terms

4. Metaspins — Community of Players and Robust Crypto Jackpots

The fourth spot on our newly launched Bitcoin casino list belongs to Metaspins, an online casino licensed in Curacao. Although less widely used than some of its competitors, this gaming platform holds its own. It boasts a quality gaming library, a fantastic player community, and some of the biggest jackpot prizes you’ll see in the sector.

This Web3-based site shelves more than 2,500 casino titles. Slots dominate its lobby, with releases featuring vintage and modern mechanics. Still, this platform makes room for casino classics such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. There’s even a separate section for daily lottery drawings aimed at fans of traditional games of chance.

Whatever your choice, Metaspins promises hefty prizes. Many titles in the slot category offer mysterious prize drops and progressive bonuses. On top of that, MetaLotto runs daily draws with rewards up to $20,000. If you’re lucky, these can bag you 7-figure payouts with a small bet.

Metaspins’ promotions and quick transactions are designed to make your life easier. The former feature a 100% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus, and the latter offer withdrawals with zero fees. If you encounter issues or have questions, you’ll find support in the unique P2P real-time chat packed with friendly Metaspins players.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Games Available Live Casino? Accepted Crypto Coins Minimum Deposit Payout Speed 100% up to 1 BTC 25x Slots, virtual table games, live dealer titles, lottery + separate provably fair category Yes BTC, ETH, USDT, TRX, ADA, LTC, DASH None Up to 24h

Pros: Web3 integration

Excellent provably fair game selection

Daily lottery draws

Range of hefty jackpots

No transaction fees

Cons: Few regular ongoing promotions

No sportsbook

5. Wild.io — Grab a 10 BTC Sign-Up Bonus at This Leading Online Casino

Our fifth-ranked brand new Bitcoin casino leads us into the blockchain-based iGaming wilderness. Wild.io offers high-profile gaming software, several jaw-dropping promotions, and smooth deposits and payouts. These characteristics helped it gain recognition worldwide, even when the crypto market was in a downturn.

Wild’s game collection features over 5,000 titles in 6 neatly arranged categories. The easy-to-use filtering system helps you narrow your choices and target your favorite titles. Once you start playing, high-quality gaming software and captivating themes will keep you coming back for more.

Thanks to Wild’s many promotions, you’ll never be low on funds. The 480% up to 10 BTC match bonus + 300 free spins package offers the best incentive. Meanwhile, the ongoing 50% reloads, $1,000 rakeback, 20% cashback, Wheel of Fortune rewards, and various VIP perks also provide great value. You can become eligible to redeem any of them after a few crypto deposits.

Wild lets you top up your account with BTC, LTC, ETH, BCH, ADA, TRX, BNB, and other popular coins. Five-minute transactions and the 0.00006 BTC deposit limit make the process easy as pie.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Games Available Live Casino? Accepted Crypto Coins Minimum Deposit Payout Speed 480% up to 10 BTC 40x Slots, blackjack, roulette, poker, bonus buy games, jackpot games Yes BTC, ETH, LTC, ADA, TRX, BNB, BCH, and others 0.0006 BTC Up to 5 min

Pros: 480% up to 10 BTC match bonus + 300 FS intro bonus

Regular rakebacks, reloads, cashbacks, and other promos

Well-organized gaming lobby

Software from 30+ developers

0.0006 BTC minimum deposit limits Cons: Few game categories count toward wagering requirements

No sportsbook

6. Heybets — A Popular Crypto Casino with World-Class Live and DFS Betting Options

Halfway through our top list, you’ll find HeyBets, an LFG Gaming N.V. platform that’s been around for a year now. The Curacao platform didn’t get as much attention from the start as some of its sister sites, but it gradually built an impressive user base. Its sports betting and daily fantasy sports offerings, along with an intricate loyalty program, have been vital contributors to its success.

Heybets’ gaming lobby includes sports betting on more than 30 markets. The selection covers popular live and DFS contests in numerous disciplines, including the Euroleague, La Liga, and Premier League. Its user-friendly layout and straightforward betting system will help you indulge, regardless of your experience.

Unlike other new Bitcoin casinos on this list, Heybets doesn’t offer a welcome bonus to new players. However, its numerous VIP perks and rewards offset this omission. The site is an excellent Roobet, Duelbits, and Stake alternative since it offers to beat these platforms’ VIP prizes.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Games Available Live Casino? Accepted Crypto Coins Minimum Deposit Payout Speed None 1x Slots, blackjack roulette, poker, game shows Yes BTC, ETH, LTC $10 Not specified

Pros: User-friendly layout

World-class live and DFS betting options

Enticing VIP perks

Low wagering requirements

Cons: No welcome bonus

Few payment solutions

7. Vave — 100% Cashback Intro Bonus and Unique Tournaments with Low Minimum Deposit

Vave is a TechOptions Group B.V. sportsbook/casino. Having debuted in 2020, the platform was off to a great start. The pandemic-caused lockdowns prompted players to flock to it in great numbers, and its unique cashbacks, welcome promotions, and intriguing tourney assortment kept its users hooked.

Vave offers two welcome cashbacks, catering to its casino and sportsbook fans separately. Neither is a new crypto casino no deposit bonus, but both provide fantastic value for your money. For only $20, this site will grant you 100% up to 1 BTC cashback for all casino and sports betting losses incurred on the first Sunday after your deposit.

These and Vave’s regular promos will give you more chances to capitalize on any of its 6,000 casino releases and pre-match/live betting options. If you’re competitive, tournaments will be an even better choice. The offer includes monthly slot races with $15,000 prize pools and regular bettor competitions for $2,250.

Choose between fiat and crypto payment methods, take advantage of the 10-minute processing times, and jump into action.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Games Available Live Casino? Accepted Crypto Coins Minimum Deposit Payout Speed 100% up to 1 BTC 40x Slots, blackjack roulette, poker, baccarat Yes BCH, BTC, DOGE, ETH, LTC, TRX, XRP, USDT $20 Up to several hours with crypto/up to 10 min with fiat

Pros: Two cashback welcome bonus offers

6,000+ premium games

Regular slot and sports betting tourneys

No withdrawal fees Cons: Short welcome bonus validity period

No live casino

8. Flush — New Crypto Casino With Feature Buy-ins and High Transaction Limits

Securing the eighth spot among our recommendations is Flush, a small casino site with impressive features. Besides an easy-to-navigate platform, this gaming operator offers original games, promotions with user-centered bonus terms, and broad transaction limits.

Flush is known for its seamless registration and intuitive interface. This design puts numerous slots, live casino classics, and popular game shows within reach. Feature Buy-ins and Flush Originals take center stage. The former lets users make bets customized to their bankrolls, and the latter provides original gaming experiences.

With no welcome bonus and few regular promotions, incentives won’t help you on your way. However, Flush works with various crypto and fiat payment processors to make transactions accessible. The casino’s smooth payment system and $10,000 monthly limits cater to crypto and fiat enthusiasts alike.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Games Available Live Casino? Accepted Crypto Coins Minimum Deposit Payout Speed None 1x Slots, jackpots, poker, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, craps, game show, Flush Originals Yes BTC, DOGE, LTC, ETH, MATIC, BNB, USDT, USDC, DAI $10 Not specified

Pros: Original games

Convenient feature buy-ins

Great transaction limits

Intriguing tournament offer Cons: Lackluster regular promotions section

No sports betting

9. 7Bit — Play 7,000 Games With the Help of Reloads, Cashbacks, Free Spins, and More

Besides BC.Game, 7Bit is the oldest platform among our newly launched Bitcoin casinos. Its 5+ years in the industry have shaped it into one of the best casinos on the market.

The site boasts one of the richest gaming portfolios among our recommendations. Its lobby counts over 7,000 titles powered by some of the biggest names in the industry. Register, and you’ll have access to real-money and free-play 7Bit, Betsoft, Booming, Mascot, Nucleus, and other games. These come in slot, table, and live dealer formats for diverse gameplay.

To experience these games in real-money mode, 7Bit users can top up their accounts and claim bonuses. Banking options consist of popular solutions with minimum deposits starting at $1, and promotions include 325% match deposit bonuses, 200+ free spin bundles, 35% cashbacks, and more. You’ll enjoy smooth transactions and convenient bankroll boosts with any option.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Games Available Live Casino? Accepted Crypto Coins Minimum Deposit Payout Speed 325% match deposit + 250 FS 35x Slots, jackpots, poker, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, craps, Bitcoin-friendly games No BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, BNB, BCH 0.00072 BTC Instant/up to 3 business days

Pros: Everyday generous bonuses

225% match deposit + 250 FS welcome bonus

Robust gaming portfolio

$1 minimum deposit limits Cons: No live dealer games

No sportsbook

10. Betplay — Crypto-Geared Casino With Competitive Poker Tournaments with 100% Deposit Bonus up to 50,000 mBTC

Betplay stands out from the bunch thanks to its Bitcoin tech integration and dedicated poker section. Both play an equal role in determining the site’s ranking on this list.

Betplay is one of few new crypto casinos to include a Poker-dedicated section. There are no cash tables, but the casino runs regular freebies. You can take part in any as long as you’ve made at least one deposit during the previous week.

This condition should be simple to meet, thanks to Betplay’s Bitcoin partnership. The platform integrates with the Bitcoin network to offer instant deposits and withdrawals. This is a massive advantage if you’re a Bitcoin fan and enjoy live casino games. You can deposit and join live streams in record time.

The absence of transaction fees and limits, coupled with Betplay’s welcome bonus, makes the offer even more enticing. Players have a shot at 100% up to 50,000 mBTC or currency equivalent, plus daily and weekly cashbacks and rakebacks. Our only concerns with the platform are the high wagering requirements and the 7-day bonus validity period.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Games Available Live Casino? Accepted Crypto Coins Minimum Deposit Payout Speed 100% deposit bonus up to 50,000 mBTC 80x Slots, table, and live dealer games, live poker tournaments Yes BTC, LTC, DOGE, ETH, USDT, XRP, USDC, BUSD, BNB, TRX, XLM, SHIB, SAND N/A Seconds

Pros: Integrated Bitcoin network

Speedy transactions

Regular freebie poker tournaments

100% up to 50,000 mBTC welcome bonus Cons: High wagering requirements

Short bonus validity periods

11. Betpanda.io — Play Anonymously With No Minimum Deposit Limits and 100% Deposit Bonus Up to 1 BTC

In eleventh place on our brand-new Bitcoin casino list is Betpanda, a modern no-KYC platform from Star Bright Media S.R.L. This Costa Rica-based platform is ideal for casual players and users concerned with privacy.

Signing up at Betpanda is a breeze, thanks to its remarkably straightforward and speedy registration. You can become a member with just a username, password, and email address. There are no tedious and intrusive KYC procedures common in crypto exchanges and other casinos. There is no better choice if you prefer not to commit to one iGaming brand or like to keep your sensitive data private.

This system doesn’t take away from Betpanda’s offerings. Its gaming library shelves hundreds of top-notch games, ensuring enjoyable gaming sessions. Its Promo page provides a crutch with three regular incentives. The 100% up to 1 BTC match deposit targets newbies, while 10% cashbacks and VIP rewards encourage regulars to keep playing.

The promotions are available through various cryptocurrencies without a minimum deposit. However, there’s little information about other bonus terms.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Games Available Live Casino? Accepted Crypto Coins Minimum Deposit Payout Speed 100% up to 1 BTC N/A Slots, blackjack, baccarat, craps Sic Bo, game shows, specialties Yes BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, DOGE TRON, SAND, SHIB, SAND, LTC, USDT None Instant

Pros: Quick registration

Anonymous play

100% up to 1 BTC sign-up bonus

No minimum deposit limits Cons: Unclear bonus terms

No virtual table games

12. MyStake — Popular Option for Fans of Racing and Rare Mini Games

MyStake is one of many International B.V. casinos launched in 2019. Like its sister sites, the platform quickly gained traction in the market. It landed on our new Bitcoin gambling site list on account of its mini-games and horse betting features.

In line with a few of its predecessors, MyStake’s game roster includes around 6,000 games. Its titles come from over 70 software providers, resulting in one of the most diverse gaming libraries we’ve reviewed. Nevertheless, MyStake’s mini-games and race betting options outshine all other categories. The former feature gems like Plinko, Aero, and Hilo, and the latter cover hundreds of horse greyhound racing events.

MyStake’s hefty promotions can help you make the most of either section. From the 100% up to $500 mini-games welcome offer to the 10% sports cashback, the deals are lucrative. Instant deposits and $15,000 maximum withdrawal limits give you enough room to chase the big bucks.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Games Available Live Casino? Accepted Crypto Coins Minimum Deposit Payout Speed 100% up to $500 for mini-games and 100% or 150% match deposit for other casino games 30x Slots, blackjack roulette, baccarat, exclusive mini-games Yes BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, DOGE TRON, SAND, SHIB, SAND, LTC, USDT $20 Up to 3 days

Pros: Robust horse and greyhound race betting options

Unique mini-games

Three casino welcome bonuses

170% crypto match deposit deal Cons: Failure to meet wagering requirements results in a 20% withdrawal fee

Mandatory KYC procedure

13. Jackbit — Bitcoin Casino With Multiple Support Options and Impressive Video Poker Lineup

Our last recommendation for new Bitcoin casinos is Jackbit. This distinctively named gambling site joined the blockchain iGaming scene in 2022, with only one sister site to speak to its quality. Nevertheless, its diverse gaming options and hands-on customer support swiftly put it on the map.

Jackbit features a robust and neatly organized gaming lobby. The offer comprises over 5,000 slots, 100+ virtual table games, and fantastic live and virtual sports betting options. While all these titles are worth your attention, video poker is our favorite. The category includes nearly 80 releases from game developer titans like Microgaming, Habanero, and Bgaming.

Whether you’re a fan of the popular Jacks or Better or niche All-American Poker variants, you’ll find something you like. All you need to do is make a deposit. The platform features few payment methods but takes pride in instant deposits and withdrawals. You can buy your first tokens in its Cashier and dive into the gameplay. Jackbit’s 24/7 live chat and three email support addresses are at your disposal if you need help.

Crypto Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Games Available Live Casino? Accepted Crypto Coins Minimum Deposit Payout Speed None Minimum 1x Slots, blackjack roulette, baccarat, poker, dice, game shows, video poker, and mini-games Yes XRP, LTC, XMR, ETH, BCH, DASH, BTC, and others N/A Instant to 1 day

Pros: 5,000+ slot games

Rich live, virtual, and video poker options

Multiple customer support channels

Solid sports coverage Cons: No welcome bonus

Limited ongoing promotions

How We Choose the Best New Crypto Casinos for 2023

Our list of the best new crypto gambling sites is a result of extensive research and testing. The following sections discuss the criteria our experts used to curate it.

Smooth and Reliable Crypto Payments

When looking for quality new crypto casino sites, our first stop is the Banking section. There, our team learns about each operator’s available payment options and banking system functionalities. They focus on:

Security protocols the casino uses to protect your funds and sensitive information

Methods the management relies on to monitor transactions

Terms, conditions, and policies the brand implements online

This information helps them narrow the choice to regulated, secure, and trustworthy sites.

Deposits and Withdrawal Speed and Limits

While analyzing the newest Bitcoin casinos’ payment systems, our team notes two other components:

How long the management takes to approve and process transactions

The size of the crypto deposit and withdrawal limits

Cryptos are the fastest and most flexible banking solutions you can use in a casino, so our experts look for platforms whose policies don’t undermine these benefits. As you can see, most providers in our top list offer swift transactions and broad limits.

Transaction Processing Fees

Transaction fees are commonplace in the iGaming industry, whether you’re using fiat or cryptocurrencies. These expenses cover your processor’s and gaming site’s network operation costs. However, not all casinos charge them to users.

While testing the casinos’ payment systems, our team singles out operators that don’t incur fees on crypto transactions. If you read our mini-reviews, you’ll see many of them made the final cut.

Game Selection

Having ensured a new Bitcoin casino offers safe, reliable, quick, and fee-free transactions, we move on to the second testing phase — the entertainment value check. Here, our experts visit each platform’s gaming lobby, examining the following components:

Number of available titles — The more, the merrier is a rule of thumb here.

Available game categories — Slots and table games are a must, but other options are welcome.

Gaming software quality — High-definition graphics, clean audio, crisp live streams, and professional live dealers are some of the boxes we tick.

Original content — Proprietary games show a casino strives to offer a one-of-a-kind gaming experience to its users.

Provably fair games — This technology allows players to leverage the blockchain to verify their casino’s games are fair.

Promotional Value

The Promotions page is our top priority next to games. As part of this step, the team ensures that our recommended casinos feature various incentives, target new and returning players, and offer generous rewards.

New Bitcoin casinos with no deposit bonuses may be challenging to find, but many other promotions are fair game. We look for match deposit bonuses, cashbacks, rakebacks, free spins, and other similar incentives. We check their bonus terms, focusing on minimum deposits, validity periods, and wagering requirements, to ensure each offer is attainable.

User Experience

Our experts use all previous tests to form a clear picture of the platform’s interface. They eliminate casinos with cluttered platforms, complex layouts, and lags or glitches. They also cut operators with poor mobile optimization, inadequate Help Centers, and unreliable customer support teams. Finally, we end up with a top list of elegant, responsive, and user-friendly platforms.

What Are the Advantages of Playing at Brand New Bitcoin Casinos?

If you’re in two minds about playing at new crypto gambling sites, the following list of their advantages may help you make a decision.

Innovation — To compete with already established brands, many new casinos invest heavily in their platform’s design and features. They leverage the latest technology and employ resourceful developers, managers, and customer support agents to provide the ultimate gaming experience. Lucky’s native crypto token offering and Mega Dice’s Telegram integration are great examples.

Watertight security — Newly launched Bitcoin casinos tend to have more robust and well-planned security systems. They take advantage of state-of-the-art technology, implementing protocols like SSL encryption, multi-factor authentication , high-performance firewalls, and more.

Fresh games — New gaming platforms keep up with the trends by filling their lobbies with the latest gaming content. They offer diverse and exciting original and third-party titles, as you can see on most of our top-rated provider’s websites.

Lucrative bonuses — As promotions are pivotal in attracting players, most new casino operators go above and beyond when designing their promo pages. They include hefty welcome bonus packages, regular reloads, cashbacks, rakebacks, and exciting tournaments.

Efficient transactions — Brand new Bitcoin casinos seem to put more emphasis on hassle-free transactions than their older counterparts. As our top list shows, these operators offer fee-free and swift deposits and withdrawals. Betplay goes as far as integrating with Bitcoin networks to offer instant transactions.

How Often Do New Crypto Casinos Launch?

There’s no fixed frequency at which new crypto casino sites enter the market. Internet space is practically infinite, so there’s room for hundreds of new companies every year. However, market trends, competition, and regulations affect how many of these operators actually launch.

Market trends and competition go hand in hand when it comes to new crypto platform debuts. These sites are dependent on the popularity of blockchain technology. Recent years have shown that the number of crypto gambling platforms increases during market bull runs. Their success, then, encourages others to launch similar sites, and so on.

Regulatory landscapes also play a significant role in the crypto casino launch trends. Although they’re not subject to the same rules and regulations as their traditional counterparts, some countries still require crypto casinos to have gambling licenses to operate legally. Strict market regulations often hinder and limit new casino launches.

How Safe Are New Crypto Casinos in 2023?

Blockchain technology is still a novelty on the legal front, so most jurisdictions don’t have a clear policy on businesses that work with cryptos. In that sense, crypto casinos fall into a gray area and are neither illegal nor legal. Nevertheless, their iGaming component makes things a bit different.

This industry has thrived for decades, so most countries have developed legal frameworks for online casino platforms. Their requirements differ, but operating under a gambling license and implementing responsible gaming policies and similar regulations have become standard across the board. For your safety, all platforms we recommend comply with these criteria.

Conclusion

Reputable new Bitcoin casinos are many, but there’s only one winner. According to our research, that’s Lucky Block. This operator comes from a company with years of experience in iGaming. It’s licensed and regulated, filled with exciting slots, table, and specialty games, and packed with promotions like a 200% up to €10,000 match deposit welcome bonus.

If you join Lucky, you’ll have a blast playing for real-money prizes and get to earn a passive income through its LBLOCK network. Opportunities like this don’t come along often — don’t miss out!

FAQs

What are some new crypto casinos? Crypto casinos are a popular choice among players, so there are numerous options in the market. Some of the best ones include Lucky Block, Mega Dice, BC.Game, Metaspins, and Wild.io. You’ll find more options in our top new crypto casino sites list above. How do I find new Bitcoin casinos? The best place to find reliable and tested Bitcoin casinos is our website. Our team of experts analyzes and ranks these platforms according to their features and offerings. You can read the results of their research in our mini-reviews on this page. Are new crypto casinos better? There’s no guarantee all new crypto casinos are better than other iGaming platforms. However, the best ones adhere to the highest industry standards. Operators like Lucky Block and Mega Dice are prime examples. What is the best new Bitcoin casino? According to our research, Lucky Block is the best new crypto casino in 2023. The platform hosts thousands of high-quality games, supports in-house crypto purchases and quick transactions, and lets users earn a passive income through its native token — LBLOCK.