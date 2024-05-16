Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Solana Meme Coin ‘Sealana’ Raises Over $1.2 Million in Crypto Presale – Next Slothana?

Solana Meme Coin ‘Sealana’ Raises Over $1.2 Million in Crypto Presale – Next Slothana?

Solana Meme Coin 'Sealana' Raises Over $1.2 Million in Crypto Presale - Next Slothana?

A new meme coin on Solana, Sealana, has raised over $1.2 million in its presale within the first few weeks of its launch.

Sealana is attempting to mirror the success of Slothana, a meme coin that raised over $15 million in its presale before launching on exchanges and hitting over $100 million market cap in just a few days.

Is Sealana the Next Slothana in the Solana Meme Coin Sector?

Sealana is a new meme cryptocurrency built on the Solana network that aims to provide entertainment and a fun investment opportunity for the crypto community.

The project’s mascot is an overweight seal who has become obsessed with the crypto market, abandoning his healthy lifestyle to pursue meme coin riches. This humorous backstory and persona, inspired by the South Park character World of Warcraft Guy, is a key part of Sealana’s appeal.

The project offers users the ability to buy SEAL tokens in exchange for various cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Solana, Tether, and BNB. Marketing efforts will be crucial to see whether Sealana can mirror Slothana’s success.

Even though Slothana is considered one of the best Solana meme coins to buy now, Sealana might be there if they perform similar marketing efforts. This includes advertising on various crypto media outlets, working with influencers, and more.

Sealana has been doing this, as you can find their articles on CryptoPotato, CaptainAltcoin, Cryptonews, Cryptopolitan, and many other sites, while they work with many influencers as well.

Best Meme Coins to Buy Now

Jacob Bury, a YouTuber with almost 40k subscribers, posted a video with the best meme coins to buy now, and Sealana is on his list. Bury explained that the project is built around a fun, community-centric theme, with a focus on high-risk, high-reward investments.

Sealana is throwing a “raging frat party” for its early adopters, aiming to build a vibrant and engaged community. With 3,772 followers on social media and high engagement on its posts, the coin is generating some buzz in the Solana meme coin sector.

He also mentioned Dogeverse, which is poised to launch soon, promising potential returns of 2-10x. This multi-chain project is gearing up for its first centralized exchange listings, boosting its appeal in the crypto community.

Another coin Bury highlighted is WienerAI, which combines elements of AI trading and meme culture. With 69% of its supply staked and features like zero fees and seamless sausage swaps, this innovative coin is set to launch on global exchanges, adding to its growing interest.

Conclusion

The rising popularity of Solana meme coins like Sealana and Slothana showcases the growing demand for fun, community-driven crypto projects. We all know at this point what kind of gains BONK or WIF produced (both memes on Solana).

With Sealana raising over $1.2 million in its presale, these meme coins are positioning themselves as some of the best to invest in now.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Petar Jovanović
Editor

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

Related News

Solana Meme Coin 'Sealana' Raises Over $1.2 Million in Crypto Presale - Next Slothana?
Solana Meme Coin ‘Sealana’ Raises Over $1.2 Million in Crypto Presale – Next Slothana?
Petar Jovanović
A dimly lit alleyway in a bustling Chinese city, with shadowy figures huddled around a glowing smartphone, the screen displaying the Tether logo and various foreign currency symbols, suggesting an underground cryptocurrency exchange operation.
Chinese police bust illegal crypto ring worth almost $2 billion
Radek Zielinski
A 3D rendered golden Bitcoin symbol stands tall on a pedestal, casting a shadow over a scattered pile of fiat currency, with a graph showing an upward trend in the background. The image conveys the rising dominance of Bitcoin over traditional currencies.
Bitcoin surges 7.5% as global central banks ease
Radek Zielinski
Solana Meme Coin Slothana Set To Host Free Poker Event on CoinPoker
Solana Meme Coin Slothana Set To Host Free Poker Event on CoinPoker
Petar Jovanović
Aerial view of the Tecapa volcano in El Salvador, with a Bitcoin logo superimposed on the volcanic crater, symbolizing the geothermal energy used for mining.
El Salvador’s Bitcoin holdings reach $373M
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Solana Meme Coin 'Sealana' Raises Over $1.2 Million in Crypto Presale - Next Slothana?
Cryptocurrency

Solana Meme Coin 'Sealana' Raises Over $1.2 Million in Crypto Presale - Next Slothana?
Petar Jovanović5 seconds

A new meme coin on Solana, Sealana, has raised over $1.2 million in its presale within the first few weeks of its launch. Sealana is attempting to mirror the success...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.