6 Best Telegram Casinos & Gambling Bots for 2023

Telegram – one of the world’s most popular messaging apps for privacy, is now home to a range of casinos. This means that you can gamble on table games, slots, video poker, and more anonymously. In fact, there’s rarely a requirement to open an account – let alone provide personal information.

This guide ranks and reviews the 6 best Telegram casinos for 2023. We examine the best providers for safety and regulation, accepted payment methods, supported games, customer service, bonuses, and other important metrics.

The 6 Best Telegram Gambling Bots The 6 best Telegram casinos for 2023 are listed below with a brief overview of each provider: Mega Dice: The overall best Telegram casino for safety is Mega Dice. Licensed by the Governor of Curaçao, Mega Dice offers thousands of casino games in an anonymous environment. This includes slots, video poker, live dealers, sports betting, and everything in between. Mega Dice supports instant deposits and withdrawals and the first payment is boosted by 200%. New players also receive 50 free spins. Mega Dice offers 24/7 customer support and a popular loyalty program. Lucky Block: We also rate Lucky Block highly for safety and regulation; this Telegram casino holds a Curaçao e-gaming license. You’ll find interactive slots, table games, live dealers, and a fully-fledged sportsbook. Cryptocurrency payments are processed instantly and anonymously. Debit/credit cards and e-wallets are also supported but require KYC verification. Lucky Block offers a huge sign-up bonus – the first deposit is matched by up to €10,000. TG.Casino: Next up is TG.Casino – a recently launched Telegram casino with its own cryptocurrency token. Although you can also gamble with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular altcoins – TGC tokens offer a range of benefits. This includes passive income streams via staking and token buybacks. The TG.Casino gambling suite covers hundreds of games, including video poker, slots, blackjack, roulette, and blackjack. No KYC processes are in place and payouts are instant with 200% bonus up to 10 ETH. Sportsbet.io: Sportsbet.io is a regulated cryptocurrency casino that recently launched on Telegram. It supports 14 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin. Although this Telegram casino is best known for sports betting, it also offers slots, live dealers, and other classic games. Sportsbet.io will appeal to regular gamblers, as its VIP program comes with plenty of perks. This includes weekly bonuses, higher withdrawal limits, and a private account manager. Slotegrator: This Telegram casino is popular with slot fans. Slotegrator offers hundreds of slot titles from popular developers, including Booming Games, Betsoft, and GameArt. It also offers dozens of table games, provably fair titles, and a sportsbook. There is no requirement to register an account to play at Slotegrator. However, its Telegram casino is far from user-friendly – especially when it comes to finding a suitable game. Whale.io: Whale.io is a Telegram casino bot that accepts deposits and withdrawals in Toncoin. No other cryptocurrencies are supported. Whale.io offers a wide range of casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, live dealers, and bingo. Games are provided by NetEnt, Red Tiger, Evolution, and other top-rated software developers. Whale.io also offers a sportsbook with pre-match and in-play betting. Top Telegram Casinos Reviewed We’ve ranked the best Telegram casinos – now let’s delve into our comprehensive reviews. Read on to discover the best providers when gambling on Telegram in 2023. 1. Mega Dice – Overall Best Telegram Casino Offering 200% Up to 10 ETH Bonus and Instant Payouts. Across most measurable metrics, Mega Dice is the best Telegram casino to join today. We found that Mega Dice offers a safe Telegram gambling experience. It’s regulated by the Governor of Curaçao and holds a Curaçao e-gaming license. In simple terms, this means that you’re using a trusted and legitimate casino, something that’s a rare breed on Telegram. Now let’s move on to the Mega Dice welcome package, which is huge. Put simply, your first deposit will be matched by 200%. The maximum bonus available is 1 BTC, valued at nearly $28,000. The Mega Dice sign-up bonus also includes 50 free spins. The free spins can be used on Wanted Dead or a Wild, which is a popular slot game with high RTPs. The Mega Dice bonus comes with 40x wagering requirements, which might be high for some. Moreover, you’ll need to meet the wagering target in 14 days. That said, there’s no requirement to claim the bonus. If you don’t, the minimum deposit is approximately $1, but this varies depending on the payment currency. The majority of Mega Dice users deposit cryptocurrencies. This is because you’ll be able to gamble anonymously. There’s no requirement to register an account, provide personal information, or upload KYC documents. Moreover, cryptocurrency payouts are processed instantly, so you’ll receive the funds in minutes. Mega Dice accepts many popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, XRP, Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Although Mega Dice is one of the best no-ID verification casinos, KYC processes will apply if you deposit with fiat money. This includes Visa and MasterCard payments. Moreover, fiat withdrawals aren’t processed instantly like cryptocurrencies. Now let’s explore the Mega Dice gaming suite. We discovered plenty of gambling titles, including a massive selection of slots. This includes Megways slots that come with thousands of paylines. Bonus buys are also popular at Mega Dice, which allows you to purchase entry to the slot’s jackpot round. Mega Dice also supports classic table games. You’ll find everything from blackjack and roulette to craps and baccarat. Various video poker titles are available alongside blockchain-based games. This includes keno, plinko, and other casino classics – but outcomes are generated by smart contracts. Mega Dice also offers live dealers, sports betting, and a fully-fledged loyalty program. Pros Our top pick as the best Telegram casino for 2023

Those depositing fiat money will not benefit from a KYC-free experience At 40x, the bonus wagering requirements will be too high for many players Visit Mega Dice 2. Lucky Block – KYC-Free Telegram Casino With Huge Bonuses and Thousands of Games Lucky Block was also a strong contender when ranking the best Telegram casinos. This is another regulated and safe provider, with Lucky Block holding a Curaçao e-gaming. We found thousands of gambling games to choose from on Lucky Block – all accessible via its Telegram channel. This includes classic table games like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. There are many variations of each game – including live tables. This enables you to play casino games with human dealers and croupiers. For instance, suppose you’re playing live roulette at Lucky Block. After picking your preferred numbers and stakes, the croupier will spin the wheel in real-time via a video feed. In addition, Lucky Block also offers a comprehensive slots department. This covers every slot type imaginable, including jackpots and Megways. Some of the most popular slots available include Extra Juicy, Book of Tut, Fortune Dragon, and Bison Moon. Slot games are backed by reputable developers, including Evolution, NetEnt, Relax Gaming, and Spinomenal. Lucky Block also supports provably fair games. This includes crypto crash, a fast-paced game with huge payouts. Lucky Block also supports video poker, keno, plinko, and other instant-win games. If you’re looking to gamble on sports, Lucky Block has you covered. You’ll find thousands of Telegram betting markets across tennis, soccer, rugby, cricket, baseball, and much more. The Lucky Block sportsbook also allows you to bet on games in-play. In terms of getting started, there is no account registration process when using the Lucky Block Telegram channel. You will automatically be assigned an account that connects to your Telegram username. What’s more, you won’t need to go through a KYC process when depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies. Accepted coins include Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, and Ethereum. Lucky Block also supports debit/credit card, bank wire, and e-wallet payments. However, personal information and KYC documents will be required. Those playing with cryptocurrencies will also benefit from instant payouts without limits. Before joining Lucky Block, check out its welcome bonus. You’ll get a 200% deposit boost as a new player plus 50 free spins. The maximum bonus is €10,000 or the cryptocurrency equivalent. However, the terms and conditions have various stipulations, so read this before claiming the bonus. Pros Deposit, gamble, and withdraw cryptocurrencies anonymously

Deposit, gamble, and withdraw cryptocurrencies anonymously Instant payouts without limitations

Instant payouts without limitations Supports thousands of slots – plus table games and live dealers

Supports thousands of slots – plus table games and live dealers Popular Telegram sportsbook with competitive odds

Popular Telegram sportsbook with competitive odds Excellent support via live chat 24/7

Excellent support via live chat 24/7 Welcome bonus includes a 200% deposit boost Cons Some bonus wagering terms are stringent – making it challenging to meet the requirements

Some bonus wagering terms are stringent – making it challenging to meet the requirements Only cryptocurrency payments benefit from an anonymous gambling experience Visit Lucky Block 3. TG.Casino – Specialist Telegram Casino and Sportsbook With a Native Crypto Token [$1 Million+ in Presale Funding Already Raised] TG.Casino is the next Telegram casino to consider today. This is a specialist gambling platform that operates exclusively on the Telegram app. It has optimized its gambling suite for a superb Telegram experience that covers hundreds of titles. Crucially, TG.Casino games are backed by the world’s most popular software providers. This includes Spinomenal, NetEnt, Novomatic, Hacksaw, Mascot Gaming, and Evolution. You’ll find plenty of slots on TG.Casino, covering classics, bonus buys, and Megways. Table games are also available, including many variations of blackjack and roulette. We also like that TG.Casino supports live dealer games. This includes game shows like Dead or Alive 2 and Monopoly. You can also play table games with software dealers if you prefer to set your own pace. In addition, TG.Casino also offers sports betting with competitive odds. This covers dozens of sports, including American football, rugby, tennis, basketball, and soccer. TG.Casino doesn’t have an account opening process, so you can gamble via your Telegram username. This also means there isn’t a KYC process – so you’ll be gambling anonymously. That said, you’ll need to be comfortable depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies. If you are, you’ll benefit from instant deposits and withdrawals. Moreover, like many new Bitcoin casinos, TG.Casino is offering a generous sign-up bonus for new customers. You’ll get a 200% deposit bonus up to 10 ETH (approximately $15,000). TG.Casino has also developed an in-house casino token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. This is currently being sold via a presale campaign to early investors. So far, more than $1 million has been raised. The token – TGC, gives investors exposure to T.G Casino’s growth. For example, the platform uses some of its retained earnings to repurchase TGC tokens from the circulating supply. This makes TGC tokens more scarce, which can increase their value. Moreover, TGC tokens can be staked at an APY of 463%, although this figure fluctuates. TGC holders also get special perks on the TG.Casino casino. For example, it’s currently offering 25% cashback for one week when gambling with $TGC. If you’re interested in the TG.Casino presale – you’ll currently pay just $0.125 per token. Pros Specialist cryptocurrency casino operating exclusively on Telegram

Specialist cryptocurrency casino operating exclusively on Telegram Authorized and regulated by the Governor of Curaçao

Authorized and regulated by the Governor of Curaçao No account needed – gamble via your Telegram username

No account needed – gamble via your Telegram username 10 ETH sign-up bonus for new players

10 ETH sign-up bonus for new players Also offering one of the best crypto presales – buy TGC tokens at a discount

Also offering one of the best crypto presales – buy TGC tokens at a discount TGC holders get lots of perks – including high APYs, buybacks, and special bonuses Cons Brand-new casino with a limited track record

Brand-new casino with a limited track record Sportsbook doesn’t offer horse racing or greyhounds Visit TG.Casino 4. Sportsbet.io – Huge Selection of Table Games With Live Dealers and a Comprehensive Sportsbook Sportsbet.io is a popular online casino that can now be accessed on the Telegram app. Unlike the Telegram casinos discussed so far, Sportsbet.io requires players to register an account. That said, the platform only requires an email address, date of birth, and mobile number. Thereon, you can gamble on Sportsbet.io without providing any further personal data. Sportsbet.io offers an extensive range of casino games. This includes dozens of table games like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. These games can be played live with human dealers across many variations. What’s more, Sportsbet.io is catered for high rollers, as several table games offer VIP limits. You’ll also find a wide selection of live game shows. This includes Deal or No Deal, Monopoly Big Baller, Crazy Time, and Cash or Crash. Sportsbet.io also offers slot games. There are nearly 5,000 titles to choose from, including jackpots like Wild Wild West, Power of Gods, and Sun of Fortune. Sportsbet.io is also popular with sports betting fans. It offers a comprehensive sportsbook that covers dozens of sports – both pre-match and in-play. In terms of payments, Sportsbet.io supports cryptocurrencies. This includes some of the best altcoins, such as Dogecoin, Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, and Cardano. Bitcoin is also supported. Sportsbet.io is a trusted Telegram casino and sportsbook that holds a Curaçao e-gaming license. It’s also an official partner of the Premier League football club, Newcastle United. That said, although Sportsbet.io offers seasonal promotions, there isn’t a welcome package for new players. Pros Regulated casino and sportsbook available via the Telegram app

Regulated casino and sportsbook available via the Telegram app Nearly 5,000 slot games to choose from

Nearly 5,000 slot games to choose from Also offers an extensive range of live dealer games

Also offers an extensive range of live dealer games Lots of cryptocurrencies supported

Lots of cryptocurrencies supported VIP program with bonuses and perks Cons Collects the player’s date of birth and mobile number when registering

Collects the player’s date of birth and mobile number when registering Doesn’t offer a welcome package to new players Visit Sportsbet.io 5. Slotegrator – Play Hundreds of Popular Casino Games With Real Funds or in Demo Mode Slotegrator is a new Telegram casino that will appeal to players who want to remain anonymous. There is no requirement to register an account here – simply join the Slotegrator Telegram channel and begin playing. That said, if you want to claim a 0.01 BTC slot bonus, you’ll need to verify your mobile number. Slotegrator is particularly popular with slot players – it supports hundreds of classic titles from dozens of well-known software developers. This includes games from Fantasma, Betsoft, Fugaso, Spinomenal, Pragmatic Play, and Yggdrasil. Slotegrator also offers table games. This includes casino staples like roulette, baccarat, and blackjack. If you’re interested in provably fair games, Slotegrator has you covered. It offers nine titles from Spribe, including Aviator, Hi-Lo, dice, mines, and keno. Similar to the best Telegram casinos discussed so far, Slotegrator also offers a sportsbook. This covers popular sports like tennis, baseball, basketball, ice hockey, and soccer. One of the main drawbacks of Slotegrator is usability – especially when choosing a game to play. For example, you’ll need to go through text-based commands to find a game type and then manually scroll through the list of supported titles. After clicking your preferred game, a mini-browser will load within the Slotegrator Telegram channel. Loading times are also slow, with games taking at least 1-2 minutes before they’re ready to play. That said, we like that the majority of games on Slotegrator can be played in demo mode. This enables you to test games before risking real funds. Slotegrator supports Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals, but doesn’t accept other cryptocurrencies or payment methods. Pros Anonymous gambling experience with no account required

Anonymous gambling experience with no account required 0.001 BTC slots bonus when verifying a mobile number

0.001 BTC slots bonus when verifying a mobile number Games are provided by reputable developers – including Pragmatic Play and Betsoft

Games are provided by reputable developers – including Pragmatic Play and Betsoft Extensive sportsbook covering dozens of popular sports Cons Cumbersome process when finding games to play

Cumbersome process when finding games to play Games take a long time to load Visit Slotegrator 6. Whale.io – Anonymous Telegram Casino Supporting Fast Toncoin Payments Whale.io is another Telegram casino that enables you to gamble anonymously. Although its gambling dashboard is a bit basic, Whale.io offers games from many reputable and licensed software providers. This includes everything from NetEnt, Evolution, and Red Tiger to Gameart, Pragmatic Play, and Hacksaw Gaming. There’s a broad range of slot games to choose from, including plenty of bonus buys. This includes Fruit Party 2, Big Bass Splash, and Dork Unit. There are also Megways slots, such as Magic Powers, Starburst, Curse of the Werewolf, and Extreme Juicy. Whale.io also supports table games like blackjack and roulette. However, there’s only a limited number of variations. Nonetheless, we like that Whale.io also covers live dealer tables. This includes Lightning Roulette, Monopoly, Gonzo’s Treasure Map, and Crazy Time. If you’re also interested in sports betting, Whale.io offers pre-match and in-play odds. This covers popular sports like ice hockey, soccer, tennis, and American football. Whale.io also offers esports betting markets – supported games include Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and Dota 2. In terms of getting started, there’s no requirement to open an account with Whale.io. One of the main drawbacks is that Whale.io only accepts Toncoin deposits and withdrawals. That said, you can easily buy Toncoin from most crypto exchanges, considering it has a market capitalization of over $6.7 billion. Another consideration to make is that Whale.io doesn’t offer a welcome package or any loyalty rewards. Pros Huge selection of slots – including Megaways and bonus buys

Huge selection of slots – including Megaways and bonus buys Live dealer tables are available – including game shows

Live dealer tables are available – including game shows No registration process – gamble via your Telegram username

No registration process – gamble via your Telegram username Sportsbook offers pre-match and in-play betting odds Cons Only supports Toncoin deposits and withdrawals

Only supports Toncoin deposits and withdrawals No bonuses for new or existing players Visit Whale.io Rating the Best Telegram Casinos: Our Methodology We’ve rated and ranked the best Telegram casinos for 2023. But how did we arrive at our decision? Below, we explain our methodology and key criteria. Safety and Reputation: Many players want to gamble on Telegram with real funds. Therefore, safety is our main priority. We found that the best Telegram casinos are regulated. For example, Mega Dice, Lucky Block, TG.Casino and Sportsbet.io are licensed by the Governor of Curaçao. Therefore, these providers ranked highly on our list, considering they offer a safe and secure Telegram gambling environment.

For example, when you visit the Mega Dice Telegram casino, you’ll find that it holds a Curaçao e-gaming license. You can also view its license number, which can be verified on the Curaçao gaming register.

In addition, it’s wise to read reviews online to gauge the experiences of other players. Reddit is worth considering, which has many forums dedicated to crypto gambling. How do Telegram Gambling Bots Work? We’ll now explain the finer details of how Telegram gambling bot channels work. To help clear the mist, we’ll discuss the general step-by-step process that you will take when gambling on Telegram. Getting Started Unlike traditional gambling sites, Telegram casinos rarely have an account opening process. As such, you can search the casino’s Telegram username via the app. After joining its channel, a mini-browser will normally load – offering you complete access to the casino. You might be wondering how it’s possible to gamble on Telegram without registering an account. Put simply, your gambling account is automatically connected to your Telegram username. So, even if you lose your phone, you can regain access once you get your Telegram account up and running again. Funding a Telegram Casino Account Before you can gamble on Telegram, you’ll need to add some funds. The best Telegram casinos accept cryptocurrencies, which enable you to gamble anonymously. This is because cryptocurrencies operate in a gray area of the law – they’re not legal tender so are not covered by traditional gambling regulations. The best Telegram casinos accept a wide range of cryptocurrencies. For example, while most players deposit Bitcoin or Ethereum – Dogecoin, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Cardano, and other popular altcoins are often supported. Your chosen Telegram casino will display a unique wallet address for you to transfer the cryptocurrency tokens. As soon as the transfer is confined by the blockchain, the Telegram casino will automatically update your balance. Unless you’re depositing Bitcoin, you should find your balance updated in under two minutes. Bitcoin often takes longer, often requiring 10 minutes. When it comes to withdrawals, the process works the same as depositing cryptocurrency – but in reverse. You’ll be asked to paste your wallet address and the number of tokens you wish to cash out. Telegram casinos like Mega Dice and Lucky Block will approve the withdrawal request instantly. Can I Deposit Funds With a Debit/Credit Card When Gambling on Telegram? If you’re using a regulated Telegram casino, it will have the legal remit to accept fiat money. This means that you can deposit and withdraw funds with a debit/credit card.

However, as explained by the UK Gambling Commission, deposits will require a customer identity verification process. These rules aren’t exclusive to the UK but globally.

Therefore, while Telegram casinos like Mega Dice accept debit/credit cards you’ll need to provide a government-issued ID. This means you won’t be able to gamble on Telegram anonymously. Choosing and Playing Telegram Casino Games After you’ve made a wallet-to-wallet deposit, you can begin gambling at your chosen Telegram casino. Finding a game is normally seamless, as there’s often a search box. For example, if you search for baccarat, you’ll be shown a list of supported titles. The best Telegram casinos also have a menu with filters. For example, suppose you want to play live dealer tables. After clicking the respective button, you can then filter by the individual game – such as blackjack or roulette. Once you’ve selected and clicked on a title, the Telegram casino will load the game. Thereon, you can place your preferred bets. If you win, your balance will be updated in real-time. Benefits of Gambling on Telegram This section explores the benefits of gambling on Telegram in 2023: Anonymity If you prefer gambling in a private and anonymous environment, Telegram has you covered. Consider that Telegram only asks for a mobile number when opening an account, and this is never shared with other users. After that, you can join a Telegram casino without needing to register. This is because your Telegram username is attached to the gambling account. Now compare this to a traditional online casino.

Not only do you need to open an account and provide personal information and contact details – but also go through a KYC process.

This usually requires two KYC verification documents; a government-issued ID and proof of residency. Note that you can only gamble on Telegram anonymously if you deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies. In contrast, if you want to deposit funds with a debit/credit card or e-wallet, then you’ll need to go through a conventional KYC process. Instant Payouts The best Telegram casinos that we reviewed today offer instant payouts. For example, suppose you’re finished playing slots on the Mega Dice Telegram casino.

You head over to the cashier page and request a withdrawal of 0.1 ETH.

After entering your wallet address and confirming the withdrawal – it will be approved automatically.

