Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Cryptocurrency market tumbles: $665M liquidated as Bitcoin falls

Cryptocurrency market tumbles: $665M liquidated as Bitcoin falls

Mt. Gox logo looming over a chaotic trading floor
TL:DR

  • The crypto market saw over $665 million in liquidations, with Bitcoin dropping 7.4% and Ethereum falling 10.57%.
  • Bitcoin's decline linked to Mt. Gox moving $2.7 billion in BTC, preparing for creditor payouts starting this month.
  • Bitcoin Cash may face stronger selling pressure due to a smaller investor base, but Bitcoin's core thesis remains unchanged.

The crypto market experienced a significant downturn in the past 24 hours, with over $665 million in liquidations according to CoinGlass data.

CoinMarketCap data shows that world’s top cryptocurrency by market cap Bitcoin (BTC) saw a 7.4% drop, trading at $54,422 at the time of reporting. This price decline coincides with the defunct Mt Gox exchange’s movement of approximately $2.7 billion worth of Bitcoin, as it prepares for creditor payouts scheduled to begin this month.

Data from Coinglass also reveals that 230,541 traders were affected by liquidations across centralized exchanges. Bitcoin led these liquidations with $222.1 million, of which $181.8 million were long positions.

Ethereum also faced significant pressure, with $163.4 million liquidated, including $143.3 million in long positions. Ether’s price fell 10.57% to $2,890 in the last 24 hours.

Mt. Gox’s ghost still haunts crypto

Data provided by blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence shows that Mt. Gox moved 47,228.7 BTC ($2.71 billion) to a wallet address, which subsequently redistributed the funds. Another Mt Gox-related address transferred 1,545 BTC ($85 million) to a Bitbank hot wallet.

The news follows Mt. Gox moving 12,240 BTC, worth approximately $840 million at the time, into a new wallet address in late May. Mt. Gox was once the world’s leading Bitcoin exchange, handling the majority of global Bitcoin transactions in its heyday.

Founded in 2010 and based in Tokyo, it played a pivotal role in the early cryptocurrency ecosystem. However, Mt. Gox’s downfall came in 2014 due to a combination of security flaws, technical issues, and a massive hack.

The exchange announced that approximately 850,000 BTC belonging to customers and the company had vanished, presumably stolen. Unable to recover from this catastrophic loss, Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan and the United States.

Peter Chung from Presto Research suggested that Bitcoin Cash (BCH) might face stronger selling pressure than Bitcoin due to its smaller investor base. Despite the market volatility, Ben Caselin, CMO of VALR, maintains that Bitcoin’s core thesis remains unchanged. He told The Block in a recent interview:

Volatility and periods of selling do not change Bitcoin’s core thesis. […] With any luck, we can expect prices in the lower 50,000s or even slightly lower for weeks… But nothing fundamental has changed about the market structure and current price movements are really only a concern to short-term speculators.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

Mt. Gox building with a "Closed" sign, surrounded by digital wallets
Mt Gox Begins Creditor Repayments in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash
Radek Zielinski
Mt. Gox logo looming over a chaotic trading floor
Cryptocurrency market tumbles: $665M liquidated as Bitcoin falls
Radek Zielinski
4 Best Meme Coins to Buy with 100x Gains Potential - Top Picks for July 2024
4 Best Meme Coins to Buy with 100x Gains Potential – Top Picks for July 2024
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Analyst Cilinix Crypto on the Lookout for High-Potential, Low Market Cap Meme Coins in Presale
Crypto Analyst Cilinix Crypto on the Lookout for High Potential Low Market Cap Meme Coins in Presale
Alvin Hemedez
ClayBro Reviews New Shiba InunAlternatives Offering High Staking Rewards
ClayBro Reviews New Shiba Inu Alternatives Offering High Staking Rewards
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a meta quest 3 vr headset
Gaming

Meta Quest 3 v67.0 update - here's what's in there
Ali Rees13 seconds

Meta remains committed to improving the Meta Quest 3, with new updates coming out monthly. This month's update, Horizon OS v67, is now available to users of the headset. The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.