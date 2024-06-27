Languagesx
Conor McGregor has to watch his back as he becomes latest target in Hitman

Conor McGregor has to watch his back as he becomes latest target in Hitman

Connor McGregor as he appear in HItman.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has sprung up in Hitman: World of Assassination as the latest target, playing the role of The Disruptor, a multi-millionaire MMA Fighter with worldwide fame who started a feud with the CEO of a prominent tech company, putting a target on his back in the process. Sounds about right on several levels.

“The age of the Disruptor is here! I had a lot of fun creating the character and bringing him to life. I can’t wait for players to try to take him down – Agent 47 is in for the fight of his life!” shared Conor McGregor.

There are several ways to get your chance to take out McGregor. The mission is available to play, for free, for newcomers to Hitman in the Free Starter Pack, with the possibility of replaying the mission as many times as they wish, for the mission’s duration which seems to be the 29th of July.

You can also buy The Disrupter DLC priced at just $4.99/€4.99/£3.99 and includes:

  • Permanent access to The Ostentatious – A two-level Arcade contract featuring The Disruptor Elusive Target
  • An outfit: The Disruptor Fur Coat
  • Three items: The Disruptor Kettlebell, the Disruptor Resistance Band, the Disruptor Cane
  • A set of cosmetics for the Freelancer Safehouse inspired by the Elusive Target mission, including the iconic Money Pit.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring Conor to Hitman World of Assassination. Players are really going to enjoy this new mission which blends the best of Hitman World of Assassination with the raw charisma and energy of one of the most successful athletes in the world. I’m excited to see our players diving it this new mission and enjoying what the team has created.” said Hakan Abrak, CEO at IO Interactive.

Meanwhile, McGregor’s return to the Octagon this weekend after breaking his leg in his last fight back in 2021 had to be delayed after the star broke a toe in training.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

