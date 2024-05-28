Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Concern rises over gambling crisis embedded in US military system

Concern rises over gambling crisis embedded in US military system

Dark photograph of slot machines

Concerns are rising over a growing gambling crisis within the US military, with few resources available to help those at risk.

A 2021 study showed that US military servicepeople were twice as likely to become ‘problem gamblers‘ than the general public, among other risks such as suicide ideation. While that’s a stark statistic, it’s perhaps less surprising alongside the fact that the US military itself operates more than 3,000 slot machines on bases in 12 countries, as reported in The Guardian, despite slot machines being banned on US bases.

This number of slot machines has been reduced from 8,000 slots in 94 countries in 1999, according to the Pentagon. However, a culture of gambling is still firmly embedded in military culture, ranging from the machines to the chance games on bases. Service members as young as 18 can participate.

“I’m walking around and find a casino-style slot machine room,” 57-year-old former sergeant Dave Yeager told The Guardian. “As soon as I sat down, the first thing I noticed was that my shoulders started to relax. Then I won, and it was like a dopamine hit.

“In that moment, all of the fear and anger and stress that I was feeling just went away.”

Gambling as a health disorder

Problem gambling has been recognized in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Medical Disorders since 1980 but resources to help those affected are still lacking, in the US military and various other official organizations.

Since 2019, the Department of Defense has mandated annual screenings for gambling disorders as part of service members’ mandatory general health assessment. The hope is that identifying issues among servicepeople earlier will result in more effective treatment.

“Early detection and treatment of gambling disorder and other health-related behavioral issues are critical to maintaining the overall wellbeing and operational effectiveness of our forces,” said a defense department spokesperson, in one of the first public statements addressing the problem of gambling among military service people.

If you are facing issues with gambling or are worried about a loved one, the National Council on Problem Gambling has a 24/7 helpline that you can call for advice and resources.

Featured image: Pexels

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Dark photograph of slot machines
Concern rises over gambling crisis embedded in US military system
Rachael Davies
Street art depicting Boris Johnson / Paddy Power drops plans for Euro 2024 advertising campaign featuring Boris Johnson.
Paddy Power backs out of Euro 2024 ad featuring Boris Johnson
Graeme Hanna
Image of Westminster Bridge, London, with the Houses of Parliament in the background / More than £1.35m has been staked on the UK General Election on Betfair Exchange within 24 hours of the vote being confirmed.
£1.35 million staked on UK General Election within 24 hours
Graeme Hanna
A person holding a credit card in front of device
Australian gambling regulator strengthens block of illegal betting sites
Brian-Damien Morgan
A plain yellow card on a baby blue background
Card gambling investigation halts $90m Man City transfer 
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Screenshot of Resident Evil Zero
Gaming

Resident Evil Zero and Code: Veronica next in line for Capcom's remake treatment
Rachael Davies12 mins

Riding the waves of the success of the Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4 remakes, Capcom is believed to be planning remakes of Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil —...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.