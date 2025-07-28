Casino Grandview in Macau to cease operations at end of the month

The Macau-based Casino Grandview will officially close down on Wednesday, 30 July, with SJM Holding Limited confirming the news in a press release.

The casino is located in Downtown Taipa, with the ceasing of operations to be completed ahead of schedule. The gaming tables currently located within the building will be redeployed to other casinos that the company owns.

The company has plenty of others to choose from, too, as it has numerous hotels and casinos under its name. It also owns Casino Casa Real, Casino Emperor Palace, Casino Grand Lisboa Palace, and several others. SJM Resorts is a subsidiary of SJM Holdings Limited, and it has a number of properties in prime locations throughout Macau.

If customers are still holding chips, deposits, or cash rebates that they have accumulated at Casino Grandview, they may visit the cage at Casino Case Real to arrange follow-up handling from 31 July 2025 onwards. The company has stated it will ensure that all customer entitlements are duly honored. The news comes as a swathe of satellite venues closed down based on strategic considerations and recent amendments to Macau’s gaming regulations.

Employees of Casino Grandview will be reassigned to other casinos

“SJM will carry out all necessary arrangements in accordance with legal requirements to ensure an orderly transition,” SJM writes in the press release.

“As always, the Company remains committed to fulfilling its corporate responsibilities and contributing to the stable development of Macau’s gaming sector in partnership with the local community.”

Due to the casino owners’ “strong emphasis on safeguarding local employment,” all local employees employed by SJM are expected to remain employed and be reassigned to other casinos owned by the brand to undertake gaming-related roles according to operational needs.

Those employees who are currently working at Casino Grandview, but are not employed by SJM, will be invited to apply for related vacancies within the Group with priority in hiring in equal circumstances. The company said they will also be provided with the necessary support, depending on the actual situation, to facilitate a smooth transition.

Featured Image: Credit to ‘Mo707’ on Wikimedia Commons