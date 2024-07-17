Languagesx
Cardano founder pitches Elon Musk decentralized solution for X's woes

Cardano founder pitches Elon Musk decentralized solution for X’s woes

TL:DR

  • Charles Hoskinson proposed using decentralized identifiers (DIDs) to enhance X's security after a hacking incident.
  • Hoskinson suggested to Elon Musk that DIDs could improve user verification and prevent unauthorized access.
  • Debates arose about DIDs' effectiveness, with Hoskinson advocating a blockchain-agnostic, W3C-compliant approach.

Following a recent hacking incident on X (formerly Twitter) affecting AI developer Ben Goertzel, Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson has suggested implementing decentralized identifiers (DIDs) to enhance the platform’s security.

Hoskinson directed his proposal to X owner Elon Musk, offering to integrate the technology at no cost. Hoskinson argues that DIDs could significantly improve user verification and digital identity protection on X, potentially mitigating risks of unauthorized access and hacking attempts.

The suggestion sparked a debate with Timothy Ruff, a general partner at Digital Trust Ventures specializing in decentralized identity solutions. Ruff questioned the effectiveness of DIDs for true decentralization, advocating for a more comprehensive approach to identity management on social platforms.

Blockchain agnostic

In response, Hoskinson clarified that his proposed DID implementation would align with W3C standards and utilize a blockchain-agnostic framework for managing various aspects of digital identity. He emphasized the potential benefits for X in terms of security, access control, and regulatory compliance.

Hoskinson also highlighted that the system could work with no blockchain at all.

Despite differing opinions on the best approach, Hoskinson remains committed to advancing X’s capabilities. He has proposed forming an industry-wide working group to address identity challenges and position X as a critical public infrastructure.

Who is Charles Hoskinson?

Cardano is a blockchain platform that aims to provide a more sustainable, scalable, and efficient alternative to other cryptocurrencies. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism called Ouroboros, which is designed to be more energy-efficient than proof-of-work systems used by cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Charles Hoskinson is one of the co-founders of Cardano and the CEO of IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong), the company primarily responsible for Cardano’s development.

Hoskinson’s a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency world, known for his involvement in the early days of Ethereum (ETH) as one of its co-founders. Hoskinson left the Ethereum project in 2014 due to disagreements over the project’s direction and later initiated the development of Cardano in 2015.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

