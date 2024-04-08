Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Canada announces $2.4 billion for AI-related investments

Canada announces $2.4 billion for AI-related investments

Canadian flag waving in front of the Parliament Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

Canada is now focusing on a big artificial intelligence push, with $2.4 billion set aside for AI-related investments to improve job growth and boost productivity.

In a government press release published yesterday (April 7) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has laid out the measures of the multi-billion pound package as the “global race to scale up and adopt AI is on.”

With the country being the first to establish a national AI strategy back in 2017, with more than $443 million of funding provided in 2022, the government is positioning itself as a leader in the space.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explains the investment: “AI has the potential to transform the economy. And our potential lies in capitalizing on the undeniable Canadian advantage.

“These investments in Budget 2024 will harness the full potential of AI so Canadians, especially young Canadians, can get good-paying jobs while raising our productivity, and growing our economy.

“The announcement is a major investment in our future, in the future of workers, in making sure that every industry, and every generation, has the tools to succeed and prosper in the economy of tomorrow.”

More investments are likely to be revealed in the 2024 Budget that will be tabled in the House of Commons on April 16.

How the money will be used for AI-related investments

The bulk of the new investment ($2 billion) will be used to “build and provide access to computing capabilities and technological infrastructure” for AI researchers, start-ups, and scale-ups.

Start-ups will see further support in bringing new technologies to the market, especially those looking to adopt AI in the agriculture, clean technology, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. There’ll be $200 million in support for this through Canada’s Regional Development Agencies.

The NRC IRAP AI Assist Program which focuses on helping small and medium-sized businesses scale up and improve productivity will see a $100 million boost as part of the plan.

A Canadian AI Safety Institute will be established to further the safe development and deployment of AI, with $50 million set aside for this venture.

There will be support for workers who may be impacted by AI, such as creative industries, with $50 million included for the Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program. This will provide new skills training.

The last slice of the money, at $5.1 million, will go towards strengthening the enforcement of the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act. The proposed Act aims to guide AI innovation and protect people from potential risks.

Featured Image: Photo by Jason Hafso on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Waymo logo alongside fully autonomous food delivery car along with the Uber logo on the right and screenshot of Uber app on iPhone
Robo taxi food delivery becomes ‘a reality’ with tests in Phoenix
Sophie Atkinson
Spotify launches AI Playlist allowing users to create playlists with prompt. An image showcasing Spotify's AI playlist creation process on a smartphone. The first screen invites users to type what they want to hear, with a sample prompt provided. The second screen displays the AI working on the request, and the third screen presents a finished playlist titled "Main Character Vibes" ready to be created. The vibrant background gradients and clear instructions emphasize the app's ease of use and personalization features.
Spotify launches AI Playlist allowing users to create playlists with prompt
Suswati Basu
A sleek, futuristic building houses a cutting-edge AI law firm. The exterior of the building is adorned with LED screens displaying legal quotes and case information. Inside, a modern, open-plan workspace teems with professionals at work. Holographic screens project important legal documents, and AI robots glide smoothly between desks, assisting the legal team. The atmosphere is a perfect blend of innovation and professionalism
Fake AI law firms are sending fake DMCA threats in SEO scam
Sophie Atkinson
OpenAI and Google accused of using YouTube transcripts for AI. The image shows a collage of electronic devices displaying various interfaces: a laptop screen with the Google homepage, another screen featuring the YouTube logo, and a smartphone showing the ChatGPT app interface. The ChatGPT screen lists some of its capabilities, such as remembering what the user said earlier in the conversation, allowing the user to provide follow-up corrections, and being trained to decline inappropriate requests. The image suggests a discussion about the relationship between artificial intelligence and popular online platforms.
OpenAI and Google accused of using YouTube transcripts for AI
Suswati Basu
Canadian flag waving in front of the Parliament Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa
Canada announces $2.4 billion for AI-related investments
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A sinister 3D render illustration of a crypto account being hacked, with digital currency draining from it. The account balance is shown decreasing rapidly, leaving a trail of coins in its wake. A menacing, shadowy figure looms over the account, with glowing red eyes and a hood concealing their identity. The background is a dark, void-like space with faint digital glitches scattered around. The overall atmosphere of the image is tense and foreboding, with a sense of urgency., illustration, 3d render
Cryptocurrency

Trader loses $800k in crypto to malicious Google Chrome extension
Sophie Atkinson18 mins

A Cryptocurrency investor has alleged that two ‘weird extensions’ have drained $800,000 from multiple of his wallet apps. The trading and crypto user, who goes by the name ‘sell9000’ on...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.