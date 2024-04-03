Can you play Helldivers 2 solo?

So, you want to play one of the best multiplayer games in recent times but you don’t want to play it with other players. Makes sense to us, maybe you have had a bad Apex Legends experience in the past you are working through with your therapist, or maybe you are sick and tired of losing to children in Fortnite – we are not here to judge you and your solo desires.

It’s worth pointing out before we get any further into this however that Helldivers 2 is not “that” kind of game. It is a team-based co-op where you are against the environment (in this instance, robots and bugs) and many of the tasks you will need to accomplish are simply best done with other players.

If you have played games before such as Left 4 Dead, and Warhammer 40k: Darktide (which this actually reminds me a lot of) then you should be familiar with the style of gaming of you fending off hordes of bad guys.

If you are still hellbent on some personal sadism however, you can, in fact, manage to play Helldivers 2 solo, but we need to let you know what you are in for.

How to play solo in Helldivers 2

So, technically you can play solo in Helldivers 2. Whether you should, and whether it will be enjoyable may very well depend on how good you are, but be warned, it is tough. The levels and missions are largely designed to be tackled by multiple players all supporting each other. If you insist on going it alone the best advice we can give you is to stay as far back as possible and take out the cannon fodder as quickly as possible before going for the bigger guys.

Of course, being solo means you don’t have to mess around waiting when it comes to extraction, so it is not all news.

To make sure you don’t get caught up in anybody else’s lobby you need to switch Matchmaking to Private.

You will find this by doing the following.

Enter Options

Select Matchmaking Privacy

Change it to Friends Only

It is set to public by default but once you make the switch the only people who can join you will be your friends, or in the case of you, our solo adventurer. Nobody. Good luck!

